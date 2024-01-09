Local News
Shenandoah University Lauds Top Scholars on Dean’s and President’s Lists for Fall 2023
In a remarkable display of academic achievement, Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia, has proudly announced that 1,126 of its students have earned a coveted spot on the Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of these students, who have excelled in their academic pursuits.
Students from Front Royal and Linden named to the Dean’s List are Elizabeth Osbourn, Patrick Coffron, Mackenzi Bates, Asia James, Brennan Komelasky, Laura Brown, Gabriel Dubin, Megan Vardiman, Taylor Reynolds, Mariah Barber, Margaret Plosch, Cody Crawford, Roshni Hundle, Kara Mondrone, and Jacquelyn Sanchez. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students enrolled in baccalaureate degree programs must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.
Students from Front Royal and Linden named to the President’s List are Elizabeth Osbourn, Patrick Coffron, Laura Brown, Megan Vardiman, Taylor Reynolds, Kara Mondrone, Roshni Hundle, and Jacquelyn Sanchez. This honor is bestowed upon those who have not only met but exceeded the rigorous academic standards set by the university, achieving a semester GPA of 3.90 or higher.
Founded in 1875, Shenandoah University stands as a beacon of higher education in Winchester, with additional educational sites in Clarke, Fairfax, and Loudoun counties. This private, nationally recognized university is known for its unique blend of professional career experiences and comprehensive education. With around 4,200 students enrolled in more than 200 areas of study across six different schools, Shenandoah fosters a close-knit community atmosphere brimming with creative energy and intellectual challenges.
Shenandoah University is renowned for its focused, individual attention from accomplished professors, leading several of its programs to gain high national rankings. The university is committed to empowering its students to improve the human condition and emerge as principled professionals and leaders in their respective fields. Through innovative partnerships and programs at local and global levels, Shenandoah offers exceptional learning opportunities both inside and outside the classroom. For more information about Shenandoah University and its programs, visit su.edu.
Crime/Court
Warren County Grand Jury – January 2024 Indictments
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WARREN COUNTY, THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about October 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, Carlos Guillermo Quiroga did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or more by weight by volume or 0.08 grams or more per 210 liters of breath; or while under the influence of alcohol; or while under the influence of narcotic drug or other self-administered intoxicant or drug, or a combination of drugs, to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely; or while under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug or drugs to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely. The accused committed this offense after having committed a previous violation of Section 18.2-36.1, 18.2-36.2, 18.2-51.5, or a felony violation of 18.2-266, in violation of Section 18.2-266/18.2-270 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-5493-F6
On or about July 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dorsey Luke Peacemaker did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about September 3, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jose Armando Valdez did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about May 12, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jonathan Dalton did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance in violation of Section 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR- 3022-F5
On or about August 31, 2023, in the County of Warren, Don Waverly Bailey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about October 3, 2023, in the County of Warren, Timothy Earl Shanks did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia. 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about September 8, 2023, in the County of Warren, Britney Nicole Pettit did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of L.R., a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about September 8, 2023 in the County of Warren, Britney Nicole Pettit did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of K.R., a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6
On or about June 18, 2023, in the County of Warren, Alan Jesus Pinon-Santos did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about April 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Dustin James Dempsey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about October 27, 2023, in the County of Warren, Darlene Locklear did unlawfully feloniously and maliciously wound or by any means cause bodily injury to Ashley Dutton, with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill, in violation of § 18.2-51 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1334-F3
