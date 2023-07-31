Community Events
Shenandoah University Institute For Entrepreneurship To Host Free Webinar On The Gig Economy
Attendees Will Learn How To Make The Most Of What May Be The Future Of Work
The Shenandoah University Institute For Entrepreneurship will host a free webinar on the “Gig Economy: The Future of Work” on Monday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m.-noon, via Zoom. Featured speakers will include School of Business Instructor of Entrepreneurship, YesBuilds founder and author Yolanda Shields, Ph.D., and Associate Professor of Management and Director of the Institute for Entrepreneurship Montressa Washington, Ph.D.
“The gig economy is the future of work,” said Dr. Shields. “This webinar will share the changes that are taking place and what you can do to take your side gig full time.”
According to Shields, the gig economy is a labor market characterized by the prevalence of short-term contracts or freelance work as opposed to permanent jobs. Participation in the gig economy has grown rapidly over the past few years and expanded exponentially since the onset of the 2019 pandemic, due in part to the increased reliance on gig workers to home-deliver necessities to consumers.
In the gig economy, individuals, often called “gig workers” or “independent contractors,” work on a project or task basis, providing services or completing specific jobs for different employers or clients.
The significance of the gig economy lies in flexibility for workers and employers, a diverse talent pool for individuals with specialized skills, opportunities for side hustles and passion projects, and more. It has also raised concerns about job insecurity and lack of employment benefits and has raised debates concerning labor rights.
Still, the gig economy continues to impact the way people work and do business, providing exciting new opportunities as well as challenges and dilemmas surrounding the future of work and the evolving dynamics of the labor market.
Registration is required; to attend the webinar, sign up at https://tinyurl.com/mpwxwn5v. You will receive a confirmation email and a link to join the meeting.
Shields’ new book, “The Gig Economy: The Future of Work In Today’s New Economy (2023),” was released on June 6. The book is available for purchase on Amazon.
Warren County/Skyline Middle School Hosts Vibrant Cheer Camp
Cheerleading Beyond the Pom-poms: Creating Excitement, Leading the Crowd, and Building Bonds
Mark your calendars for August 12, 2023, as Warren County and Skyline Middle Schools gear up for an enthusiastic day of cheerleading training! Warren Middle School’s spacious campus will become a hub of energy and vibrant choreography, catering to young cheerleaders ready to amplify their skills and impact the crowd.
Set to commence at 9:00 am and wrap up by 2:00 pm. The camp dives deep into what it truly means to be a cheerleader. Beyond the traditional roles of chants and routines, the camp emphasizes a multi-faceted approach to cheerleading. It’s about blending crowd-leading, skill development, and genuine team camaraderie, a formula sure to elevate any game or event.
A cheerleader’s role isn’t just about performing a routine; it’s about energizing the crowd and creating an unforgettable atmosphere. At the core of this camp, attendees will be introduced to various tools of the trade – from poms and signs to megs, flags, and an array of spirited techniques. The aim? To ensure that when these cheerleaders take to the field or court, they can transform the energy of the space, engaging and rallying the crowd like never before.
However, cheerleading, at its heart, is also about unity. Understanding this, the camp has been curated to focus on team-building exercises, nurturing leadership skills, and fostering an environment of positive feedback. Attendees will benefit from encouraging evaluations that spotlight areas of improvement and celebrate their unique strengths.
For a nominal fee of $25.00, eager participants can secure their spot at this enriching camp. A reminder for all attendees – don’t forget to pack a lunch and a refreshing drink to keep you fueled throughout the day. For further inquiries or details, Luke Heater is the go-to person, and he can be reached at lheater@wcps.k12.va.us.
In summing up, the Warren County/Skyline Middle School Cheer Camp isn’t just an event; it’s an experience. One that promises not just to teach but to inspire, connect, and empower the future ambassadors of cheerleading in Warren County.
Skyline/Warren County Gears Up for Middle School Girls Basketball Camp
Empowering the Next Generation of Basketball Enthusiasts
On August 12, 2023, Skyline Middle School will buzz with the energy of young, aspiring basketball players as they gather for the much-anticipated Skyline/Warren County Middle School Girls Basketball Camp.
The camp is scheduled to commence at 9:00 am and will extend until 2:00 pm, offering attendees a chance to be under the tutelage of experienced coaches and trainers. It promises an intensive basketball training regimen and an environment where players can collaborate, learn, and grow.
Like any sport, basketball is a blend of talent, dedication, and the proper guidance. Young athletes often need a platform to hone their skills, understand the game’s intricacies, and push their boundaries. The Skyline/Warren County Basketball Camp aims to be this platform. By exposing these young girls to experienced coaches, they stand a better chance of refining their skills, understanding team dynamics, and preparing for more competitive levels of the sport.
