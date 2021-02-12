Local News
Shenandoah Valley roads are improving – but more ice is on the way
The Virginia Department of Transportation is steadily improving road conditions in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands. Approaching mid-day Friday, interstates and primary roads are in minor condition while most secondary routes are in moderate condition. Motorists who must travel should use great caution, keep their speed down and leave extra stopping distance.
An additional round of winter weather – primarily freezing rain – is forecast for Friday night through Saturday. The storm is expected to bring a significant amount of ice throughout the region. VDOT crews and contractors will be plowing and treating roadways, but freezing rain causes the most hazardous driving conditions. VDOT urges motorists to stay off the roads until well after the storm, and temperatures rise well above freezing.
Here are the road conditions as of 11:00 a.m. Friday in the 11-county VDOT Staunton District:
Interstate 64 – Minor conditions in Alleghany and Rockbridge counties. Clear conditions in Augusta County.
Interstate 66 – Clear conditions in Warren County.
Interstate 81 – Minor conditions in Rockbridge County. Clear conditions in Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Frederick counties.
Primary roads – Minor conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page and Shenandoah counties. Clear conditions in Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties.
Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham and Page counties. Minor conditions in Highland, Shenandoah, Clarke and Warren counties. Clear conditions in Frederick County.
The website http://www.511Virginia.org offers color-coded maps of road conditions as well as pavement temperatures and traffic cameras. Under the “Text Views” tab, the site provides county-by-county listings of road conditions on all types of state-maintained roadways.
On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).
The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.
The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany, and Bath counties.
Road condition definitions:
Severe – drifting or partially blocked road.
Moderate – snow or ice on major portions of the roadway.
Minor – bare pavement except for isolated spots of snow, ice or slush.
EDA chairman’s reference to Royal Examiner Afton Inn redevelopment story leads to mayoral media attack – why does that sound familiar?
The Front Royal Town Council and staff got their first, face-to-face, first-hand, factual update on Town-County Economic Development Authority business in over a year on Monday, February 8. “I want to tell you how much we appreciate the opportunity to update town council and restart a dialogue on issues of mutual concern,” post-financial scandal revamped EDA Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne said in opening that dialogue.
“It’s been a year-and-a-half since an EDA Board member addressed Town Council – it’s too long. We need to be talking, we have a lot of issues we have to address. This is a great start,” Browne said, acknowledging “other meetings” that led up to his appearance before council the second Monday of February 2021. Contacted later about that impetus, Browne told Royal Examiner that he had “reached out” to new Town Manager Steven Hicks in January.
“We had a good exchange of ideas while I briefed him on some issues on the immediate horizon. He then invited me to speak to Town Council, updating them on what the EDA was doing and to answer the question of whether EDA could help the Town buy properties,” Browne explained.
What turned into an approximate 50-minute report highlighted by some constructive back and forth with council, also had a less constructive moment. About 35 minutes into his EDA report, Browne got into an exchange with Mayor Chris Holloway on the topic of the prospective sale of the Afton Inn for redevelopment. It is a sale of the derelict and long-deteriorating Afton Inn next door to Town Hall at the head of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District that Browne said he hopes will come to fruition by the new extended deadline approaching over the next week.
Browne pointed out that prospective buyer 2 East Main LLC has promised to start redevelopment within a year of purchase and complete it within two years. The Town is currently disputing the EDA’s ownership and ability to sell the Afton Inn without the Town signing off on a sale. It appears that despite the content of a disputed 2014 MOA (Memorandum of Agreement) between the Town and EDA indicating that the EDA would first recover whatever proceeds an Afton sale generated towards its expenditures in maintenance and marketing the property since 2014, that the Town is seeking the first call on those proceeds. The current proposed sale price of about $330,000 would not cover all those claimed EDA expenses.
Mayor Holloway pressed Browne on whether, were the involved bank, First Bank & Trust, willing to reconsider taking what the EDA owes on its Afton property/construction loan, would the EDA be willing to split the proceeds with the Town. Browne replied that to whatever extent that was legally supported he was on board. However, with the EDA’s claim of about $500,000 invested in the property since the 2014 property swap that extracted the Afton from the angry-at-the-Town hands of Northern Virginia developer Frank Barros in exchange for old Town Hall, there will essentially be nothing left over for either the EDA or Town from the pending sale after the bank takes its share to cover the EDA property/construction loan.
