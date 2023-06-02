Shenandoah University recognizes outstanding achievements with Spring 2023 Dean’s List

Shenandoah University, a nationally recognized educational institution based in Winchester, Virginia, has recently announced the impressive accomplishments of 943 students who have earned a spot on the Spring 2023 Dean’s List. This distinction reflects the dedication, hard work, and academic excellence of students from various degree programs in Front Royal, Linden, and Lake Frederick. The university takes pride in recognizing these students for their outstanding achievements.

The Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Shenandoah University comprises an impressive group of students who have demonstrated exemplary academic performance. Among them are:

Caleb Reedy – Front Royal, VA

Valerie Cameron – Front Royal, VA

Allison Smoot – Front Royal, VA

Callista Mayberry – Front Royal, VA

Aaliyah Chunn – Front Royal, VA

Jasmine Sharp – Front Royal, VA

Isabelle Grupac – Linden, VA

Hannah Frost – Front Royal, VA

David Kelly – Front Royal, VA

Asia James – Lake Frederick, VA

Brennan Komelasky – Front Royal, VA

Laura Brown – Front Royal, VA

Erika Gallagher – Front Royal, VA

Audrey Bratcher – Linden, VA

Crismeli Sandoval – Front Royal, VA

Megan Vardiman – Linden, VA

Mariah Barber – Linden, VA

Margaret Plosch – Front Royal, VA

Cody Crawford – Linden, VA

These students have displayed a remarkable commitment to their studies, earning them a place of distinction on the Dean’s List. Their academic achievements are a testament to their dedication and hard work throughout the semester.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students enrolled in baccalaureate degree programs at Shenandoah University must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours and achieve a remarkable semester GPA of 3.50 or higher. This accomplishment is a reflection of the student’s academic excellence and sets them apart as exemplary scholars within the university community.

Established in 1875, Shenandoah University has become a leading educational institution known for its blend of professional career experiences and comprehensive education. With over 4,000 students enrolled in more than 200 areas of study across six different schools, Shenandoah University fosters a close-knit community that thrives on creative energy and intellectual challenges. The university’s dedicated faculty members provide personalized attention and mentorship, contributing to numerous nationally ranked programs and exceptional learning opportunities for students.

Shenandoah University takes pride in its innovative partnerships and programs at both local and global levels, allowing students to gain valuable real-world experience and expand their horizons beyond the classroom. By empowering students like Caleb Reedy, Valerie Cameron, Allison Smoot, Callista Mayberry, Aaliyah Chunn, Jasmine Sharp, Isabelle Grupac, Hannah Frost, David Kelly, Asia James, Brennan Komelasky, Laura Brown, Erika Gallagher, Audrey Bratcher, Crismeli Sandoval, Megan Vardiman, Mariah Barber, Margaret Plosch, and Cody Crawford, the university prepares them to excel in their chosen fields and make meaningful contributions to society.

Shenandoah University celebrates the remarkable achievements of the 943 students who have earned a place on the Spring 2023 Dean’s List. The university recognizes their dedication, hard work, and academic excellence. Congratulations to all the students for their outstanding accomplishments and for setting a high standard of academic achievement at Shenandoah University.