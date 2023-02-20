Local Government
Shenandoah Valley Golf Club’s partial rezoning request to age-restricted housing headed to March 8 Planning Department Public Hearing
A rezoning request to convert over half of the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club (SVGC) property to residential housing may be a hard sell to county officials despite efforts by club owner Richard Runyon to minimize impacts on the Rockland area with an age-restricted residential designation. Runyon’s rezoning submission to the Warren County Planning Department indicates the development of nearly 290 homes on 104 acres of the 195-acre property. County numbers indicate 475 existing homes in the Rockland area of northern Warren County. The rezoning request is scheduled to come before the Warren County Planning Commission on March 8 for its initial public hearing, after which a recommendation on approval or denial will be made to the elected Warren County Board of Supervisors prior to their public hearing and a final ruling on the application.
Runyon’s submission comes in the wake of his recent purchase of the adjacent Bowling Green Golf Club. According to graphics submitted to the County with the rezoning request, the proposed older-adult residential rezoning area lies entirely on the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club property. According to staff at the club that is correct. They also indicated that two 18-hole courses will remain at Bowling Green, with the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club property pared down to two 9-hole courses. Royal Examiner was still attempting to reach Richard Runyon for additional detail at publication.
But Runyon may face an uphill battle based on the initial review of county planning department staff. Reacting to the rezoning submission, officials at the Warren County Planning Department noted conflicts with the County’s Comprehensive Plan for the area which contains nearby Agriculturally and Historically zoned properties.
Transportation concerns with the new development’s access roads were also noted. Graphics attached to the rezoning request indicate two new neighborhood access roads intersecting with Bowling Green Country Club Road. Submitted graphics indicated 27 existing homes along Bowling Green Country Club Road between or in the vicinity of the two proposed neighborhood access roads.
Two other proposed neighborhood roads are shown intersecting with private roads through the current Shenandoah Valley Golf Club entrance and facilities area accessed from Rockland Road. However, those graphics indicate those public access neighborhood roads will end at cul de sacs where they meet the private, commercial-area roads, preventing new neighborhood access or exit to Rockland Road where there also is existing residential development.
Contacted about the proposal, Shenandoah District Supervisor Walt Mabe, in whose district Rockland lies, said that planning department concerns will be addressed as the review and public hearing processes proceed. Mabe called it “much too early” in that process for any definitive comment on the rezoning application.
EDA officials, attorneys mum on circumstance of Rappawan/Vaught Jr. civil case dismissal – But a good guess might be…
The Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority has made another out-of-court resolution of part of the civil litigation surrounding the financial scandal alleged to have been orchestrated by former FR-WC EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald between 2014 and 2018. In the wake of a jointly filed motion of December 21, 2022, filed with the court six days later, the EDA’s civil claim against Rappawan Inc. and company official William T. Vaught Jr. was dismissed “with prejudice” – meaning it cannot be refiled.
Vaught Jr. and Rappawan were involved in a 2016 transfer of real estate assets with Jennifer McDonald over a 37 day period in which McDonald, utilizing her DaBoyz real estate company and EDA assets according to the civil action claim, bought a piece of property from Rappawan/Vaught Jr. for $1.9-million dollars, then sold it back to Rappawan/Vaught Jr. 37 days later for $1.3 million, absorbing a $600,000 loss. The EDA alleges McDonald made the transactions with EDA assets and without the knowledge or approval of the EDA Board of Directors.
Royal Examiner contacted what is now the unilaterally Warren County-overseen FR-WC EDA Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne about the December resolution of the Rappawan/Vaught Jr. civil action. Browne explained that as part of that resolution he could not comment on the case dismissal. EDA counsel Cullen Seltzer and Executive Director Joe Petty both confirmed the gag order on details of the EDA/Rappawan/Vaught Jr. joint filing for dismissal of the civil case.
But with the EDA and its contracted Sands-Anderson legal counsels’ 5-for-5 track record in five civil jury findings of liability against 7 other civil case defendants last year, one might hazard a guess the EDA did not agree to the binding dismissal without realizing at least a significant compensatory claim in either real estate or cash as part of that dismissal agreement – let’s take a wild guess, somewhere in the $600,000 range.
In four trials last July and one more in October, five people and two companies were found liable for over $14 million in compensatory, punitive, and statutory conspiracy damages by Warren County civil trial juries. Judge Bruce D. Albertson later dismissed all defendant motions to have the jury verdicts overturned.