On or about September 2, 2023, in the County of Warren, Barrington Allen Moore did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about October 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Rafael Llera, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about October 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Rafael Llera, Jr., while a prisoner in a local community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, did feloniously, unlawfully and intentionally secrete or have in his possession a chemical compound which the accused had not lawfully received, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-3260-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about September 10, 2023, in the County of Warren, Krista Marie Dent unlawfully and feloniously, being a person having the custody of U.D., a child under the age of eighteen years, did unlawfully and feloniously, willfully or negligently cause or permit the life of such child to be endangered or the health of such child to be injured, or caused or permitted such child to be tormented, beaten, or cruelly treated, in violation of §40.1-103 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3810-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about September 10, 2023, in the County of Warren, Krista Marie Dent did unlawfully and feloniously violate a protective order issued pursuant to §16.1-279.1, in violation of Section 16.1-253.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRT-5002-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about March 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, Edward Michael Pollock, Sr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, as a person subject to Chapter 9 (Section 9.1-900 et seq.) of Title 9.1, but who has not been convicted of a Tier III offense or murder as defined in Section 9.1-902, knowingly fail to register or re-register, or verify registration information, or knowingly provide false information to the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. The accused previously committed an offense under Subsection A of 18.2- 472.1 in violation of Section 18.2-472.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: SOR-3659-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about April 7, 2023 in the County of Warren, Edward Michael Pollock, Sr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly as a person subject to Chapter 9 (Section 9.1-900 et seq.) of Title 9.1, but who has not been convicted of a Tier III offense or murder as defined in Section 9.1-902, knowingly fail to register or re-register, or verify registration information, or knowingly provide false information to the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. The accused previously committed an offense under Subsection A of 18.2- 472.1 in violation of Section 18.2-472.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: SOR- 3659-F6
COUNT THREE; On or about April 7, 2023 in the County of Warren, Edward Michael Pollock, Sr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly as a person subject to Chapter 9 (Section 9.1-900 et seq.) of Title 9.1, but who has not been convicted of a Tier III offense or murder as defined in Section 9.1-902, knowingly fail to register or re-register, or verify registration information, or knowingly provide false information to the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. The accused previously committed an offense under Subsection A of 18.2- 472.1 in violation of Section 18.2-472.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: SOR-3659-F6
COUNT FOUR: On or about June 17, 2023 in the County of Warren, Edward Michael Pollock, Sr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly as a person subject to Chapter 9 (Section 9.1-900 et seq.) of Title 9.1, but who has not been convicted of a Tier III offense or murder as defined in Section 9.1-902, knowingly fail to register or re-register, or verify registration information, or knowingly provide false information to the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. The accused previously committed an offense under Subsection A of 18.2- 472.1 in violation of Section 18.2-472.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: SOR-3659-F6
Virginia State Police Launches Operation DISS-rupt on I-95, Soon I-66
In an ambitious move to enhance road safety, the Virginia State Police will execute Operation DISS-rupt on all 179 miles of Interstate 95 in Virginia on January 10 and 11, 2024. This significant traffic enforcement and educational safety initiative aims to combat Distracted driving, Impaired driving, Speed compliance, and Seat belt safety—key factors in road safety.
Preliminary data reveals a concerning statistic: 839 fatalities in traffic accidents on Virginia roadways in 2023. This alarming figure underscores the critical need for initiatives like Operation DISS-rupt. Lt. Col. Matt Hanley, director of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Field Operations, emphasizes the initiative’s goal: to encourage Virginians to return to basic traffic safety principles and disrupt dangerous behaviors that endanger motorists and pedestrians.
The operation is not without precedent. On October 19-20, 2023, a similar initiative on Interstate 64 resulted in significant law enforcement actions: 200 citations for reckless driving, 362 for speeding, 75 for violating the “Hands-Free” law, and 48 for seat belt violations. There were also five arrests for DUI/DUID. Impressively, no fatal traffic crashes occurred on I-64 during this period.
Operation DISS-rupt focuses on the four primary causes of fatal and serious injury crashes. Its ambitious goal is zero fatal crashes during enforcement periods and a 10% reduction in total interstate crashes for the year. The operation highlights critical areas:
- Ditch Distractions: Complying with Virginia’s “Hands-Free” law, which prohibits holding a personal communication device while driving.
- Never Drive Impaired: Emphasizing the dangers of alcohol and drug-impaired driving.
- Comply with Speed Limits: Adhering to Virginia’s interstate speed limits, which do not exceed 70 mph.
- Seat Belt Safety: Enforcing Virginia’s law requires front seat occupants and all passengers aged 18 and under to wear seat belts or be in a child safety seat.
State police will also engage directly with travelers at the Interstate 95 Rest Area in Fredericksburg to discuss safe driving habits. Looking ahead, Operation DISS-rupt will next target Interstate 66, continuing its mission to ensure safer Virginia roads.
Warren County Middle School Celebrates Tony Clark’s Nomination for Teacher of the Year
Dr. Christopher Johnston, Principal of Warren County Middle School, has proudly nominated Mr. Tony Clark, a 6th-grade mathematics teacher, for the Warren County Public Schools Teacher of the Year award. Mr. Clark is celebrated for his exceptional dedication, passion, and effectiveness in teaching.
