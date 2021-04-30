Connect with us

Local News

Sheriff’s Office warns of missed jury duty phone scam

Published

50 mins ago

on

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of an unknown individual calling pretending to be an employee of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

You may have received this scam call as a voicemail and they provide a phone number that when called has a very convincing automated greeting very similar to the Sheriff’s Office actual greeting. During this call you may be transferred multiple times prior to speaking to someone claiming to be a Deputy or Lieutenant.

During this call it is alleged that you have missed jury duty and an arrest warrant or bench warrant has been issued for your arrest. They then offer to settle this matter by requesting you pay a sum of money to avoid arrest. This call is a scam, so please do not provide any information or money to the caller.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office will never ask for you to pay money to avoid an arrest. If you have been scammed or provided personal identifying information to include financial information to the caller, please call the Sheriff’s Office to report this incident, 540-635-4128.


The Humane Society of Warren County is seeking Kitten Crusaders

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 30, 2021

By

The Humane Society of Warren County is seeking individuals who are interested in fostering kittens. Kitten season is upon us, and fosters are truly needed. If you are interested in becoming a Kitten Crusader and saving lives, or would like more information, please call Sue at 540-635-4734.

We receive all ages of kittens that need to be in foster homes. If you have no experience, we will train you! If you have experience but need a refresher, we will do that too!

We currently have 16 kittens and 1 momma cat in foster.

Wink and her 9 babies! Photos/HSWC


Local News

Governor Northam updates mask guidance to align with CDC changes

Published

20 hours ago

on

April 29, 2021

By

On April 29, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam amended Executive Order Seventy-Two to adopt new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on mask use in outdoor settings. The CDC guidelines state that fully vaccinated individuals do not have to wear masks outdoors when alone or in small gatherings. Mask use is still required indoors and outdoors at large crowded events like concerts, sporting events, and graduation ceremonies. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.

“The CDC’s recommendations underscore what we have said all along—vaccinations are the way we will put this pandemic behind us and get back to normal life,” said Governor Northam. “Our increasing vaccination rate and decreasing number of new COVID-19 cases have made it possible to ease mitigation measures in a thoughtful and measured manner. I encourage all Virginians who have not yet received the vaccine to make an appointment today.”

The Governor also revised Executive Order Seventy-Two to allow up to 1,000 spectators for outdoor recreational sports, effective immediately. This change advances by two weeks a change that was scheduled to go into effect on May 15 and will allow additional spectators to participate in the final games of the current high school sports season and the summer sports season.

Governor Northam reiterated that the next steps to ease mitigation measures will go into effect on Saturday, May 15 as previously announced. He expects to be able to roll back the remaining capacity limits in mid-June as long as the Commonwealth’s health metrics remain stable and vaccination progress continues.


More than 3.7 million Virginians have been vaccinated with at least one dose, representing 57 percent of Virginia’s adult population, and 2.5 million Virginians are fully vaccinated, representing 39 percent of the adult population. Virginians over the age of 16 can schedule a vaccination appointment by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).

The full text of Sixth Amended Executive Order Seventy-Two and Order of Public Health Emergency Nine is available here. Updated guidelines for specific sectors can be found here.

The full text of Seventh Amended Executive Order Seventy-Two and Order of Public Health Emergency Nine, which takes effect on May 15, can be found here.

Visit virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia for more information and answers to frequently asked questions.

Local News

Extraordinary registered nurse recognized at Fauquier Health

Published

22 hours ago

on

April 29, 2021

By

Nurses at Fauquier Health are being honored with The DAISY Team Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

The first DAISY Team award recipient for 2021 is Registered Nurse, Meghan Bonner. A strong nomination that came in for Meghan consisted of a special moment that she shared with a patient. The patient, who struggled with dementia and difficulty of hearing, experienced an episode of confusion and frustration. The patient became increasingly scared and Meghan knew she had to act quickly to help calm them. Meghan comforted the patient, put on an old classic movie, and took a seat. As fellow staff members walked by, they witnessed Meghan next to the patient watching the moving, holding their hand. The patient’s whole demeanor changed to a much calmer and happier state.

Meghan Bonnor, RN, was presented with the DAISY Award Certificate. From left to right, Jessica Randall (Director of Acute Care Services), Meghan Bonner (RN), Christine Hart Kress (CNO), Chad Melton (CEO), and Steve Wojcik (Board Chair).