Judge notifies involved parties of denial of all defense motions to overturn jury verdicts in EDA civil liability cases
As previously reported, the EDA reached an out-of-court, “no-fault” settlement with McDonald for an estimated $9-million in real estate assets held in her or one of her real estate companies names. It would appear that such out-of-court settlements shield defendants against punitive or statutory conspiracy claims that tacked significant additional financial liability to several defendants in civil case verdicts handed down in July and October 2022.
Delayed civil cases
In other EDA civil court news, attorneys for seven more defendants – three companies and four people associated with those companies – filed a joint motion on January 3rd to have civil trials slated for March 13 continued to a date following Jennifer McDonald’s trial on criminal charges related to the EDA financial scandal. McDonald’s trial on over 30 criminal indictments is now scheduled for as many as five weeks in May-June in the Western District of Virginia federal court in Harrisonburg. Those defendants filing for a continuation were: TLC Settlements LLC and Tracy L. Bowers; Campbell Realty Inc., Jeanette M. Campbell and Walter L. Campbell; Service Title of Front Royal LLC and Victoria L. Williams.
The plaintiff EDA claims those companies involvement in some of McDonald’s real estate transactions utilizing EDA assets it says never received the necessary EDA board authorization led to the unjust enrichment of defendants as part of the conspiracy it alleges McDonald orchestrated to move EDA assets to her own benefit, as well as the benefit of other involved parties. EDA counsel filed a Memorandum in Opposition to those filings for delay in the civil trials of those defendants.
Several defense counsel pointed to McDonald’s past testimony in other related civil trial where the predominance of her testimony was to plead her 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination with the criminal cases hanging over her. Should she be acquitted, more forthcoming testimony exonerating their clients might be expected, defense counsels reasoned.
In arguing against the continuance, EDA attorneys noted that the case against these defendants collectively seeking over $4.4-million in damages was filed on April 15, 2020, and all the defendants were served two days later, with the court setting the trial to open March 13, 2023, on June 18, 2020. Plaintiff EDA counsel viewed the motion to continue as a reaction to the EDA’s string of successful civil prosecutions referenced above.
As Royal Examiner as previously reported, including the no-fault out of court settlement with McDonald and the five civil trial verdicts against seven other defendants last July and October, on paper the EDA has been awarded approximately $23 million in liability or settlement findings. And as noted above, with the closing of information on the jointly agreed upon Rappawan/Vaught Jr. civil case dismissal, it remains unknown if that settlement may have raised the compensation which the EDA has achieved in or out of the courtroom into or past the $24-million range.
On February 2nd Judge Albertson removed these civil cases from the March Warren County Circuit Court docket and told attorneys to seek mutually available dates in June for those defendants cases to be heard. Of course, that assumes the oft-delayed and batted from one jurisdiction to another criminal cases against McDonald aren’t once again continued on a motion by her federal court-appointed attorney.
Town Planning Commission hears Jeff Kelble’s request for a permit to operate outdoor recreation facility
On Wednesday, February 15, at 7:00 pm in Warren County’s Government Center, the town of Front Royal met for a planning commission meeting.
Jeff Kelble, the owner of 1847 North Royal Avenue, presented his application to the commission for a special use permit for a commercial outdoor recreation facility on that property that borders the Shenandoah River. He would like to offer inner tubing, canoeing, kayaking, shuttle service, and rustic and light camping at that site. Before he spoke, Lauren Kopishke, director of planning, outlined a few key points: the peak season would be from Memorial Day to Labor Day, the busiest days being Saturdays and Sundays, with the highest projected volume between the third week of June and the third week of August, essentially summer vacation.
“It’s got about a quarter mile of riverfront,” Kelble stated in his presentation to the commission. “It’s just a lovely site; it’s a nice asset for the town.” Eventually, he wants to service one thousand customers daily between 8:00 am and 7:00 pm. Guests would be required to make reservations.
Several people spoke in support of Kelble’s endeavor. “This adds another avenue for our youth who have activities to do during the summer,” said Robert Sealock. “The more we can do for our youth, the better off we are.”