Mr. Clark’s commitment to his students is a cornerstone of his teaching philosophy. He ensures that every child in his classroom feels supported and motivated to excel in mathematics. His unique approach to teaching transforms his classroom into a dynamic space where learning is both engaging and rigorous, igniting a passion for math even in reluctant learners.
One of Mr. Clark’s notable strengths is his ability to tailor instruction to meet the varied needs of his students. Through diverse teaching methods and the integration of technology, he fosters an environment where every student can thrive in mathematics. His classroom is a balance of positivity and focus, essential for successful learning.
The relationships Mr. Clark builds with his students truly set him apart. By blending humor with real-world applications, he makes mathematics both enjoyable and relevant. His approach empowers students to take ownership of their learning, encouraging them to explore mathematical concepts with confidence and curiosity.
Beyond his classroom, Mr. Clark’s influence is profound. A valued coach at Warren County High School and an active collaborator with colleagues, he contributes significantly to the school community. He serves as a team leader and is an ardent advocate for mathematics education, generously sharing his knowledge and resources.
Principal Johnston’s recommendation underscores Mr. Clark’s embodiment of the highest standards in teaching. His unwavering dedication to his students and his remarkable ability to inspire make him a deserving candidate for the prestigious award.
Mr. Clark is not just an educator but a beacon of inspiration, impacting the lives of students and fellow educators in Warren County Public Schools.
Blue Ridge Technical Center Nominates Kelly Racey for Teacher of the Year
The staff at Blue Ridge Technical Center, led by Principal Vince Gregg, have nominated Mrs. Kelly Racey for the Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Teacher of the Year award, celebrating her exceptional contributions to both students and teachers.
Mrs. Racey’s reputation as a highly respected educator extends far beyond the confines of Blue Ridge Technical Center. Her tenure at both Skyline High School and BRTC has been marked by her profound commitment to the art of teaching. She is known for crafting lessons that are not only engaging and educational but also deeply inspiring.
Principal Gregg personally attests to Racey’s excellence, stating that he would unequivocally want his own daughter in her class. This level of endorsement underscores Racey’s ability to balance high academic expectations with genuine care for her students. This care is a key reason why her students are motivated to meet the challenges she presents.
An incident shared by Gregg further highlights Racey’s impact. When covering her class during her absence, he observed firsthand how students openly expressed missing her presence. This sentiment from teenagers, known for their candor, speaks volumes about Racey’s ability to build positive relationships with her students.
Racey’s potential retirement is seen as a future challenge for WCPS, signifying the significant void her departure would leave. Her esteemed position within the community is a testament to the lasting impact she has had on her students, colleagues, and the broader community.
Her nomination for Teacher of the Year is not just a recognition of her individual achievements but a celebration of her enduring influence on the educational landscape of Warren County.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for January 8 – 12, 2024
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 15 to 13, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Ressie Jeffries Elementary Honors Patricia Atkins as Nominee for Teacher of the Year
Ressie Jeffries Elementary School is delighted to announce the nomination of Patricia Atkins for the 2023-24 Teacher of the Year. Principal Nina Helmick endorses Atkins, who, after returning to college at 32 with two young children, has dedicated 29 years to teaching at Ressie Jeffries, her “home away from home.”
Mrs. Atkins exemplifies professionalism, knowledge, and a commitment to student development. She sets high standards in her classroom, creating a learning environment that is both enjoyable and effective.
Her colleagues speak highly of her dedication and skill. Described as a “master teacher,” Atkins is known for ensuring her students achieve at high levels. She is recognized for her professionalism in interactions with parents, students, and colleagues and has been a role model for educators at Ressie Jeffries for many years. Her impending retirement is seen as a significant loss to the school.
Atkins’ contributions go beyond her classroom. She has been an integral leader of the third-grade team, fostering collaboration and excellence. Her interactions are consistently positive, professional, and respectful, enhancing the educational experience for students, parents, and peers.
Her dedication as a Warren County Public School employee and a member of Ressie Jeffries Elementary School truly reflects her commitment to education. Atkins embodies the qualities of an outstanding educator, significantly impacting the lives of her students and the school community.