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes.  Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease.  The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.



Meghan Bonnor, RN, received her DAISY pin from Fauquier Health CNO, Christine Hart Kress.

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses has been adopted by healthcare facilities around the world to celebrate nurses for their extraordinary care and compassion.  The DAISY Team Award is for nurse-led teams of two or more who come together to solve a specific situation by going above and beyond.  Nursing teams may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues, and they are chosen by a committee of nurses at Fauquier Health to receive The DAISY Team Award. The DAISY Team Award is presented by Nursing Leadership at a surprise presentation.  The DAISY Award winner receives a certificate commending them for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.”  The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are and the incredibly meaningful difference your teamwork makes in the lives of so many people.”  The DAISY Award winner also receives a specially engraved plaque engraved with the name of the Team.

Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, President and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation said, “When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do.  The kind of work the nurses at Fauquier Health are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”

Chad Melton, CEO, and Steve Wojcik,, Board Chair, presented DAISY Award recipient Meghan Bonnor, RN, with the DAISY banner that will be hung in the hospital front lobby. All DAISY Award winners will sign the banner.

Christine Hart Kress, Fauquier Health’s Chief Nursing Officer said, “We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in the DAISY Award program.  Nurses are heroes every day.  It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.”

To honor these special nurses at Fauquier Health, a banner has been hung in the main lobby entrance for all to see as they enter the hospital facility. Each DAISY Nurse will have the opportunity to sign the banner recognizing them for their commitment and dedication. For a complete listing of healthcare organizations currently running the program, please go to http://DAISYfoundation.org.

Meghan Bonner, RN, DAISY Award winner for Quarter 1 at Fauquier Health had the opportunity to sign the banner that will hang in the front lobby entrance of the hospital.

The DAISY Award and DAISY Team Award are initiatives of The DAISY Foundation in service to the nursing profession.  Additionally, DAISY offers J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects, The DAISY Faculty Award to honor inspiring faculty members in schools and colleges of nursing, and The DAISY in Training Award for nursing students. More information is available at DAISYfoundation.org.

Meghan Bonnor, RN, proudly held up her banner. Accompanying her, from left to right, was, Christine Hart Kress (CNO), Steve Wojcik (Board Chair), Sean Thomson (CFO), Jessica Randall (Director of Acute Care Services), Kevin Sale (COO), and Chad Melton (CEO).

About Fauquier Health

Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs.  Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.

Local News

Valley Health holding two walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics today

Published

24 hours ago

on

April 29, 2021

By

Valley Health is holding two walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics TODAY, Thursday, April 29. Unvaccinated individuals age 18 and over are encouraged to attend to get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

  • 9am – 3 pm: Shenandoah University James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center, Winchester
  • 2pm – 5 pm: Warren County Health & Human Services complex, 465 W. 15th St, Front Royal

There is no charge for the vaccination and no appointment is necessary. For details, visit: valleyhealthlink.com/c19vaccinations

Local News

Check out the Junior Volunteer Program offered by the Humane Society of Warren County

Published

24 hours ago

on

April 29, 2021

By

Do you know children who are age 10-15 and love animals? Have their family check out our Junior Volunteer Program. Junior volunteers help with socializing cats, making treats, folding laundry, and many other task at the shelter. There are also opportunities to make treats and toys at home and get volunteer time.

Children in the Junior Volunteer Program (P2R) must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when at the shelter. We always like to see our younger members of the community get involved in animal welfare!

Some of the wonderful Junior Volunteers: Melina, Marie and Colton! Photos courtesy of HSWC

If you know of a family that would like to get involved, please have them contact Sue at the shelter: 540-635-4734 or coc@humanesocietywarrencounty.org.


Community Events

Part Two of Blue Ridge Wildlife Center’s ‘Walk on the Wildside’ wildlife residents tour slated for this weekend, May 1-2

Published

2 days ago

on

April 28, 2021

By

BOYCE, VA – With our car sitting in the parking lot occupied by a dog named Goose, how appropriate it was to be greeted by a high-flying bird named Goose, the first of the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center’s “ambassadors” on display at the center’s Grand Opening of its “Wildlife Walk” over the past weekend.

