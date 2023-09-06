Local News
Shenandoah Rail Trail Gains Traction: State Funding Unlocks a Trail to Virginia’s Future
A Unanimous Green Signal from Communities and Economic Projections.
In an unprecedented show of unity, mayors across nine towns and three counties have hailed the Virginia state legislators for approving budget amendments that will finally bring the Shenandoah Rail Trail to life. Slated to be a 50-mile multi-use trail, the project promises to be more than just a scenic jaunt; it’s a conduit for economic development, community interaction, and conservation.
Spanning from Broadway to Front Royal, the Shenandoah Rail Trail will connect communities, schools, and historic sites, converting an unused single-track railroad corridor into a bustling trail of opportunities. “In my 10 years as mayor, there’s never been a project with as much local support as the Shenandoah Rail Trail,” stated Broadway Mayor Timothy S. Proctor. The initiative has garnered the formal support of all nine towns along the corridor, as well as business chambers and tourism bodies.
According to an economic impact analysis, the trail is expected to inject an impressive $32.3 million per year into the local economy, creating new jobs and boosting local businesses. Mayor Don Delaughter of Timberville echoed these sentiments, saying, “The economic impact a destination rail trail would have on the northern end of Rockingham County would be extremely significant.”
Front Royal Mayor Lori Cockrell emphasized that trails are not just economic assets; they’re a quality-of-life enhancer. Her town, being in proximity to the Appalachian Trail, understands the manifold benefits of such community assets. “Access to trails not only positively impacts the local economies, but it improves the quality of life for those who live there,” she shared.
Additionally, the budget amendments also have a provision for railbanking. This federal program will preserve the corridor in case economic conditions change and there’s a need to reactivate rail services. Mayor Dan Harshman of Edinburg commented, “Converting the corridor into a trail will preserve an integral part of our history as rail towns and give local folks and visitors alike a safe way to travel and enjoy the outdoors.”
The next milestone for the project is a groundbreaking ceremony in Broadway. State legislators have given the green light, and it’s now up to local governing bodies to take the wheel. Investments in trails across the Commonwealth aim to expand access to parks and scenic landscapes, making Virginia an even more attractive destination for outdoor enthusiasts and tourists alike.
With a united front from local communities and promising economic projections, the Shenandoah Rail Trail is not just another trail but a trailblazing initiative for the Commonwealth of Virginia. It stands as the epitome of how a multi-use trail can unify diverse communities, bring economic prosperity, and enhance the quality of life. This project may well become a model for future trail networks not just in Virginia but throughout the nation.
Warren County High School Welcomes New Torchbearers: The 2023 National Honor Society Induction Ceremony
A Night of Excellence, Leadership, and Community Commitment.
In a poignant ceremony on September 6, 2023, Warren County High School heralded a new era of academic and moral excellence as it inducted 31 new members into its National Honor Society (NHS) Chapter. The 60-year-old chapter continues to elevate the standards of scholarship, leadership, character, and service in the student community. The event was more than a simple induction; it was a call to action—a charge to the new inductees to contribute even more to their communities and society at large.
Jyoti Vasishta, a dedicated math teacher and the faculty advisor of the NHS chapter at Warren County High, led the ceremony with grace and gravitas. As she emphasized, the National Honor Society is “not just a club, not just an award, but an invitation to be part of a tradition of excellence.”
Warren County’s NHS chapter is not just about academics. While the chapter’s members undoubtedly have strong academic records, they are also involved in an array of activities that serve both their school and the broader community. They host blood drives, bake sales for local agencies, and even beautification projects for the school. They have also collaborated with North Western Services to raise awareness for suicide prevention.
The President of the NHS Chapter, Laney Schenher, detailed the stringent selection process. Students are only considered for NHS membership towards the end of their sophomore and junior years and must meet specific GPA requirements—3.75 for sophomores and 3.60 for juniors. However, as Schenher aptly put it, it’s not just about grades; candidates must also demonstrate an ongoing commitment to service, leadership, and character.
Vice President Sofia Kozhenevsky spoke about the importance of scholarship, declaring, “Knowledge is one great element in life, which leads to the highest success.” At the same time, Secretary Rebecca Jett and Treasurer Grant Wolf outlined the society’s commitment to service and leadership, respectively. Historian Anastacia Hrbek closed the speeches by discussing the integral aspect of character in a person’s life, reminding us that “character is the product of constant thought and action.”
