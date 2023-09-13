Sheriff Mark Butler on Challenges, Community Policing, and Election Goals

The Role of a Sheriff in Modern Times.

With the November 7th elections looming large, Warren County’s very own Sheriff Mark Butler joined Mike McCool at the Royal Examiner Studio to discuss his re-election bid, his views on the role of the Sheriff’s office, and the pressing concerns in the community.

Butler emphasizes that while enforcing the law is a part of a sheriff’s duty, the primary responsibility is to protect the Constitution and ensure that every citizen’s rights are upheld. Addressing the topic of animal control, a focal point in recent debates, he highlighted its classification under the Virginia Code as a county obligation, not solely that of the sheriff’s office. Refuting the need for a dedicated animal control position, Butler suggests it’s more effective and economical to train existing deputies, as multitasking helps save county resources.

Another significant topic of discussion revolved around School Resource Officers (SROs). Sheriff Butler proudly shares that every school is now assigned a dedicated SRO, a shift from previous years. This change has become more important than ever, as calls for service at schools have risen by 187% in the last three years. While the primary role of an SRO revolves around the threat of active shooters, they are involved in a gamut of school-related concerns, further stressing the importance of their presence.

Community policing has been a passion point for Butler. Contrary to the popular belief of it being a modern concept, he points out its origins trace back to 1800s England. Warren County’s approach focuses on identifying crime hotspots and tackling them head-on. With a CCPC recognition putting them in the top 1-2% for community policing, Butler’s pride in his deputies is evident.

The conversation also turned towards the value of accreditations. While not every law enforcement agency seeks this, for Butler, it’s a sign of transparency and adherence to standards. He touches upon the EDA scandal, deeming it one of the biggest scandals in Warren County and possibly Virginia’s history. For him, it underscores the importance of running a transparent, efficient, and honest office that aligns with the Constitution.

In an age where community safety and public trust in law enforcement are paramount, Sheriff Mark Butler’s dedication to upholding the Constitution, ensuring equal and fair law enforcement, and driving proactive community engagement sets a strong precedent for the future of Warren County.

