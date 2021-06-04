Local Government
Sheriff Butler responds to Town attack on his and department’s handling of sewage dumping investigation
While saying that he had not yet seen it, given an overview of the May 24th Town of Front Royal power point response to his May 11 summary of his department’s investigation into County suspicions of illegal sewage dumping by Town trash truck crews at the County’s Bentonville Solid Waste Transfer Station, Sheriff Mark Butler gave us a response to Town allegations of personal or departmental wrongdoing in that investigation.
Royal Examiner received the sheriff’s response on May 25. However, we held it to include with other responses we might receive from County supervisors also named in the Town legal department-presented power point. But at the end of the subsequent week the involved county supervisors and staff have chosen not to respond to the public escalation of the Sludge War of words initiated by town officials on April 26; responded to by the sheriff at the May 11 County Board of Supervisors meeting; and revisited at council’s May 24 meeting – see LINKED stories below.
This is Sheriff Butler’s emailed response of May 25th in its entirety:
“The Warren County Sheriff’s Office did its job. After the incident was investigated, we found what we presented at the Board of Supervisors countywide meeting. The Sheriff’s Office serves the entire county and will continue to do so each day. The Sheriff’s Office serves all residents of Warren County to include the Town of Front Royal.
“The Sheriff does not work for the Board of Supervisors nor the Town Council. The Sheriff’s Office works for all residents of Warren County and if the roles had been different, the case would have been run in the same manner.
“As for the authority of the Sheriff, that comes from the Code of Virginia and the Constitution. Unfortunately, the Sheriff’s Office makes decisions daily that may or may not please everyone. The Sheriff’s Office is responsible for investigating all fraud, waste, and abuse at the county level. Our job is to find the facts of the complaint – which was done and will continue to be done without bias.” (From the Office of Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler.)
Local Government
Moving on: Warren County assistant superintendent, School Board member
The Warren County School Board learned during its Wednesday, June 2 meeting that Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Assistant Superintendent Melody Sheppard is leaving to become superintendent of Shenandoah County Public Schools in Woodstock, Va., and Board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower has decided to make her current board term her last.
“It has been my pleasure to serve this staff and the students and parents in the community of Warren County for the last 23 years,” Sheppard told School Board members. “I’m going to miss my time here.”
Sheppard — who is working on her doctoral degree in educational leadership through the University of Virginia, with anticipated completion in June 2022 — has experience as a school administrator, a technology director, the director of career and technical education and principal at the Blue Ridge Technical Center, and for the last eight years as assistant superintendent for administration, in which she has facilitated the renovation of two elementary schools, a non-traditional school, and the building of a new middle school.
During her tenure as assistant superintendent, Sheppard also served capably as interim superintendent for nine months when she replaced a scandal-ridden former leader allegedly embroiled in the Front Royal Warren County Economic Development Authority financial fiasco and led the school division toward finding a replacement — all while also managing WCPS’s initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Congratulations to Mrs. Sheppard on her new endeavor,” WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger said, acknowledging that the Shenandoah County School Board approved Sheppard’s appointment at a special called meeting on May 27. Her job there begins on July 1 with the effective retirement of current Shenandoah County Superintendent Mark Johnston.
Sheppard’s new job announcement appeared bittersweet for some of the School Board members.
“You’re always so well-prepared and keep us straight… and just tell us how it is,” Chairman Arnold Williams, Jr., told Sheppard during the meeting. “You will be sorely missed, you really will. I hope they [Shenandoah County] know how lucky they are.
“The lady can beat up a vendor on price like you’ve never seen and never raise her voice,” Williams joked. “I hope you’ve shown some of us how to do that.”
“Great gain for them, great loss for us,” Bower said about Sheppard moving on. “I’ve enjoyed working with you. You’re fantastic,” she told Sheppard from the dais.
Board member James Wells said Sheppard “has done a magnificent job” for WCPS. “She will be greatly missed but Shenandoah County will be all the better for her,” he said.
