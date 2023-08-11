United in Remembrance: Shenandoah Valley Confronts Opioid Crisis Head-On

Northwestern Prevention Collaborative to Host a Memorial and Awareness Event for the Community

The rising tide of drug overdoses in America is alarming, with national figures surpassing 109,000 over the last year alone. The northern Shenandoah Valley, unfortunately, shares in this grim statistic. In a poignant effort to combat this epidemic, Northwestern Prevention Collaborative (NPC) is curating an Overdose Awareness Day Vigil. Set against the backdrop of the Front Royal Moose Lodge on August 31st, from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm, the event promises to be a beacon of hope, remembrance, and awareness.

The central theme of the evening is a collective gesture of solidarity. By coming together, we aim to not only remember those who’ve been tragically lost to overdose but also offer solace to the survivors and the bereaved. A crucial segment of the vigil will be devoted to disseminating knowledge about the growing threat of synthetic opioids, notably fentanyl.

Kicking off the proceedings will be a resource fair spotlighting local bodies at the forefront of the opioid crisis battle. Representing a triad of prevention, treatment, and recovery, these organizations hope to provide holistic solutions. A significant highlight will be a Rapid Revive course conducted by the Northwestern Community Services Board, which underscores the urgency of timely intervention in overdose scenarios.

An interactive memory board will allow attendees to celebrate the lives of the departed, a poignant reminder that each statistic had a story. Subsequently, the community will hear from notable speakers, each with a deeply personal connection to the overdose epidemic. From Strasburg’s Chief of Police, Wayne Sager, to Lisa Cochran’s heart-wrenching personal journey with substance abuse, and John Winslow’s transformative recovery tale, the audience is set for a rollercoaster of emotions and insights.

As darkness envelopes the venue, candles will illuminate the surroundings, each flicker symbolizing a life snuffed out by an overdose in the region. A bell toll will further reinforce the somber tone while also providing attendees an avenue to commemorate their personal losses.

Celeste Brooks, the event’s organizer, emphasized the importance of community cohesion, stating, “This epidemic often pushes survivors and their families into the shadows. This vigil is a clarion call that they’re not alone.”

The event, being free of cost, welcomes all. Additionally, organizations aiming to bolster community resilience against substance abuse can still secure a free booth, further emphasizing the collective stance against this crisis. Contact Celeste at 540-667-3367 or celeste@warrencoalition.org to reserve a table (space is limited) or to learn more about the Overdose Awareness Vigil.

NPC extends gratitude to the Moose Lodge for their hospitality and the Women Of The Moose for their generous financial backing. For real-time event details, consider visiting the official webpage. To broaden your understanding of International Overdose Awareness Day or locate more events, explore here.

About NPC: A coalition binding various community forces, NPC is determined to uproot opioid misuse in the broader Lord Fairfax Planning District. Their mission, funded partly by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, harmonizes the expertise of several community organizations, ensuring a united front against this menace.