“But you have to understand our position – we basically gave up two buildings, two buildings, for what you’re saying we’re going to get nothing,” Holloway replied, adding, “And over $500,000 of work you say has been put into the Afton Inn so far, with a two-million-dollar completion to do it upright. I think anybody that could go buy that building right now would wonder where that $500,000 went.”
The mayor continued to wonder at the EDA’s numbers and the forecast cost of $2 million dollars for 2 East Main Street LLC’s renovation project, which building professional Holloway forecast might replace windows.
When Mayor Holloway said, “I think the citizens of the Town deserve something out of this. We gave up the old Town Hall, we gave up the Afton Inn, and we’re getting basically nothing in return,” Browne attempted to respond twice to point to the 2 East Main LLC redevelopment plan replacing a festering eyesore with a new anchor building for Front Royal’s downtown business district. However, twice Holloway cut Browne off by continuing his line of thought, first that “There’s nothing to show for it yet” and then that “It’s been going on for over 10 years, if not longer” before Browne regained the floor.
“You are getting – I don’t know if you read the Royal Examiner article, but you’re getting a fabulous-looking” – Browne got out before Holloway again cut him off, commenting, “I don’t read the tabloids, I want facts.”
“Okay, well it’s factual what’s in there on that issue (of redevelopment plans). The developers, who are world-class developers, are the ones interested in doing it, and it will be a beautiful looking building,” Browne continued of the referenced December 29 Royal Examiner article on 2 East Main Street LLC renovation and expansion plan. – “From Town Eyesore to Downtown Anchor: Reimagining the Afton Inn”
Contacted later, Browne elaborated of the referenced article, “I was getting ready to point the Town Council to the Afton Inn article you wrote that outlined the vision of 2 East Main to rehab the Inn. I found it very factual and balanced.”
But facts that don’t merge with certain politician’s personal agendas or self-serving worldviews have been typically dismissed as “fake news” or “tabloid journalism” 70 miles to our east in recent years. Now it seems some of our local elected officials with “alternate fact” laced agendas have learned the “bait the media” game from their political mentors to the east.
First wave of winter storm slickens roads in the northern Shenandoah Valley
A mix of snow, freezing rain, and sleet is causing slippery road conditions early Thursday morning in the northern Shenandoah Valley and Highland County. The Virginia Department of Transportation is plowing and treating roadways as needed. Periods of additional wintry precipitation are expected Thursday and Friday throughout the 11-county Staunton District. Motorists should be alert for changing conditions and avoid unnecessary travel.
VDOT urges drivers to account for longer stopping distances, and allow extra space between themselves and surrounding vehicles. Remember that bridges and overpasses can be icy even when ground temperatures are above freezing. Drive defensively and wear a seatbelt at all times.
Here are the road conditions as of 4:00 a.m. Thursday in the VDOT Staunton District:
Interstate 64 – Clear conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge and Augusta counties.
Interstate 66 – Minor conditions in Warren County.
Interstate 81 – Minor conditions in Frederick County. Clear conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham and Shenandoah counties.
Primary roads – Moderate conditions in Frederick County. Minor conditions in Highland and Clarke counties. Clear conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties.
Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Frederick County. Minor conditions in Highland, Shenandoah, Clarke and Warren counties. Clear conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham and Page counties.
The website http://www.511Virginia.org offers color-coded maps of road conditions as well as pavement temperatures and traffic cameras. Under the “Text Views” tab, the site provides county-by-county listings of road conditions on all types of state-maintained roadways.
The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.
Governor Northam, Governor Hogan, and Mayor Bowser request federal support to vaccinate essential federal employees
On February 10, 2021, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser sent a letter to the leaders of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency requesting increased federal support in administering the COVID-19 vaccines to essential federal employees.
“The federal Office of Personnel Management reports that more than 281,000 Federal Civilian Employees work in the National Capital Region around the nation’s capital,” Northam, Hogan, and Bowser wrote. “The federal government has identified more than 10 percent of these workers—more than 30,000 individuals—as critical personnel to ensuring the continuity of national societal functions.”
The letter specifically requests:
• A dedicated allocation of vaccine and associated supplies to support the vaccination of essential federal workers, contractors, and Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) employees within the National Capital Region;
• A federally supported and operated vaccination site for all essential federal workers, contractors, and WMATA employees within the National Capital Region; and
• Coordinated messaging to employees regarding vaccination efforts for the federal workforce.
“The District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia are focused on vaccinating our residents according to the framework recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the three leaders continued in their letter. “We welcome the opportunity to support the Administration’s efforts to ensure the continuity of operations for the United States federal government.”