Fred Andrea, who owns a property adjacent to 1847 North Royal Avenue, underlined how pivotal this business enterprise could be in supporting the kind of tourism that characterizes Front Royal, particularly restaurants that will serve the river goers. Herschel Finch, who has known Kelble for nearly twenty-five years, said, “in all the years I’ve known Jeff, I’ve known him to be a man of integrity and honesty.” Herschel is especially excited about the “rail to trail” entity, a component of the business that would potentially bring bikers and hikers across the property.
Kelble has a fifteen-year relationship with the Veterans of Foreign Wars, who were the original owners of the riverside property; after an arsonist destroyed their facility and the VFW determined that it would be unable to rebuild, Kelble stepped up to purchase the property while continuing to facilitate the VFW’s use of it. This came to fruition a year and a half ago. Kelble emphasized just how important it is to him that VFW remains present on the property. “They’ve been there for generations, and it’s important to me that they continue to be involved in that property down there regardless of whether I’m running a business there or not.” Any business operating on the property will donate one percent of its revenue to VFW to create a revenue source.
Kelble answered questions from the commission regarding the length of stay, waste management, bathhouse facilities, campsites, safety precautions for guests, on-site management, the number of shuttle vehicles, and how to monitor the weather. Also, he is prepared to address any difficulties pertaining to the passageway under the railroad, which raises questions about traffic. However, his studies at a similar site he owns in Harpers Ferry led him to believe that the traffic would not be a concern.
In terms of flash flooding from the stream, he said, “we don’t get flash flooding on a stream of this size.” Small mobile RVs are welcome. “I don’t really want an RV campsite,” Kelble explained, “but I would hate to turn somebody away who had a small mobile RV who wanted to come to stay a couple of nights.” He will make showers in the existing bathhouse if they are in demand. On that point, Kelble is prepared to meticulously follow the Department of Health’s code pertaining to the ratio of campsites to bathroom facilities.
The commission unanimously voted to forward the request to the Front Royal Town Council with a recommendation for approval with the condition that excluding caretakers, the length of stay is no longer than fourteen calendar days at one time.
The evening ended with a nomination of Daniel Wells for vice chair, his term beginning on March 1 and expiring at the end of February 2024. Darryl Merchant was nominated as chairman for the duration of his term. Both nominations were approved. “I look forward to working with you,” Merchant said to Wells. “You will do a good job. I am confident.”
After concerns were heard from commissioners and Kopishke discussed two different reports, the meeting was adjourned.
Council looks at coming agenda items, projected fiscal year revenue-expenditure numbers, among other issues
At a work session on Monday, February 13, the Front Royal Town Council heard from staff about variables impacting the coming Fiscal Year-2023/24 budget, and reviewed a variety of coming agenda action items before adjourning to Closed/Executive Session for legal advice regarding two residential development proffer offers (HEPTAD-Swan Estates and Sayre-NVR, Inc.); the joint tourism destination marketing and promotion agreement with the County; and PILOT (Payment In Lieu Of Taxes) fees tied to Valley Health operations and properties in town.
Opening the meeting was discussion of a Habitat for Humanity request for a waiver on curb & gutter requirements for a property at 219 Orchard Street. While concern about ongoing curb & gutter waivers being granted was heard from two members (Sealock and Rappaport), it seemed a 4-2 consensus was reached to approve the request in a neighborhood without any existing curb & gutter and no obvious negative impacts on neighboring properties.
Putting teeth in dilapidated bldg. code
Following that discussion council moved on to establishment of its new Local Board of Building Code Appeals (LBBCA) designed to hear property owner disputes regarding the Town’s established dilapidated building code. There was a question from newly appointed council member Melissa DeDomenico-Payne as to how a $400 appeal application fee was calculated, but overall finally putting a means of enforcement of the code, put into place a year or so back, was supported by council. Planning Director Lauren Kopishke noted that the five-person board appointed by council had its first meeting February 2nd during which bylaws drafted by staff based on state property maintenance codes were reviewed. As to the $400 fee, Kopishke cited staff costs to inspect properties and board-generated costs. She also pointed out that the existing Board of Zoning Appeals fee and the Special Use Permit application fee were both also $400, keeping the new fee consistent with related costs elsewhere in the town budget.
Coming Budget & AMP grant application
Speaking of budgets, Finance Director B. J. Wilson presented a detailed power point on projected revenue and expenditure numbers for FY-2023/24. He promised more detail on revenue needs in the wake of projected expenditures as the budget process progresses toward March-April. Wilson’s report begins at the 45:40 mark of the linked Town video. Details of his PowerPoint presentation not visible in the video, are available on the Town website under the “Agendas” category for the February 13 council work session.