Board Vice Chairwoman Bower, who represents the Fork District, also announced that she will not seek a fourth term to serve on the School Board. The Front Royal, Va., resident’s current term is set to expire on December 31. Prior to her current board position, Bower served six years as chairwoman of the Warren County School Board.
“I’ve had three great terms for 12 years. It’s time for some new blood,” she said.
Watch the full Warren County School Board meeting here.
Local Government
While impacts remain unknown, council forwards changes to ‘Special Events’ Code Chapter
At Monday evening’s Special Meeting of June 1, two members of the public involved in annual downtown events, William Huck (Family Fun Day) and Malcolm Barr Sr. (Memorial Day and Dogs of War salute) addressed the Front Royal Town Council at a public hearing on proposed changes to the Town’s Special Events ordinance. Both wondered what potential impacts sweeping proposed changes to the relevant Town Code Chapter 72 might have on acquiring future permitting to continue their events as they have been previously held.
Barr pointed out the Memorial Day service, which the Town has co-sponsored for several years, was held on the County Courthouse grounds the past two years, including the previous day, due to Novel Coronavirus-pandemic social distancing restrictions. However, both that and Huck’s annual Family Fun Day are traditionally held at the Village Commons area bordered by the Town Gazebo, Visitors Center and new Pavilion at the intersection of East Main and Chester Streets and Laura Virginia Hale Drive in the heart of the Historic Downtown Business District.
As far as an answer to both Huck and Barr’s question – “What’s going on?” as it applies to their events, the verbal answer was somewhat vague. However, a first read through of the two pages of the newly adopted Chapter 72 Ordinance compared to the four pages (in much smaller print) of deleted text indicates much less code detail than previously, with key elements including “Permit Exceptions” and “Permit Revocation/Suspension” kept virtually identical to the comparable deleted sections.
One new section titled “Violations Of This Chapter” appears to contain new language on punitive actions that can be taken by “the Town Manager or a designated employee charged with enforcement of the Code Chapter. That language is:
“Any person who shall violate any provision of this Chapter shall be suspended from having any future events for one year from the time of the event or as the Town Manager or designee deems appropriate based on the violation.” Appeals of such punitive decisions “must be made to the Town Council within thirty days of the decision.”
The new Chapter 72’s opening paragraph acknowledges the changes made as a result of a Town Council directive of May 10, 2021, to staff “to move forward on amending Town Code Chapter 72 Special Events to allow for and reflect new Policy and Procedures to be approved”.
New Chapter 72 Section 1 “Purpose Of Chapter” reads: “The purpose of this chapter is to accommodate competing demands for the public use of Town streets, and public property that are requested to be used for a special event. Policy and Procedures regulating these areas of demand is necessary to maintain public peace, safety, acceptable conditions of traffic flow and prevention of any illegal or unlawful activity.”
After a brief discussion of points raised during which it was noted that most of what was on the table was removal of the old code’s language, on a motion by Joe McFadden, seconded by Letasha Thompson, council approved the new Special Events Chapter 72 Ordinance on a 5-0 vote, Councilman Meza absent.
So, stay tuned – Exactly how these changes impact existing and future event permitting remains to be seen. In the wake of an apparent reversal of last year’s decision to close East Main Street on Spring thru Fall weekends as an economic and tourism incentive that appeared to be very popular with both locals and tourists, as well as all but a small minority of downtown business owners, council has seemed more reluctant to close downtown streets in conjunction with permitted events with the notable exception of the two high school’s outdoor Senior Prom event of May 22 in the Commons area, which also saw the parking lot vacated to facilitate the event.
A third speaker at Tuesday’s Special Events Code Chapter Public Hearing was Edwin Wright of the Manor Line Market. Wright thanked council for considering the needs of downtown businesses in amending their codes.