The evening came to its zenith as the new inductees were called onto the stage, each receiving an NHS Certificate of Membership and a Membership Pin. Dr. Michelle Edwards, representing the administrative staff, congratulated the students and highlighted the significant role played by parents and families in their children’s success.
The audience, holding its collective breath, erupted in applause once the names were read. Absent members were acknowledged, ensuring that their accomplishments were recognized even in their absence.
The ceremony was not merely a night to celebrate academic achievements; it was a rite of passage that underscored the role young individuals have in shaping the future. As these new members join the Warren County High School Chapter of the National Honor Society, the expectation is not just that they will maintain their academic standards but that they will become pillars of their community and inspire future generations to strive for excellence in all facets of life.
Watch the National Honor Society Induction Ceremony in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Warren County Takes Child Passenger Safety to Heart with Free Car Seat Check Event
Ensuring the Safety of Our Future: Warren County Sheriff’s Office Steps Up with a Comprehensive Car Seat Safety Event.
Child safety on the road is a concern that keeps many a parent up at night. This month, Warren County, Virginia, takes decisive action to address this critical issue as part of Child Passenger Safety Week, an annual nationwide initiative led by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). On September 23, also known as National Seat Check Saturday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office is offering free car seat safety checks and educational services to parents and caregivers.
Car accidents remain a leading cause of fatalities among children, according to the latest data from NHTSA, a staggering 46% of car seats are misused. This means many parents, despite their best intentions, are inadvertently jeopardizing their children’s safety. In 2021 alone, the chilling statistic emerged that two children under the age of 13 were killed every day while riding in vehicles. Moreover, an estimated 318 were injured.
This worrying trend has spurred the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to action, holding their car seat safety event between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at their own headquarters. Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be on hand to provide vital community service, ensuring that children are in the right type of seat for their age and size and that those seats are installed correctly. Participants can expect to spend about 30 minutes with a certified expert, but it’s a small investment of time when it comes to keeping kids safe.
There’s an added benefit of registering the car seat with the manufacturer at the event. By doing so, parents will be notified if their car seat model is ever recalled, adding an extra layer of safety assurance.
Age-appropriate and correctly installed car seats are paramount for reducing crash fatalities among children. Shockingly, more than a third of children aged 12 and under who died in crashes in 2021 were not buckled up. Last year, the highest number of fatalities (246) was noted among children in the 4- to 7-year-old age group, closely followed by the 8- to 12-year-old age group (241 fatalities). The message is clear: no trip is too short to ignore the crucial practice of buckling up.
For those who can’t make it to the event, NHTSA offers free online resources at www.nhtsa.gov/TheRightSeat, where you can find everything from car seat recommendations based on your child’s age and size to a handy car seat finder tool that also searches specific brands.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is setting a strong example of proactive community policing with its upcoming National Seat Check Saturday event. For parents and caregivers, it offers not just peace of mind but potentially life-saving information. It’s an opportunity to rectify any mistakes in car seat selection or installation, and given the grim statistics, it’s an opportunity that none can afford to miss.
Warren County Library At Crossroads: The Battle Over LGBTQ-Inclusive Literature Heats Up
Community Members Speak Out on the Importance of an Inclusive Library Amid Calls for Defunding.
At the center of the debate is the inclusion of LGBTQ literature, sparking a fiery public meeting that was so packed it had to be restricted by the Sheriff’s office. The community is speaking, but is anyone listening?
Ivy Van-Patterson, a local library volunteer, took to the podium with a laser-focused legal critique. “It’s a very small percentage of patrons that are driving the narrative of book banning,” Van-Patterson said, citing the Virginia Human Rights Act of 2020 and the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Miller v. California as evidence that book bans and segregations are not only socially unacceptable but also legally indefensible.
Theo Walls, a 16-year-old transgender high school student, dubbed the effort to defund the library as “ridiculous and dystopian,” pointing out that libraries offer crucial support for everyone in a community, especially marginalized groups. “This could contribute to high suicide rates within the community,” Walls warned.
Chrissy Colvin, from the Happy Creek Voting District, broke her silence at the meeting, admitting that her previous quietude was not agreement but misplaced trust in decision-makers. “What legacy do we want to leave behind?” she challenged the leaders, cautioning that civil rights lawsuits could be on the horizon.