Council also got a summary from Town Director of Energy Services Carey Saffelle on implications of the Town’s participation in the AMP-OHIO municipal energy cooperative’s application for a “Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP)” funding opportunity through the federal Department of Energy. If approved, AMP’s “Smart Grid: Using Edge Computing to Build Grid Resiliency” project, would provide fifty percent of the cost associated with the installation of an Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI).” Seen as a long-term revenue saving project, the Town’s portion of the “up to $50 million” awarding range would be $1.7 million, with as much as half that cost matched by the grant award. Town Manager Joe Waltz, who was here during the Town’s decision to join the AMP municipal cooperative, supported energy staff on the potential benefits of AMP projects on the members’ long-term energy costs.
The staff summary noted that the GRIP grant program was generated by passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Other business
Several coming Consent Agenda items were reviewed for inclusion in coming meetings. Those included the purchase of a RTV Vehicle for the Wastewater Treatment Plant at a cost of $22,182.70; the awarding of a bid to purchase services for the biosolids container rental and disposal to what was described as “the only responsive and responsible bidder, Republic Services of Winchester” at the rates of: $457.30 for haul/container, $139.25 per month for container rental of 20 cuyd roll-offs, and $60.00 per ton for disposal at the Page County landfill. In response to questions about those costs staff noted a history verifying those costs and that funding for those costs have been budgeted in the Public Works Wastewater Treatment Plant line item.
Other topics raised during Open Discussion included Councilman Skip Rogers seeking council’s agreement on recognition of Skyline High School qualifying 11 wrestlers for the State Tournament off its regional championships performance. Vice-Mayor Wayne Sealock suggested the Town start making use of the “Front Royal Train Company” caboose in the Village Commons Park downtown. Sealock said it could be open for special events and even rented out under established criteria. It was also suggested that council see that developers and landowners are held responsible for infrastructure costs associated with their construction projects, rather than putting too much of that financial burden on the back of town taxpayers.
Which presented a nice run up to council’s Closed/Executive Session discussion of two such projects currently on the table, as noted above: HEPTAD-Swan Estates and Sayre-NVR, Inc.
An eventful but smooth session for the Warren County Planning Commission
On February 8 at 7:00 pm, the Warren County Planning Commission held its monthly meeting in the Government Center.
During the public presentation segment, Carey Schniering spoke on behalf of the Port of Virginia, referring to “the growing demand for industrial space across the commonwealth” and saying that “the mission of the Port is to foster economic development and job creation across Virginia” and “record growth at the Port is creating that opportunity.” Regions at stake are Warren County, the Northern Valley, the Richmond area, and Hampton Roads. “We would be happy to be a resource for you going forward,” Schniering said.
Under unfinished business, Brian Preder spoke on behalf of applicant Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC. Located at 8561 Winchester Road, Rushmark proposes to build four warehouses as part of a distribution center with a total of 985,730 square feet of warehousing space. Originally, they proposed to develop property with a data center, but the Board denied that as a use as part of a text amendment that was previously submitted to the Board.
Rushmark’s application is three-pronged: a request for rezoning from commercial to industrial, a request for a conditional use permit to build in excess of 50,000 square feet, and a request to alter the Future Land Use Map to reflect the rezoning. Preder predicted a net fiscal benefit to the county of $760,000 to $1.2 million annually for these proposed improvements. He responded to VDOT’s concern about the collector road its analysts consider necessary in conjunction with Rushmark’s proposed improvements, saying that “the applicant does not believe the collector road is warranted in this instance,” given the existing road network. Its analyst predicts that if opened tomorrow, the collector road would only see six to twenty-nine peak-hour trips that might opt to use that road. The subject of monetary contributions and further frontage improvements were also addressed by Preder, who said that Rushmark is willing to negotiate on both counts going into the future. Voting on each request individually, the commission voted unanimously to forward all three requests to the Board with a recommendation for denial on each one.
Under public hearings, seven cases were considered for conditional use permits for short-term tourist rentals. All of them were forwarded to the Board with recommendations for approval.