Mayor’s business request
Also approved by a 5-0 vote following a public hearing at which no one spoke and Mayor Chris Holloway handed his presiding gavel over to Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell to recuse himself from participation, was a requested vacating of six lots “facing Scott Street” on an “undeveloped (165.5-foot by 40-foot) portion of Carter Street between Breeden Lane and Steele Avenue”. The mayor’s recusal was because the requested vacating of the property by the Town was by Holloway Construction LLC, the mayor’s residential construction company. A late amendment to the item was the raising of the number of involved lots from five to six.
Prior to the vote several council members commented that Mayor Holloway had not received any preferential treatment on the matter.
“I just want to state that this is something that we think is an amenable decision that is fair and equitable. So, if anyone has any questions about that, we definitely, this is not anything strange. It is very normal business,” Councilman McFadden said to open council discussion.
“I just wanted to say something along those same lines. When we were discussing this, Chris was not present and he got the same treatment as everybody else in town,” Councilwoman Thompson asserted.
“And I’m going to add to that. That all the different departments were contacted – public works and electrical and also the Viewing Committee,” Vice-Mayor Cockrell said of an appointed Town committee of business people, adding, “And all of which said that it would pose no harm to the adjacent property owners. The property owners were given notice about this tonight and could have come in and spoke if they so chose.”
Other business
Also approved without dissent Tuesday night were Resolutions adding Good Friday to the list of municipal holidays and Funeral and Volunteer leave to the list of things town employees can seek time off for. The holiday motion was by Gary Gillespie, seconded by Thompson; the leave matter on a motion by Scott Lloyd, seconded by McFadden.
A Budget Amendment and Bid Approval for work on Happy Creek Sanitary Sewer Replacement were also approved by 5-0 votes, as well as a bid on North Royal Avenue Waterline Upgrades. Councilman Gillespie pointed to those approvals as a sign of council’s commitment to infrastructure improvements.
Town Manager Steven Hicks also introduced a Resolution on creation of a Town Building Code and Environmental Division. The motion-seconding team of McFadden-Thompson sent that Resolution toward a 5-0 approval. Discussion indicated that Hicks would be appointed the Town’s building code official. It was noted that revenues from fees should see the department “pay for itself” and that all revenue created by the department would remain there and could not be transferred to cover other departmental budgetary needs.
Local Government
Agency reports, fighting the Spotted Lanternfly, reason for rising tax assessments highlight County meeting
On Tuesday morning, June 1, the Warren County Board of Supervisors navigated a lengthy agenda led off by a variety of reports from various agencies, including an update on the Spotted Lanternfly infestation and mandated precautions to try and prevent its spread beyond county borders, as well as its eradication from this transportation hub community. The message on the intrusive and destructive insect infestation: “ID, report, scrape, smash it” before it does that to aspects of our agricultural and commercial transportation systems.
A final Annual Report on People Inc.’s activities on behalf of some economically marginalized sectors of our community from Director Robert Goldsmith, who told the supervisors he would be retiring after 44 years with the organization at the end of this calendar year, was warmly received. VDOT and new Rappahannock Electric Cooperative CEO John Hewa also updated the board on their respective activities in the community and/or business models.
And good news from EDA Executive Director Doug Parsons – the long-awaited 2018 and 2019 audits are now in draft form, nearing final approval as the new EDA team and the supervisors examine the money trail during the final two years under the executive directorship of Jennifer McDonald. Both criminal and civil litigation have emerged from that era, the former in a holding pattern in federal hands at this point and the civil in which McDonald is named as the key player in allegedly misdirected or embezzled assets is fluctuating between $26 million and $62 million.
And Parsons updated the board on, as previously reported, the SYSCO rental of the sprawling Baugh Drive warehouse for a year – “and are moving in as we speak” Parsons told the supervisors.
The EDA will still be able to market the facility for sale during the leasing period, Parsons noted. The SYSCO rental will relieve the county’s taxpayers of the entire $345,600 of annual debt service of the Baugh Drive warehouse acquired during the previous board of directors and McDonald’s executive directorship of the EDA – “I think that’s a great thing for the taxpayers to give us all a little bit of relief on the building,” Parsons told the supervisors.