Samuels Public Library Board member Mac Hobgood lauded the library for its efficiency and effectiveness. “It serves the community better than any library in the world,” Hobgood declared. Implicit in his remarks was the idea that the library, which also depends on 8,000 hours of volunteer labor annually, is worth every cent of public funding it receives.
Hobgood subtly tackled the underlying debate around LGBTQ-inclusive literature, stating, “We want to keep the books that should be kept,” an apparent nod to the library’s role in serving the entire community, not just a subset of it.
Kelly Clark, a long-time Warren County resident, introduced another angle by bringing up alleged instances of dishonesty among county supervisors. He also mentioned a questionable payment of $20,000 for consulting to Thomas Hinnant, who heads the group “Clean Up Samuel,” describing it as a possible indication of corruption. “What we need is integrity, honesty, transparency, and accountability,” Clark stated.
Susan Brogan spoke highly of the library’s role in the community, calling it superior to libraries in wealthier counties like Fairfax and Loudon. Meanwhile, Shelby Wetzel, John Cermak, and others emphasized the library’s role as a vital community center and warned against the dangers of even small acts of censorship. “Let’s do better for our children,” urged Noel Williams, drawing attention to Virginia’s poor educational performance.
Joanna Artone, who grew up closeted in the county, perhaps delivered the most emotional speech, reminding the community that the decision to remove LGBTQ+ materials could have life-and-death consequences. “It could literally save lives,” she urged.
The Warren County Library debate transcends simple arguments about public funding or community resources. It’s a battle for the soul of a community, echoing larger conversations about civil rights, legal frameworks, and the role of public institutions in shaping societal values. As Van Patterson concluded, “This is about logical consistency and the importance of inclusive representation.” A resolution has yet to be reached, but whatever the outcome, it will inevitably set a precedent for other communities grappling with the same issues.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Allegheny Woodrat
Allegheny Woodrats are very uncommon patients at the Center—in fact, this is the first adult we’ve ever treated! This species is only found in rocky forested areas along the Appalachian Mountains and is considered near threatened on the IUCN red list.
Cuterebra (botfly larvae) are quite common in our patients and they are found across a wide range of species, from squirrels to songbirds. They do not always require removal as they will grow and leave on their own. In general, the holes they leave do not require antibiotics and they ultimately cause little harm to the animal.
However, these specific larvae were pushing on the patient’s throat, making eating and swallowing difficult. Because of this, she became thin, dehydrated, and was unable to groom away fleas, leading to infestation.
The larvae were surgically removed, and she is now recovering well in care. Genetic samples from this patient and the removed larvae have been saved, in order to aid state biologists in better understanding this declining species.
We are hopeful that she will be ready for release in the next week and can continue to contribute to her species’ wild population!
Unlike the invasive Norway or Black Rat, the woodrat tail is furred all the way down. These rats are similar in size, but their ear:head ratio is slightly greater than the Norway Rat—which we think makes them even cuter!
Here in Virginia, the Allegheny Woodrat is a Species of Greatest Conservation Need and is tier IV in Virginia’s Wildlife Action Plan, which means that they have been designated as a species of moderate conservation need.
The Wildlife Action Plan prioritizes the protection of habitat, which helps not only the wood rats, but all species that thrive in that ecosystem!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Mark Nantz of Valley Health Secures Spot on Virginia Business’ Prestigious 2023 Power List
A Testament to Transformational Leadership in Healthcare Amid Challenging Times.
In an industry where the stakes are continually high and where leadership truly counts, Mark Nantz, the President and CEO of Valley Health System, has once again proven his mettle. Virginia Business magazine has named Nantz to its exclusive “Virginia 500” list, which features top leaders from various sectors across the state. Significantly, he is one of the 28 healthcare leaders who made it to this coveted list, adding yet another feather to his already illustrious cap.
Virginia Business magazine’s “Virginia 500” aims to offer “a solid picture of the powerful people who get deals done across all regions of Virginia,” according to Bernie Niemeier, the magazine’s president and publisher. The list features leaders spanning 20 categories and includes everyone from educators to entrepreneurs, government officials to healthcare professionals. But even within this high-achieving crowd, Nantz’s work stands out. He oversees a healthcare system that includes six hospitals in Virginia and West Virginia and employs over 6,000 people, managing to excel in a role he took on just as the COVID-19 pandemic struck the globe.