The “Walk”, planned, or perhaps only dreamed of six years ago, provides an outdoor viewing area of a dozen or more small animals and large birds, the first being Goose, a Peregrine Falcon, described as being arguably the fastest animal on earth – clocked at over 200 mph in dives while hunting smaller and less speedy prey. Goose, the bird, not the dog, broke his “fingers”, possibly in one such flight six years ago, and was turned in to the BRWC hospital where he found a permanent and safe home following his injuries.

Goose the Peregrine Falcon is taking it a little slower than 200 mph these days. Below, graphic showing profiles of Peregrine Falcons in full dive mode – oh wait, the bottom one is a stealth bomber. Talk about reverse engineering alien technology. Royal Examiner Photos by Roger Bianchini

“Home” is where Dr. Jennifer Riley, DVM, treats up to 2,000 animals, reptiles and birds per year, most of which are eventually released to their previous habitat, all fixed up and ready to go again. Just a few, by comparison, wind up as permanent residents at the million-dollar facility on Island Farm Road in Boyce, and these are what more than 200 visitors saw and were greeted by last weekend.


A second version of the grand opening of the “The Wildlife Walk” is scheduled this coming weekend, May 1 and 2. Admission is free.

A longtime resident of the Center is a handsome, elderly “ambassador” named Jefferson, a Bald Eagle, introduced this day by Kelly Bailey of Stephens City, one of 12 docents at the Boyce facility.  America’s national bird, Bailey said, survived three surgeries for injuries received when he hit a utility pole. The medical attention was successful, but Jefferson still couldn’t fly so, 10 years ago, had found himself a home.

A perspective on the new BRWC Wildlife Walk from the main building. Below, Jefferson the American Bald Eagle, a resident at the center for a decade.

It appeared that the new outdoor refuge had been a gleam in the eye of the Center’s manager for education and research, Jennifer Burghoffer. She was one of two senior staffers on hand to greet attendees, the other being Executive Director Annie Bradfield, new to the job with, like veteran staff member Burghoffer, a fondness for birds and education of the public. Bradfield began her new duties about six months ago.

While BRWC tends all animals native to Virginia, the Center has one spectacular “outsider” a long way from home. She is Snow, an Arctic Fox, a popular Number 8 on the list of 12 “ambassadors,” currently a white ball of fluff sound asleep when we reached her home. She, too, is a longtime resident – nine years – and among the most popular. A year or so ago I was fortunate to see her being taken for a doggy-style walk outside her lofty and comfortable cage.

Upon arrival, our intrepid reporter Malcolm Barr Sr. is greeted at The Wildlife Center front office where paraphernalia and apparel are available for purchase by wildlife fans. Below, as we neared the end of our informative Wildlife Walk, one of the guide docents explains the history of the center’s Artic Fox named ‘Snow’, curled up asleep like a snowball.

Number 2 among the animals on display was Vega who gives local residents a closer look at what many see mostly from afar, the ubiquitous Turkey Vulture. Docent Heather Shank-Givens said Vega was admitted to the hospital in 2019 suffering from gunshot wounds. Turkey Vultures, as well as all native birds, are federally protected and shooting them is illegal. Among other injuries, Vega lost an eye and suffers from lead poisoning. While non-releasable, Vega makes a good case against hunters of any animals and birds using lead ammunition which Dr. Riley lustily and regularly preaches against in the Northern Valley area.

Vega the Turkey Vulture was a 2019 victim of illegal hunting, who while surviving, like the other animals on the BRWC’s new Wildlife Walk, cannot be re-released due to lingering after affects of its injuries.

Future visitors will view close-up the animals they mostly see dead on our highways and byways, the Virginia Opossums. My accompanying colleague and mission photographer Roger Bianchini recently argued over the name during my January visit to turn in an injured dove.

“Why was I taught to call them Possums if there’s an ‘O’ in the name – it wouldn’t be a silent ‘O’ first letter, would it?” argued Bianchini. We took the opportunity to settle the issue while being greeted by Bradfield, Burghoffer and others on duty in the front office. The result was a tie – we were both correct. There are Opossums native to this area; the Possums my colleague described were cousins of the local guys, living in far-away Australia.

Well, we did see Opossums on our trip to Boyce’s Blue Ridge Wildlife Center – at least a trio of toy replicas, along with two foxes, for sale with other souvenirs as our reporter chats with Executive Director Annie Bradfield. Further down the counter the center’s Manager for Education and Research Jennifer Burghoffer takes care of other visitors.