And speaking of taxes, County Commissioner of Revenue Sherry Sours and Treasurer Jamie Spiker addressed tax payment deadline extensions to June 21st and hikes in real estate and property assessments from what was called “a perfect storm” of economic factors raising property values prior to this tax billing period.
County Emergency Services Coordinator in charge of COVID-19 pandemic mandates and rules, as well as CARES Act federal relief financial distribution matters, Rick Farrall led the board through a summary of the dizzying finances of CARES Act distribution to both the County and Town through the County.
Farrall also summarized the altered or unaltered consequences of Governor Northam’s Executive Order 79 easing social distancing and masking restrictions on vaccinated Virginians. As noted in the Royal Examiner’s recent summary of Farrall’s May 26 Situation Report (SETREP), it is still recommended that non-vaccinated people mask, maintain 6-foot social distancing, and engage in regular preventive handwashing for their own safety. Farrall was thanked by the board for his work in overseeing the monumental task of keeping up with the evolving legal, logistical and financial aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic response over the last year-plus.
During board reports near the meeting’s end, North River Supervisor Delores Oates continued to lobby her colleagues to eliminate the 9 a.m. morning meetings in favor of a second 7 p.m. evening meeting. Oates sighted her own work schedule, as well as that of other citizens, making it difficult to attend morning meetings. County Administrator Ed Daley noted that Frederick and Shenandoah Counties have previously moved from monthly morning meetings to around 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. starting times, as opposed to a second 7 p.m. starting time inconvenient for some staff members and those agency people like VDOT and others listed above, traveling distances to deliver monthly, quarterly or annual reports.
Following a brief closed session, two appointments were announced: Kent Houchins to the Community Policy and Management Team and Cyril Cook to the Airport Commission. The board then adjourned to a 25-minute work session that followed the meeting, during which Farrall delivered his governor’s Executive Order 79 report.
See any of these reports in their entirety, and other business, board, and staff reports in the County video here.
Local Government
2021 Warren County tax due date extended
Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Cheryl Cullers has asked us to remind our readers that because the 2021 tax bills going out later than expected, the deadline to pay taxes without a penalty has been extended to June 22, 2021.
Taxes can still be paid starting June 5, 2021, as the bill states.
Local Government
Majority opposition restated – Supervisors delay second vote on Sheetz rezoning to June 15
“The public has spoken!” – Despite a resounding victory in February in their fight to preserve the rural nature of their neighborhood, the citizens of Apple Mountain Lake in Linden rushed to a special meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night, May 25, ready to do battle again. Supervisor Tony Carter, in whose Happy Creek District the property at issue lies, proposed reconsideration of the February Sheetz rezoning denial due to unanticipated costs tied to relocating a public school bus stop near the property.
Part of the Dudding Commercial Development proposal to rezone approximately 6.5 acres of a privately owned 15-acre parcel to enable a Sheetz gas station and convenience store was a proffer to maintain a school bus stop on an adjacent portion of the 15-acre property near the intersection of Interstate 66 and Apple Mountain Road that would remain undisturbed and undeveloped.
After a large majority of area residents restated their opposition and indicating alternate solutions to the school bus stop relocation issue were being developed, the board unanimously approved Carter’s motion to delay a vote to the June 15 supervisors meeting when additional information on the school bus stop issue would be available.
Observers of this process were left wondering about the underlying development rezoning request. It appears the Board has left open the possibility of reversing its split 3-2 February decision (Cullers, Oates dissenting) to deny the rezoning. The post-public hearing consensus of Apple Mountain residents Tuesday appeared to be to pursue alternate school bus stop options, rather than reconsider the rezoning with its proffer of the previous school bus stop amenities on the involved property.
With property rights a pivotal issue for several of the supervisors, opponents of the rezoning were left to wonder whose property rights will ultimately prevail, theirs based on public health and safety concerns or the applicant property owner’s on a desired commercial use for a portion of his 15-acre property. And the current landowner is free to pursue other less potentially impactful commercial uses for the land as is. As they left Tuesday’s meeting it was agreed that citizen vigilance remained necessary until the board finalizes a second decision.