The timing of Nantz’s tenure—beginning in 2020, during the third month of the COVID-19 pandemic—was far from ideal, yet his results have been anything but underwhelming. Under his leadership, Valley Health has focused on employee and patient safety, financial stability, and reinforcing the organization’s mission and values. As a nonprofit health system serving over 500,000 people across multiple states, the challenges were plentiful, but Nantz’s visionary approach and strong leadership seem to have navigated Valley Health through some of its most tumultuous waters.
Nantz couldn’t be more thrilled about this recognition. “I’m honored to be among this distinguished group of leaders who strive to enhance and uplift the lives of Virginians throughout the commonwealth,” he stated. “I can’t say enough about the dedicated caregivers we have at all our locations. I am so proud to work with such passionate individuals who are committed to serving our community and ensuring our patients receive high-quality, compassionate care.”
His sentiments reflect the collaborative spirit that has been a hallmark of Valley Health. With a multitude of services ranging from medical transport to outpatient rehabilitation, the organization’s extensive network requires a sense of cohesion and shared purpose—something Nantz has successfully fostered.
The “Virginia 500” list is not one you can lobby your way onto; it is solely determined by the magazine’s editorial staff based on a thorough analysis of each individual’s contributions and impact. This makes Nantz’s inclusion all the more significant. It reflects not only his own professional achievements but also the collective accomplishments of Valley Health, especially its commitment to community service and patient care.
The future indeed looks promising for Nantz and Valley Health. With such a remarkable leader at its helm, the healthcare provider is well-poised to continue making meaningful strides in the healthcare sector, positively impacting lives across the commonwealth and beyond.
Caught in Controversy: Aliza Layne’s ‘Beetle in the Hollow Bones’ Faces a Ban at Samuels
Tackling the Debate on Inclusion and Censorship in Youth Literature.
In an increasingly divided society, the arena of books and literature has found itself at the epicenter of controversies surrounding diversity, inclusion, and age appropriateness. The latest in line to bear the brunt of such scrutiny is the young adult graphic novel “Beetle in the Hollow Bones” by Aliza Layne, a Stonewall Honor Book that aims to resonate with readers aged 8 to 12 but has also found an audience among older teens.
The book, aimed at middle graders, centers on a young goblin witch named Beetle, navigating her way through friendship, romance, and supernatural escapades. What has primarily brought the book into the crosshairs of critics is its depiction of a lesbian romance and elements that some detractors label as witchcraft.
Yet, Layne insists that her work is a fantasy adventure that incorporates a lesbian romance in much the same manner as one would find in any novel featuring straight protagonists. Speaking recently in an exclusive interview, she highlighted how her book adheres to standard age-appropriate guidelines set forth by libraries.
“My book is commercially published through Simon & Schuster,” Layne noted, “and my publisher and I worked together to determine what age group was the correct age group for my book, and we decided that it was for kids aged 8 to 12.”
Published through Atheneum Books, one of Simon & Schuster’s imprints, “Beetle in the Hollow Bones” has found its way into libraries nationwide and even internationally, with versions translated into Italian and French. However, some community members and organizations question its placement alongside middle-grade books, sparking a debate about the role of librarians and the importance of inclusion.
Defending the authenticity and importance of her work, Layne emphasized that challenging books like hers could be counterproductive and potentially dangerous. According to her, libraries offer a controlled, safe environment for children to explore themes they might otherwise encounter in less safe ways. “They can always just close the book and walk away if they’re uncomfortable,” she said.
The topic of banning youth literature that delves into LGBTQ+ themes also brings up a larger issue about representation and the challenges that queer youth face. Aliza, in her interview, underscored that, based on state-collected data, LGBTQ+ kids are statistically more likely to experience abuse and suicidal tendencies. For this reason, among others, she advocates for maintaining these kinds of materials within reach of young readers.
While Layne has two sequels forthcoming in the series, her vision for the future is firm. She remains steadfast in her commitment to not tone down her work. Instead, she aims to become “more aggressive” in portraying a range of experiences that young people encounter as they grow up.
The controversy surrounding “Beetle in the Hollow Bones” serves as a broader mirror reflecting societal norms, fears, and biases. It raises vital questions about how we want to prepare our children for the world they will inherit—a world that includes a spectrum of sexual orientations, diverse experiences, and complex issues that can’t simply be closeted away.
Watch in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
