Shenandoah University announces over 1,200 graduates

Shenandoah University is pleased to announce the 1,204 graduates who received their degrees or certificates during the 2021-22 academic year. These included 236 August 2021 graduates, 332 December 2021 graduates, and 636 May 2022 graduates. Shenandoah’s 2022 University Commencement took place on May 21.

The following local students were among those who graduated from Shenandoah during the 2021-22 academic year:

Hanna Brzezinski, of Front Royal, VA, with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and a Bachelor of Science in Sociology.

Sarah Downs, of Front Royal, VA, with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Bachelor of Science in Public Health.

Daniel Guizar, of Front Royal, VA, with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology, an undergraduate certificate in Health and Physical Education, and an undergraduate certificate in Kinesiology.

Kathryn Simpson, of Front Royal, VA, with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

Andrea Zanelotti, of Front Royal, VA, with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Jenna King, of Linden, VA, with a doctorate in Physical Therapy.

Kadie Madison, of Front Royal, VA, with a doctorate in Nursing Practice.

Jeeson Park, of Lake Frederick, VA, with a Master of Science in Nursing.

Robert Presley, of Front Royal, VA, with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Sarah Solomon, of Front Royal, VA, with a master’s degree in Music Education.

Elizabeth Woodward, of Front Royal, VA, with a Master of Business Administration and a graduate certificate in Health Systems/Care Management.

Ciarra Berry, of Front Royal, VA, with a Bachelor of Arts in Media and Communication.

Kevin Alexander Clark, of Front Royal, VA, with a Bachelor of Music in Performance.

Anthony Crescienzi, of Front Royal, VA, with a Master of Science in Athletic Training.

K C Jaques, of Linden, VA, with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Mary Kuehl, of Linden, VA, with a Master of Science in Education.

Sam Martin, of Front Royal, VA, with a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology.

Bridgett Murphy, of Front Royal, VA, with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Mackenzie Oakes, of Front Royal, VA, with a doctorate in Pharmacy and a Master of Science in Pharmacogenomics and Personalized Medicine.

Marian Rogers, of Front Royal, VA, with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

Helen Snyder, of Front Royal, VA, with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Ashton Steele, of Front Royal, VA, with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