As the board opened reconsideration of the rezoning request, Sheetz Site Selector, Bob Slicker, gave a short presentation outlining the benefits of the Sheetz proposal, indicating that it would put $400,000 into county coffers, provide employment for 30-35 employees, 12-15 or more would be full-time with benefits. As previously, Sheetz touted its community mindedness and willingness to work to resolve any lingering concerns that the residents expressed.
Supervisor Walt Mabe asked several questions of Mr. Slicker – Has Sheetz considered any other sites in Warren County for their store? The answer was “no.” He also asked about security cameras, lighting, and screening trees for the site. The developer assured the board that they would work with the county to make sure their site met all relevant standards during the permitting and construction process.
During the public hearing, a very animated crowd of citizens offered their input on the reconsideration bid, both in writing and in person.
The very few supporters of the project were far outnumbered by the opponents, as the County Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors had previously found out. Just three members of the public favored the proposal, only one in person. All the previous concerns of the citizens, increased crime, traffic, runoff pollution, fuel tank leakage, water consumption were repeated, along with the new concern about the Board reversing its own decision.
Several questioned the rationale for revisiting the issue, indicating it further causes distrust of the citizens for their government. The burning question was “Why would the previous decision be up for debate again so soon?” The answer was buried in the mysterious world of “proffers”.
It is common practice for developers, in seeking to make their project more attractive to the community, to add features or extra benefits to the package. A proffer may be something as arcane as widening an access road, adding site features for a more harmonious fit with its surroundings, or as in this case, an amenity to benefit the community – a bus shelter for the Apple Mountain Lakes community. Currently students use a space at the entrance to the subdivision as a bus stop and turnaround point. The current property owner withdrew his permission to use that space in the wake of February’s Board of Supervisors decision, leaving the School District no place for the safe pickup and discharge of student bus passengers. Further inquiries indicated that the cost to replace the current site without the Sheetz project could cost the County up to $140,000. That number drew criticism from the public, as well.
It emerged from the comments that the bus stop was an entirely separate issue from the rezoning request and the citizens urged the supervisors to resolve that problem and to leave their previous decision alone. The School Board and Administration must assist with and approve the siting of bus stops. This one is complicated by the need for turnaround space for the buses.
In an encouraging development, one of the Apple Mountain citizen opponents, Deanne DePyper, has organized a group to tackle the bus stop issue and has already met with the School Department and Supervisor Carter to get the ball rolling.
Upon the presentation of a motion to approve the initial request, the county attorney pointed out that the board need not act on the motion at all to leave the decision unchanged.
Supervisor Carter, who had remained silent throughout the meeting, then offered an alternative motion to delay action on the request until the June 15th regular supervisor’s meeting to allow the informal group headed by Ms. DePyper to develop a plan for the bus stop to present at that meeting. He asked for a second on that motion in order to explain his rationale.
Once Supervisor Mabe had seconded, Supervisor Carter explained that he had requested the reconsideration to resolve the bus stop issue, that the school board had attempted to obtain a right-of way for a stop at the current site and was not able to. Estimates had been floated that put the cost of a site with shelter at $140,000, but that there were various ways to drive that cost down. The public school budget is limited with various improvement and repair projects with urgent need, and this one would have to be considered in that light. Carter said he supported the citizen group’s development of an alternative plan.
The Board unanimously approved the delay until June 15th when more information on the bus stop alternatives will be available.
Local Government
Judge weighing revisiting of initial Meza appointment ruling
After hearing 40 minutes of oral arguments and responses to his questions regarding the dueling perspectives presented by attorneys to justify or deny revisiting his April 7 ruling that Jacob Meza could be reseated on the Front Royal Town Council four days after the term he chose not to run for reelection to expired, Judge William W. Sharp took what he heard Tuesday afternoon, May 25, under advisement.
