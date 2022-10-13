Shenandoah University to host esports event in honor of Veterans Day

Shenandoah University, in collaboration with its esports programs, SU’s Veterans, Military and Families Center (VMFC) and the Warrior GMR Foundation, is hosting a two-day esports event in honor of Veterans Day.

The event centers around the Warrior GMR Veterans Day Valorant Invitational and Smash Bros Open, which will be played in Shenandoah’s Esports Arena on the university’s main campus in Winchester, Virginia, Nov. 10-11.

Professional esports teams from the Army, Navy, Space Force, Air Force and Coast Guard will challenge SU’s esports team, Regiment Gaming and the Gold Star Gamers, a team composed of teens who lost a military parent. “We are honored to include the Gold Star Gamers in this event,” said Josh Otero, chairman of the Warrior GMR Foundation. “The kids have paid a sacrifice most of us can’t comprehend. We want them to know on this Veterans Day, and every day, they are supported and included in our military community.”

Gold Star Gamer teens will travel to Virginia from all over the U.S. to compete. They will receive a VIP tour of SU’s esports program and participate in a special on-campus ceremony in honor of their late parents.

“Shenandoah University is committed to supporting our nation’s military veterans and their families, and we’re proud to partner with the Warrior GMR Foundation and Gold Star Gamers to provide an opportunity for hope and healing through gaming,” said Shenandoah University Provost Cameron McCoy, Ph.D., who is a U.S. Army veteran. “SU is excited to incorporate this event into our HIVE groundbreaking ceremony on Veterans Day, and we look forward to making the participants a part of the day’s celebration.”

The Warrior GMR Veterans Day Valorant Invitational and Smash Bros Open is being held in collaboration with community and industry partners, including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, SHI and Microsoft. Contact Josh Otero at josh@warriorgmrfoundation.org for more information on sponsorship and collaboration opportunities.

About the Warrior GMR Foundation

Warrior GMR Foundation is a 501(c)(3) with a mission to build communityship and promote health and wellness in esports. Its events promote other esports nonprofits, bring gaming to diverse communities, and create opportunities for intergenerational play. To learn more about Warrior GMR Foundation, visit warriorgmrfoundation.org or email Josh Otero at josh@warriorgmrfoundation.org.

About Gold Star Gamers

Gold Star Gamers Limited is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to help kids who lost a military parent find hope and healing through competitive gaming. To learn more or to make a donation, please visit goldstargamers.networkforgood.com or email Martha Laughman at martha@goldstargamers.org.

About Shenandoah University Esports

Shenandoah University’s esports program includes competitive varsity teams, one of the country’s first academic esports degree programs, and other academic programs. SU is a longtime supporter of the U.S. military and attracts veterans and military families from all over the nation. To learn more about Shenandoah University Esports, visit su.edu/esports or contact Director of Esports Joey Gawrysiak, Ph.D., at jgawrysi@su.edu.