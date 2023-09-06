Shenandoah Rail Trail Gains Traction: State Funding Unlocks a Trail to Virginia’s Future

A Unanimous Green Signal from Communities and Economic Projections.

In an unprecedented show of unity, mayors across nine towns and three counties have hailed the Virginia state legislators for approving budget amendments that will finally bring the Shenandoah Rail Trail to life. Slated to be a 50-mile multi-use trail, the project promises to be more than just a scenic jaunt; it’s a conduit for economic development, community interaction, and conservation.

Spanning from Broadway to Front Royal, the Shenandoah Rail Trail will connect communities, schools, and historic sites, converting an unused single-track railroad corridor into a bustling trail of opportunities. “In my 10 years as mayor, there’s never been a project with as much local support as the Shenandoah Rail Trail,” stated Broadway Mayor Timothy S. Proctor. The initiative has garnered the formal support of all nine towns along the corridor, as well as business chambers and tourism bodies.

According to an economic impact analysis, the trail is expected to inject an impressive $32.3 million per year into the local economy, creating new jobs and boosting local businesses. Mayor Don Delaughter of Timberville echoed these sentiments, saying, “The economic impact a destination rail trail would have on the northern end of Rockingham County would be extremely significant.”

Front Royal Mayor Lori Cockrell emphasized that trails are not just economic assets; they’re a quality-of-life enhancer. Her town, being in proximity to the Appalachian Trail, understands the manifold benefits of such community assets. “Access to trails not only positively impacts the local economies, but it improves the quality of life for those who live there,” she shared.

Additionally, the budget amendments also have a provision for railbanking. This federal program will preserve the corridor in case economic conditions change and there’s a need to reactivate rail services. Mayor Dan Harshman of Edinburg commented, “Converting the corridor into a trail will preserve an integral part of our history as rail towns and give local folks and visitors alike a safe way to travel and enjoy the outdoors.”

The next milestone for the project is a groundbreaking ceremony in Broadway. State legislators have given the green light, and it’s now up to local governing bodies to take the wheel. Investments in trails across the Commonwealth aim to expand access to parks and scenic landscapes, making Virginia an even more attractive destination for outdoor enthusiasts and tourists alike.

With a united front from local communities and promising economic projections, the Shenandoah Rail Trail is not just another trail but a trailblazing initiative for the Commonwealth of Virginia. It stands as the epitome of how a multi-use trail can unify diverse communities, bring economic prosperity, and enhance the quality of life. This project may well become a model for future trail networks not just in Virginia but throughout the nation.