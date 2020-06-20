The Warren County Sheriff’s Office embraces a strong community policing philosophy. This philosophy emphasizes efforts that support fair and impartial law enforcement practices, transparency in service delivery, and participation in neighborhood activities that strengthen the relationships between our office and the citizens we serve.

As part of our efforts to build strong, positive community relationships, the Sheriff’s Office calls upon community members to act as an advisory council regarding organizational policies, practices, and programs. Sheriff Butler states “the only way we grow and advance with our community is to embrace each other, and listen to their ideas and concerns.” The Sheriff’s Office wants transparency in discussing policy issues with the public, such as body-worn camera systems, use of force, and other topics.

The WCSO is currently going through the first phase towards professional accreditation with the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission (VLEPSC). As such, the WCSO is updating and modernizing its policy manual to embrace contemporary law enforcement best practices. This is managed through an amazing tool called PowerDMS, which ensures 100% accountability for staff knowing policy, allows for testing and training, as well as records management.

Sheriff Mark Butler is proud of the newly developed Community Advisory Council (CAC) and his office is now receiving applications for membership from residents and business owners in Warren County. The CAC was created with input from numerous residents over the last 18-months, and Sheriff Butler states that the timing could not be more fortuitous. “We desire to lead from the front and grow with our community. As our country demands a revolution, we prefer to think of our initiatives as an evolution!”

The CAC is being unveiled in July 2020 and its primary purpose is to provide the Sheriff with a diverse “community” perspective regarding crime, community safety, neighborhood issues, current/future technologies, and reporting on how the Sheriff’s Office can improve core service delivery. Similarly, each member acts as a liaison between his or her community or profession and the Sheriff’s Office.

The CAC will comprise at least ten (10) community members, including one high school student leader, two Town of Front Royal residents, and the remaining members representing various interests countywide who will meet on a bi-monthly basis. Although the CAC does not formally review critical incidents involving Sheriff’s Office, the members may be briefed on such incidents as well as evolving crime trends within the county. More importantly, council members are encouraged to discuss issues of interest or concern from specific community interest groups, such as homeowners associations, youth, and senior groups.

The main purpose of the council is to facilitate open, honest, and direct interactions between the residents of Warren County and their Sheriff’s Office. The Community Advisory Council (CAC) provides a forum for candid conversations about the realities and challenges that exist when seeking to address the most difficult issues that face a community and a law enforcement agency, such as cultural diversity and relations.

To request an application and answers to frequently asked questions please call Lt. Robbie Seal at (540) 635-4128, or email him at rseal@warrencountysheriff.org