Some of them took more time than others. In response to the request of Oleksandr Mokrohuz for a permit, neighbor Tracy Ridenour voiced her concern about additional house occupants depleting the water table with constant showering as well as her concerns about trash attracting wild animals and ATVs worsening the roads; to the first two points, Mokrohuz replied that he plans to install bear-proof trash bins, that the guests will not stay more than one day; hence, the water supply will not be threatened, and when asked by a commissioner if he would be willing to install signs about water usage, he said that he would be. A commissioner also suggested a light be installed in the driveway to direct traffic and lessen the likelihood that anyone will mistakenly turn into Ridenour’s driveway.
The evening ended with a vote to affirm the consent agenda, all items which will be considered at the March Warren County Planning Commission meeting. A brief discussion of commission matters transpired, and then the meeting was adjourned.
POSF Chairman disputes Supervisor’s assertion county website provides all necessary information to answer Sanitary District revenue/expenditure questions
After hearing from Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF) Board Chairman Tracie Lane for the second consecutive week on a lack of response to repeated requests for a meeting to re-establish communications between the only two Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District management entities over the course of its nearly three-decade existence, one of those entities, the Warren County Board of Supervisors, approved a consolidated Code of Conduct for itself and its appointed boards, committees, and commissions as part of its Consent Agenda for routine business.
Staff briefs Supervisors on Reassessment Appeal process and scheduled Airport Capital Improvements – And about that proposed Code of Conduct…
That approval came without discussion, but some time after an approximately 10-minute board member report by North River Supervisor Delores Oates on county website postings regarding the expenditure of Sanitary District tax revenues on various infrastructure projects. “I wanted to try and provide some clarification. So, tonight you will see that on the (meeting room projection) screen is the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District (SFSD). There seems to be some confusion about where to find financial reporting. There seems to be some confusion about the equipment list and the contracts that exist there. So, I would like to do a little tutorial on how to find it,” Oates said in prefacing her visual projection of a search of the “Government” and “Sanitary District” sections of the county website.
First came a review of monthly Sanitary District Manager Reports on specific projects in the SFSD dating back to the tenure of former Sanitary District Manager and Deputy County Administrator Bob Childress, which Oates noted dated prior to her term in office beginning in January 2020. The oldest posted report, submitted by Childress, was dated July-October 2013. Oates acknowledged what she termed “little” differences in the format of Childress, whose last submitted report to then advisory body POSF was dated August 2020, and current Sanitary District Manager Michael Coffelt, whose first report was dated August 2021. Oates also acknowledged gaps in submission of those monthly reports which she attributed to the COVID lock-down. In fact, there was a gap of a year between Childress’ last report for August 2020 and Coffelt’s first for August 2021.
“And if you look at those (Childress’) and compare them to the format that we currently do them in now, there’s a little difference but the majority of it is written format, it gives up-to-date monthlies,” Oates noted. One difference we noted in examining about 12 of those Sanitary District Manager reports split between Childress and Coffelt’s tenures was an absence of project cost references in Coffelt’s reports, which generally were made in Childress’s.
Oates then had staff pull up the September 2022 Manager’s Report as a reference point: “There is an entire summary of September to October 13 of what was done in the Sanitary District – there’s a lot of detail there. Those are available monthly on our website. Now there are a couple of months that are missing and I’m not sure why that is and I don’t know the answer. But for the most part there’s a lot of information,” Oates concluded before moving to a new topic link – “Expenditure Reports”.
Oates had staff pull up the most recent of those, a three-year summary of expenditures and revenues for 2020, 2021, and 2022, the years Oates, Cheryl Cullers, and Walt Mabe have been on the board overseeing the county’s Sanitary District management along with involved staff. “And down in that bright yellow-highlighted block… that’s the money in the ending balances – you see that? All the financials are there for those who say they haven’t been provided. I just want to make sure that you knew how to find them.”
We will note that the three-year ending balances did increase from $2,331,056 in 2020; to $2,684,102 in 2021; and $2,854,458 in 2022. One might imagine a trained finance officer taking these balances, matching them to the listed annual Expenditure/Revenue report totals, and finding answers to some of the questions being sought by Farms resident advisory personnel, past and present. Of course there are other questions revolving around county staff recommended future projects and contracts that conflict with both past POSF and current Farms Advisory Committee recommendations aimed at making the most cost-effective decisions positively impacting the most Farms residents, particularly regarding road improvement needs. Why the current supervisors seem to always side with their staff recommendations over involved resident/stakeholder advisors may be a more nebulous matter to resolve.