Wintry precipitation arrives in the Shenandoah Valley
A mixture of snow, sleet, and ice is falling in the northern half of the Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District this afternoon, February 10, 2021. All travel in the Shenandoah Valley region should be planned around forecasted inclement weather.
Pavement temperatures throughout the Staunton District are above freezing, but bridges, overpasses, and culverts can freeze first. The VDOT Staunton District will not pretreat roads for this storm due to forecasted rain.
VDOT Staunton District crews and contractors will treat roads as needed. However, drivers need to be alert for changing travel conditions and be prepared to alter their route as necessary. Drivers should make extra space between themselves and surrounding vehicles and drive defensively. All travelers should wear a seatbelt.
For winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull-down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box, individual counties can be chosen to view.
‘Laced’ potentially fatal bootleg Oxycodone pills seized by WCSO
On February 9, 2021, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office seized 98 counterfeit oxycodone pills with a street value over $3,000. The pills are suspected to contain fentanyl and other substances.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50-100 times more potent than morphine. A lethal dose can be as little as 2 milligrams.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public that medications not obtained from legitimate doctors and pharmacists can be laced with fentanyl, and the use could result in death.
Anyone who wishes to report illegal drug activity can anonymously submit a tip online at www.warrencountysheriff.org or by phone at 540-635-4128.
Governor Northam announces personal protective equipment manufacturer to locate in Harrisonburg
Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Valley Guard Supply LLC will invest $1 million to establish a personal protective equipment manufacturing facility in the City of Harrisonburg. A service-disabled, veteran-owned company, Valley Guard produces three-ply disposable masks that are 100 percent made in the United States and intends to manufacture other types of safety and security gear in the future. The project will create 45 new jobs.
“Domestic manufacturers of personal protective equipment are critical as we battle this global pandemic, and we thank Valley Guard Supply for answering the call right here in Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “The company’s new Harrisonburg operation will play an important role in localizing our supply chain and keeping health care workers and citizens safe. Valley Guard is a veteran-owned small business with a strong entrepreneurial spirit, and we extend our gratitude for their service to our Commonwealth and our country.”
Founded by James Madison University alumni, Valley Guard Supply is a new start-up manufacturer of personal protective equipment that launched in April 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic began. The company has leased a facility, is purchasing machinery and hiring full-time staff to establish its first permanent location in Virginia. Valley Guard has a strong sense of social responsibility and has started working with Harrisonburg officials to donate masks to local nonprofits and community organizations serving families in need.
“We are excited to add this homegrown Virginia company to our roster, and thank Valley Guard Supply for creating 45 new jobs in the Shenandoah Valley,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “This project is a great success story of proud JMU alumni with first-hand knowledge of the region’s assets and talent who are committed to the Harrisonburg community and the Commonwealth. We thank Valley Guard for its investment and look forward to our partnership.”
“Without a doubt, talent was the driving force behind Valley Guard Supply’s decision to locate it’s ‘Made in the USA’ operation in Harrisonburg,” said Andy Perrine, Strategic Advisor at Valley Guard Supply. “James Madison University’s ranking as Virginia’s best school for getting a job and the university’s programs teaching innovation—most notably JMU X-labs—gives the company great confidence that our plans for growth and expansion can rely on a steady stream of top talent.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with the City of Harrisonburg to secure the project for Virginia, and connected Valley Guard Supply with GenEdge, which has since approved the company for the GO Virginia-funded Retooling Virginia Manufacturers for Strategic Industries Program. VEDP will support Valley Guard’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.
“We are thrilled to have attracted a ‘Made in the USA’ PPE manufacturer to Harrisonburg,” said Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed. “We love seeing JMU alumni launching businesses in our city, especially when that business is showing its commitment to the health and wellness of our community during a time when that is most needed. It speaks to the impact that the people and beauty of The Friendly City have on students who come to Harrisonburg for college.”
“Thanks to Valley Guard for working in partnership with the Commonwealth and the City of Harrisonburg, we have a veteran-owned small business here in the Shenandoah Valley providing more job opportunities,” said Senator Mark Obenshain. “This project will greatly benefit our region and state with an increase in supply of personal protective equipment, which is critical as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. As a supporter of small business, I am extremely excited about this announcement.”
“I appreciate Valley Guard Supply’s commitment to Harrisonburg,” said Delegate Tony Wilt. “The pandemic has made clear the need to manufacture personal protective equipment and other medical supplies here in the United States. Having these facilities in our own community is an even greater benefit and a win-win for job creation and public health.”