For a nominal fee of $25.00 per camper, participants are granted entry into this transformative experience. Campers are advised to come equipped with lunch and a drink, ensuring they remain energized throughout the day. All potential queries can be directed toward Marlena Conner, the point of contact for this event, at mconner@wcps.k12.va.us.
While it’s evident that these sessions will significantly bolster technical prowess on the court, there’s an underlying advantage that often goes unnoticed: the camaraderie and bonds forged among players. These relationships can prove invaluable as they progress in their sporting careers, providing support systems beyond the basketball court.
The Skyline/Warren County Middle School Girls Basketball Camp is not just another training session. It’s an opportunity, a stepping stone, and, more importantly, a statement that the future of basketball in Warren County is both promising and exciting
Christmas in July: An Unexpected Delight in Downtown Front Royal
Front Royal’s Gazebo transforms into a festive summer wonderland.
Amid the balmy breezes of July, downtown Front Royal was blanketed in the enchanting spirit of winter Saturday, July 29th. Thanks to the vision of Sue Laurence, a local entrepreneur, realtor, and community advocate, residents got to experience the merriment and nostalgia of Christmas much earlier than expected.
If the idea of celebrating Christmas in summer sounds peculiar, you wouldn’t be the first to think so. Yet, “Christmas in July” wasn’t just a day of festivities but also an emblem of the vivacity and resilience of Front Royal’s Main Street.
Children, along with many playful adults, got the chance to meet with Santa, making it a day of early yuletide memories. Santa’s presence was especially noteworthy. Despite the summer heat, the jovial man in red was in high spirits, joking about his lack of a “summer suit” and preferring not to be seen in a speedo.
Apart from the event itself, there was a noticeable hum of activity among the local merchants. Many of them, seeing the potential in the foot traffic the event was generating, offered special deals for the day.
“Christmas in July” might have come and gone, but its memories and the message it conveyed are here to stay. Front Royal’s Main Street isn’t just a strip of shops; it’s a community, and events like these serve as beautiful reminders. Kudos to Sue Laurence, her team, and the entire community for gifting residents with such an extraordinary summer day.
A Walk Through History: Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution Revisits the Declaration’s Origins and Impact
On 28 July 2023, compatriots from the speaker’s bureau of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution gave presentations to two senior living facilities on the Declaration of Independence. Chapter President Chip Daniel, along with compatriots Dale Corey, Richard Tyler and dual member Bill Schwetke (Culpeper Minutemen) told the residents of Hidden Springs and Greenfield Senior Living Facilities how the declaration came about and it’s impact around the world. The Colonel James Wood II Chapter is available to provide presentations to all age groups on various subjects that meet the goals and objectives of the Sons of the American Revolution. This includes the colonial era and the support of veterans.
The French and Indian War had created a significant debt to Great Britain. King George III and the British Parliament decided the American colonies should pay the crown for the defense of the colonies during the previous war.
In 1764, they passed the Sugar Act, placing a tax on sugar and molasses imported into the colonies. This was a huge disruption to the Boston and New England economies because they used sugar and molasses to make rum, a main export in their trade with other countries.
In March of 1765, the Stamp Act was passed. This placed a tax on printed materials in the colonies which had to be paid in British Sterling. This included every printed paper, playing cards, dice and newspapers. This along with the Sugar Act taxed the Americans without their consent.
The Townsend Act was passed in 1767, placing a tax on glass, lead, paint, paper and tea imported from Great Britain. The colonies were not allowed representation in Parliament and felt it was unconstitutional for Parliament to place taxes and laws without representation. It was more about the principle than the tax. The taxation acts resulted in riots and colonists boycotted British goods. By 1773, the British had repealed most of the Townshend Act.
On 19 May 1773, a law was passed, taxing tea and creating the British East India Company monopoly on the import of tea into the colonies. As an act of protest, in December 1773, colonists posing as Indians dumped 342 chests of tea into the Boston Harbor which became known as the Boston Tea Party. The British wanted to punish the Massachusetts Colony. This resulted in the Coercive Acts of 1774, which closed Boston Harbor until restitution was made for the destroyed tea. It gave sweeping powers to the British military governor, General Thomas Gage. This act forbade town meetings without approval, protecting British officials from being charged with capital offenses in Massachusetts, demanding accommodations for troops in unoccupied houses and buildings and forced colonists to pay for British soldiers expenses.
In March 1770, tensions had come to a head when an apprentice wigmaker and a British soldier got into a disagreement. A crowd of 200 colonists surrounded seven British soldiers. The Americans began taunting and throwing things at the soldiers who then fired into the crowd. Five Americans were killed and three injured in the Boston Massacre. In April 1775, General Gage sent a force from Boston to Lexington to capture Sam Adams and John Hancock and then to Concord to seize gunpowder and arms. This led to the Battle of Lexington, where seven colonists were killed and then the Battle of Concord, where at the North Bridge, the “Shot Heard Round the World” was fired. This was the beginning of the American War of Independence.