Royal Examiner asked Oates and her colleagues by email about when they became aware of these Sanitary District Expenditure/Revenue reports, seeing as they didn’t seem to have been previously referenced despite repeated informational requests by two Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District advisory bodies over the past two-plus years. Oates replied by email: “We have informed financial information to the public through the website for several months and have referenced it numerous times. Last year, (I am not sure the exact date, but you should be able to find it in the Royal Examiner archives), Matt Robertson, our Director of Finance gave an extensive three-year financial presentation on the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District.”
Not being a municipal finance major, we wondered if the information Oates referenced on the county website and in the above-cited meeting presentation by now another departed finance director, most specifically the Expenditure/Revenue reports and annual balances, actually answer some of the more pointed questions POSF and Farms Advisory Committee members have been asking about the past and future movement and use of Sanitary District tax revenue without a previous, direct response from the supervisors. In an attempt to ascertain an opinion on that, Royal Examiner later contacted POSF Chairman Lane for feedback on Oates’ assertions the county website numbers answer the questions she and her board have been asking. Should we be surprised that she was somewhat skeptical.
“There are numbers – now tell us what they mean,” Lane began of a presentation she described as somewhat “patronizing” in a format that did not allow questions to be asked. “I’m glad they’re putting it out there. It shows that we, P.O.S.F. Inc and residents, are having an impact as we advocate for transparency and responsible use of Sanitary District funds,” she added, noting that the POSF Board of Directors had reviewed the reports on the Sanitary District website. “We are aware of the documents that were there prior to yesterday. The financial reports have been up for a couple of months and are the basis for some of our questions.
“We have questions and have asked for meetings with the County to get answers to those questions. Mrs. Oates’ presentation during her board member report at the February 7 Board of Supervisors meeting does not answer any of our questions,” Lane concluded.
Why have advisers if won’t take their advice?
As noted above, questions on the location and use of Sanitary District tax revenue haven’t come only from Lane and POSF, but from the supervisor’s own appointed Farms Sanitary District Advisory Committee. That committee was created to provide Farms resident input after the supervisors cut POSF out of the management equation following POSF’s move to end an 11-year written agreement between them as the advisory body to the supervisors on Farms Sanitary District management after having voluntarily handed that authority over to the County in 2011 after 14 years of POSF management. That move last year came, at least in part, as a result of POSF not receiving Sanitary District financial reports over a lengthy period of time during repeated turnovers at the top of the county finance department. But rather than re-position itself for a more direct or prominent role in the Sanitary District management, POSF found itself cut out of the equation entirely by the supervisors after closed door discussion with legal counsel.
Perhaps coincidentally, personnel matters regarding the 2022 board-appointed Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Advisory Committee (SFSDAC) was one of three topics of a pre-meeting, 6:30 p.m. Closed/Executive Session. There is a vacancy on the Farms Advisory Committee in the wake of the resignation of initial chairman Bruce Boyle a little over three months ago amidst some frustration at a lack of responsiveness by the county’s elected officials to advice offered by and inquiries made by his committee on Sanitary District matters, including past and planned future use of Sanitary District tax revenue. There was no post-closed meeting action taken by the board.
Other closed session topics included EDA personnel matters and consultation with legal counsel regarding the “Warren County Code of Conduct for Boards, Commissions, and Committees” slated for approval as part of the open meeting’s 20-item Consent Agenda. Former Farms Advisory Committee vice chairman and current Chairman Sarah Saber has been one the supervisors harshest public critics regarding a lack of board responsiveness to questions regarding past and planned uses of Farms Sanitary District tax revenue.
But will a new Code of Conduct for participants from both sides of the Sanitary District management debate, along with Oates public presentation about available county website information on Sanitary District revenues and expenditures, lead to a more polite and timely resolution of long-standing unanswered questions and dueling suspicions of the other side’s motives? Or might these efforts simply be another turn down what becomes a blind alley as far as resolution of long-standing and escalating issues between the county’s elected leaders and some of their constituents, particularly those residing in the county’s largest Sanitary District?
Stay tuned, sports fans…….
But in the meantime watch all board, public, and staff actions and comments in the County video. Oates’ presentation begins at the 12:05 mark of video. Lane’s opening Public Comments on non-agenda matters precede that presentation at the 6:43 mark.