His ruling, which he noted would be given in writing unlike his verbal decision of April 7, will determine whether the Town and Meza’s defense counsel’s demurrer for dismissal of the plaintiff removal petition remains upheld by the court or will face re-argument. Heather Bardot appeared as counsel for the defendants – neither Meza nor anyone from the Town was present for the hearing. David Downes represented plaintiff Paul Aldrich, a town citizen who also applied to fill the vacancy created by Chris Holloway’s election to mayor in November 2020.
Bardot began by telling Judge Sharp the defense opinion was “We don’t think we should be here” retreading ground she believes has already been adequately covered by both sides in the courtroom.
Downes countered that he disagreed that all aspects of core issues had been settled. He opened his case for revisiting the court’s initial ruling by pointing to one pivotal issue – Is the office of a councilman under the jurisdiction of council collectively?
Plaintiff counsel added that the 1937 Town Charter where the disputed chapters and sections reside, must be read in the context of its entirety to root out issues of vague or cloudy language. Otherwise he reasoned that “14-year-old convicted felons, living out of town” could be appointed to council. Downes said what began as a simple argument rooted in Charter Section 47 had been complicated through “creative” defense arguments rooted in vagaries of language.
Downes reasserted the plaintiff contention that Town Charter Section 47 prohibits “appointment or election” of former members of council by council for one year after their term in office expires.
“No member of the council of the Town of Front Royal shall be appointed or elected to any office under the jurisdiction of the council while he is a member of the council, or for one year thereafter,” the relevant Section 47 passage reads, continuing to note for an unexplained reason an exception for the position of Town Treasurer. On Tuesday Bardot pointed to the absurdity of the above wording’s implied notion that a council person would be “appointed” to a council seat while they were a member of council. Plaintiff counsel countered that the wording referred to two different actions, appointment to a staff position while a counsel member or reappointment to a council seat after leaving council.
In her Demurrer filing for dismissal, Bardot pointed to Section 6D and related wording on filling council vacancies, such as the one created by Councilman Chris Holloway’s November 2020 election to mayor. “The council may fill any vacancy that occurs within the membership of council for the unexpired term, provided that such vacancy is taken within 45 days of the office becoming vacant,” Section 6D states. No reference to a one-year hiatus per appointments is made here, Bardot noted.
Citing the inclusion of the words “appointed or elected” Judge Sharp’s initially ruled that Section 47 applied only to paid staff appointments, not council member appointments. Sharpe said it seemed clear that the Town Charter’s intent, dating to its 1937 adoption, was not to prevent council members from running for re-election for a year. So, the court sided with Bardot’s stance for the defense that Sections 6 and 9 of the Charter were the applicable sections on council appointments, rather than Section 47.
In revisiting these issues Tuesday afternoon, Downes said it was “dangerous to take one word out of context” in trying to decipher the intent of town fathers 84 year ago. That intent with Section 47’s application to council appointments was to avoid the appearance or fact of political cronyism in council vacancy appointments. Downes raised the specter of Meza’s decision not to run for re-election after a sometimes controversial final two years in office revolving around a vote in support of his employer Valley Health’s $60-million loan application for new hospital construction through the Town-County EDA after initial potential conflict of interest recusals from that discussion.
Rather, Downes told the court Meza cast his electoral future in the hands of his political allies within council, all save one who are fellow county Republican Committee members. Avoiding such appearances of cronyism was the intent of the town fathers who authored the charter in 1937, Downes asserted, as he had on April 7.
Sharp said he remained aware of the desire on both sides to have the matter resolved in a timely fashion and said he would strive to accomplish that with his written ruling this time around. In his April 29 letter to the attorneys authorizing Tuesday’s oral arguments for reconsideration, Judge Sharp explained, “Not a small part of my decision to enter the stay order, and give one last chance for oral argument, is my realization that I gave a very poor articulation of my reasons for my original decision, and I do not want to make that mistake again. It is therefore my intention to give a written explanation of my decision, whichever way it goes, in which my words are more carefully expressed.”
Stay tuned for what may or may not be the final chapter in the Jacob Meza council appointment drama as we await news of Judge Sharp’s written ruling.