At this time, the colonies were considered in a state of rebellion, with most wanting to remain British subjects after reconciliation from the King and Parliament. In October 1775, the British attacked and burned Falmouth, Massachusetts (now Portland, Maine). George Washington called the this attack as “exceeding in barbarity and cruelty every hostile act practiced among civilized nations.”
On 1 January 1776, as a retaliation for Norfolk’s refusal to supply provisions for British ships, British Royal Governor of Virginia, Lord Dunmore ordered the fleet to bombard the town and burn the town. After these attacks, it became apparent to the colonies they must secure their rights as an independent nation. In 1776, a Continental Congress was formed to determine the next course of action from the colonies.
On 7 June, Virginia Richard Henry Lee presented to Congress a motion “that these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States”. The motion was seconded by John Adams of Massachusetts. On 11 June, a committee consisting of John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, Robert R. Livingston and Roger Sherman was chosen to prepare a statement justifying the right to independence. Jefferson as asked to prepare the document to which small changes were made by Adams and Franklin.
The declaration was presented to the Congress and after additional changes were made, it was endorsed by 12 colonies on 2 July with New York abstaining. On this day, Congress resolved that “these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be free and independent States.” With revisions and deletions, it was officially adopted on 4 July 1776. On that day, Congress President John Hancock and secretary Charles Thomson signed the document with the remaining members signing in August of 1776.
The Declaration of Independence was influential around the world. Hungarian nationalist, Lajos Kossuth declared “the Declaration was nothing less than the noblest, happiest page in mankind’s history.” This document gave credence to the belief in the purpose of government is to secure the people’s rights and that government gets its power from “the consent of the governed”. If that consent is betrayed, then “it is the right of the people to alter or abolish” their government. The idea the people could reject a monarchy and replace it with a republican government was a revolutionary change.
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of August
hese are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of August 2023. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Tuesday, August 1
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Photosynthesis. Registration is required
Wednesday, August 2
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Beautiful Bugs! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Beautiful Bug stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Thursday, August 3
- 6:00 PM – Teens Connect. For ages 12-18. Do you love being creative and want to find new books to dive into? Come join us once a month to enjoy different activities ranging from crafts, games, and more. This month we will be playing Jeopardy. Registration is required.
Friday, August 11
- 10:00 AM – Toddler Trails. Bring your toddler to Rockland Park to hear about Fairies! Join us and the Warren County Parks & Rec for a walk, a story, and a fairy craft! Registration is required.
Monday, August 14
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, August 15
- 3:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Plastic Milk. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, August 16
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Summer Treats! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Summer Treat stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Saturday, August 19
- 2:00 PM – Press Play. For ages 11-18. Join us for an afternoon of Super Smash Brothers!
Monday, August 21
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, August 22
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Plastic Milk. Registration is required
Wednesday, August 23
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Frogs and Turtles! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00 AM – Preschool Story Time. Read With the Sheriff! This week we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s office! Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Frogs and Turtle stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Monday, August 28
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, August 29
- 3:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is How to Balance. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, August 30
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Happy Birthdays! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Happy Birthday stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Garden Enthusiasts, Mark Your Calendars!
Skyline High School Hosts Inaugural Fall Plant Sale
As the cool breeze of fall approaches, Skyline High School Greenhouse has planned a vibrant surprise for the community. For the first time ever, they will be hosting a Fall Plant Sale from September 4-6, offering a rich palette of mums to infuse color into your gardens.
The three-day event, scheduled between 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, promises to be a delightful affair for plant lovers. Mums, also known as chrysanthemums, are synonymous with autumn. Renowned for their spectacular blooms and diverse colors, mums can be a splendid addition to any garden or porch. The Skyline High School Greenhouse has ensured that attendees have a variety to choose from, with four different hues of mums available for purchase.
The event isn’t just a sale; it’s an opportunity for the community to come together, exchange gardening tips, and inspire one another with creative landscaping ideas. Students involved in the greenhouse project have put in immense effort to nurture these plants and are eager to share their experiences and expertise. This initiative also serves as an excellent platform for the students to understand business dynamics, customer interactions, and the importance of community engagement.
The inaugural Fall Plant Sale is not just about beautifying gardens. By supporting the event, attendees are directly contributing to Skyline High School’s efforts in promoting green education and fostering a love for botany among students. The funds generated will be reinvested into the greenhouse, ensuring that students have access to resources and can continue their horticultural endeavors. This cyclical process of growth, sale, and reinvestment aims to sustain the greenhouse project for years to come.
The Skyline High School’s Fall Plant Sale is an invitation to celebrate the splendor of autumn, support student endeavors, and nurture local green initiatives. Make sure you mark your calendars and bring home a splash of fall colors.