Staff briefs Supervisors on Reassessment Appeal process and scheduled Airport Capital Improvements – And about that proposed Code of Conduct…
How to behave and dress as an elected or appointed county official; and how to appeal real estate reassessments one feels were unjustly high, were among items reviewed at a January 31st work session of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. Also on the agenda were scheduled Capital Improvement Projects (CIPs) over the next six years at the County-overseen Front Royal Airport (FRR). Prominent in that presentation by Public Works Director Mike Berry was a chart illustrating which projects would be eligible for potentially large infusions of federal and/or state funding – the answer being all but one of 13 listed projects.
With a February 3rd deadline to file appeals on real estate reassessments looming the most pressing of these issues, at least for landowners, may have been notice of the February 3rd filing deadline along with relevant information to present to the appeals board when one’s hearing is scheduled. It was also noted that those reassessment appeals hearings are slated to be completed by February 17th. That deadline is to help the supervisors have final numbers upon which to base the legally required resetting of an “equalized” real estate tax rate for the coming fiscal year. As previously reported, when real estate reassessments result in a greater than one-percent increase in municipal real estate tax revenue, a public hearing must be held to determine at what tax rate revenue would become “equalized” to what it was prior to the reassessment. The current Warren County real estate tax rate is 65.5 cents per $100 of assessed value. New assessments have been cited by some county staff in the +40% to +60% range from previous levels.
Any increase in county government revenue from the equalization number the board resets the real estate tax rate at is treated as a tax increase. And if there is one thing the current county board majority has made clear, it is that they are not prone to raise taxes, increased public service costs due to soaring national and global inflation rates or not.
Code of What Conduct?
Which perhaps gives us a nice segue into that “how to behave” work session topic – a Code of Conduct to be adopted by the board for its own membership, and one for its appointed boards, commissions, and committees. The agenda item was presented by County Administrator Ed Daley. He noted those drafts were based largely on a Manassas City Council Code of Conduct included in the agenda packet. A number of other Virginia municipalities’ codes were also included for review by board members. Daley told the board they could tweak and approve the drafts as separate items or consolidate them into one with wording changes noting the single code applied to the supervisors, their appointed boards, commissions, and committees, as well as employees, if so desired.
The overall intent of the recommended Code of Conduct appears positive – its “Introduction” straight out of the Manassas City Code of Conduct states: “The intent of the Code of Conduct is to encourage fair, ethical, and accountable local government in the County of Warren, Virginia. The community expects its elected officials, specifically the Board of Supervisors, to be objective, and thoughtful in their judgement and actions and to conduct County business openly and in an atmosphere of respect and civility …” It continues to note an expectation that public officials “comply with both the letter and spirit of the laws of” the nation, the state, and adopted municipal codes and policies.
Mixed Message: Full Understanding but No Questioning?
However, one of the numbered Code of Conduct categories attracted our attention. That was number 5 in both the elected and appointed board drafts under consideration for approval by the supervisors, perhaps as soon as their next meeting of February 7th. It reads in its entirety below with portions that attracted our attention underlined:
“The professional and personal conduct of the Board of Supervisors/Members (of appointed bodies) must be above reproach and avoid even the appearance of impropriety. Members shall refrain from abusive conduct, personal charges, or verbal attacks upon the character or motives of the other members of the board/commission/committee, elected officials, County staff, or the general public.”
Being taken under consideration immediately after a discussion of an agenda item that will be before the supervisors at their February 7th meeting concerning “Board Goals” for the coming year, including gaining an “understanding of the full extent” of the FR-WC EDA financial scandal and its numbers, we wondered how such a full understanding might now be achieved, or for that matter ever have been uncovered, if “personal charges … upon the character or motives of other members, elected officials, County staff, or the public” were to be prohibited then or now.
As a reminder, the circa 2014-2018 then joint Town-County EDA financial scandal alleged an estimated $26 million in FR-WC EDA, County, and Town assets moved to personal benefit by former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald and believed co-conspirators in the public and private sectors. McDonald made an out-of-court, no-fault settlement for the transfer of an estimated $9-million in real estate assets to the EDA. She is still facing trial on multiple related criminal charges in federal court in the Southern District of Virginia (Harrisonburg) now scheduled for May. In civil trials of alleged co-conspirators last summer, jury liability verdicts were handed down against five people and two companies totaling just over $15.1 million, raising the total of assets recovered, at least on paper, by the EDA to just over $24.1 million.
Judge notifies involved parties of denial of all defense motions to overturn jury verdicts in EDA civil liability cases
In introducing the Code of Conduct discussion County Administrator Daley observed, “The board had discussed in Closed Session some concerns that they had for the actions and statements of some people representing portions of the County in terms of boards and commissions. And upon the recommendation of your attorney, it was felt that we should have a Code of Conduct as to what the board expected for the behavior of their representatives.”
Questions OK, but watch how phrased
We initially contacted Daley about the seeming paradox of seeking full understanding of situations like the EDA financial scandal but limiting “personal charges … upon the character or motives of other members, elected officials, County staff, or the public.” Daley said he believed the intent was not to limit questions being asked about questionable situations, but rather to control the public tone of that questioning as reflected in the wording of “refrain from abusive conduct … or verbal attacks” regarding such questioning. If the draft code needed some tweaking with legal counsel to assure that legitimate public questioning presented in an approved manner were not prohibited, that could be addressed prior to a board vote to approve a final draft, Daley reasoned. Presentation of a Code of Conduct was cited as one of a 20-item Consent Agenda in the cover sheet for the 7 p.m., February 7th board of supervisors meeting.
Upon reading referenced Code of Conduct point 5, we flashed back to appearances of Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Advisory Committee (SFSDAC) Chairman Sarah Saber, most recently at the January 17th supervisors meeting. At that time Saber followed a non-County-appointed citizen, Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF) Chairman Tracie Lane to the Public Comments podium. Lane was critical first, of the board’s lack of responses to her requests for meetings to re-establish dialogue between POSF, the former Sanitary District management entity (1995/96 to 2011) and later advisory board to the supervisors on Farms Sanitary District matters (2011 to 2022); and second, on specific questions concerning County use of Farms Sanitary District tax revenue. She also challenged board comments indicating a failure on her part to respond to a request for a list of POSF-owned “Common Properties” for public use in the Farms. She said she had a copy of her response with the linked information and board recipient list. Saber continued that criticism on points she has previously raised, also on non-responsiveness by the board to specific questions on past County use of Farms Sanitary District tax revenue, among other Farms infrastructure decision-making issues by this board and involved County staff.
“The fact that you all are unwilling to answer questions is reprehensible. It is disgusting. And it speaks of an absolute disregard of any citizen requests; and partnerships with citizen advisory boards; any transparency. It speaks volumes,” Saber concluded as her time expired drawing scattered applause from some citizens present and a warning by Board Chairman Vicky Cook against demonstrations of support for speakers.
Public Hearing speakers raise issues on Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District management and tax revenue usage
One might recall that previous public comments by Saber on problems she has had getting responses from the Board’s Farms Advisory Committee representative Walt Mabe, and others, to questions she believes are crucial to doing the job she and her fellow committee members were appointed to do, have been even more scathing and occasionally expletive not-deleted.
So, will an approved County Code of Conduct encourage more politely phrased exchanges resulting in improved communications between the supervisors, appointees, and citizens seeking answers to questions relevant to their positions and perspectives?
And will a finally drafted Code of Conduct encourage the kind of “fair, ethical, and accountable local government” cited as a desired outcome of a County Code of Conduct? For it is there, particularly regarding financial “accountability” that some, like POSF Chairman Lane and current County Farms Advisory Committee Chairman Saber, have cited examples they believe indicate the supervisors and involved staff have fallen short on over the past three years.
For if at Daley’s referenced Closed Session, verified as the January 17th one initially called as a later cancelled joint meeting with the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Advisory Committee, board concerns were raised about “the actions and statements of some people representing portions of the County in terms of boards and commissions”, as one can see from the above-cited Public Comments, some involved citizens have similar concerns about the actions of, and a perceived lack of responsiveness and accountability, from their elected representatives.
As of publication Town-County contracted meeting filming entity Swagit had yet to post the January 31st work session video, according to County Clerk Emily Ciarrocchi due to GB (Gigga-Byte I believe) sizing issues with the video. From our audio recording of the work session, we would estimate that if and when posted, the Code of Conduct discussion will begin shortly after the half-hour mark of the video; and the assessment and appeals discussion shortly after the 40-minute mark. The airport CIP discussion opens the work session.