Closer to home, visitors were fascinated by a solitary Virginia Box Turtle enjoying an afternoon swim in the enclosure’s pond; and attempts were made to out stare an inquisitive Screech Owl named Dopey, and so ended one of the area’s most enjoyable shows, courtesy “The Ambassadors.”

Advance reservations, due to the pandemic, are required. To sign up, visit the BRWC website: blueridgewildlifectr.org

Above, the turtle enclosure at distance with the Arctic Fox enclosure beyond it. The following sequence shows the adventure of one of the box turtles as it heads from grassy land into the water for a lengthy adventure around the enclosure’s pool.

Attempts to outstare this very focused Screech Owl named Dopey by the Royal Examiner team were predictably unsuccessful.

With the help of a rope labeled ‘Bald Eagle’ from one of the Wildlife Walk’s display tables, two docents illustrate the wingspan of a Bald Eagle – seven feet!

The BRWC main office and greeting point for visitors with the center’s Mission and Vision statements posted inside.

An impressive wood carving of birds and a squirrel near the entrance to the Wildlife Walk

King Cartoons

Upcoming Events

May
1
Sat
8:00 am 2021 Apple Blossom Wine & Hard C... @ Sky Meadows State Park
2021 Apple Blossom Wine & Hard C... @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 1 @ 8:00 am – 12:30 pm
2021 Apple Blossom Wine & Hard Cider Challenge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Come enjoy the challenging routes at Sky Meadows State Park and Valley View Farm, home of the Gnarled Orchard. These courses are knotty, knot nice at the farm as they are a mix of cross[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 1 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Blacksmith Shop in the Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and[...]
May
2
Sun
9:00 am Spring Wild Edible Plants: Earth... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Spring Wild Edible Plants: Earth... @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 2 @ 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Spring Wild Edible Plants: Earth Connection Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sky Meadows State Park provides a unique opportunity to explore the rich natural diversity of the region. Join professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch to learn about the remarkable springtime wild edible and medicinal plants of[...]
12:00 pm Kids Bible Reading Time @ Loudoun Awakening
Kids Bible Reading Time @ Loudoun Awakening
May 2 @ 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Kids Bible Reading Time @ Loudoun Awakening
We will be hosting children and families for this time of Bible reading and we have reduced the time for each reader to ten minutes. We will also be reading from the Gospel of John.[...]
May
8
Sat
2:00 pm Mother’s Day Weekend Paint Party... @ The Studio - A Place for Learning
Mother’s Day Weekend Paint Party... @ The Studio - A Place for Learning
May 8 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Mother's Day Weekend Paint Party - Hydrangeas @ The Studio - A Place for Learning
Bring Mom to The Studio for our Mother’s Day Weekend Special. Buy two tickets and save! This will be a lovely piece to add to your collections… and so much fun to paint. Join us[...]
8:00 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 8 @ 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area – behind Mount Bleak. Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion Lab[...]
May
9
Sun
2:00 pm Mother’s Day Weekend Paint Party... @ The Studio - A Place for Learning
Mother’s Day Weekend Paint Party... @ The Studio - A Place for Learning
May 9 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Mother's Day Weekend Paint Party - Daisies @ The Studio - A Place for Learning
Bring Mom to The Studio for our Mother’s Day Weekend Special. Buy two tickets and save! This will be a lovely piece to add to your collections… and so much fun to paint. Join us[...]
May
13
Thu
6:30 pm Law Enforcement Officers Memoria... @ Front Royal Gazebo
Law Enforcement Officers Memoria... @ Front Royal Gazebo
May 13 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Service @ Front Royal Gazebo
Please join Warren County/Front Royal Back the Blue, in partnership with the Fraternal Order of Police and Front Royal/Warren County Lodge #33, during National Police Week as we honor our local Law Enforcement Officers who[...]
May
14
Fri
12:00 pm Millionaire Maker Golf Tournament @ Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club
Millionaire Maker Golf Tournament @ Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club
May 14 @ 12:00 pm
Millionaire Maker Golf Tournament @ Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club
Join us for the 2021 Millionaire Maker held at award-winning Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club. The Millionaire Maker is a combined golfing and networking experience! Serious, amateur, and novice golfers are welcome. *Four golfers who[...]
May
15
Sat
7:30 am Captain’s Choice/Best Ball Golf ... @ Bowling Green Country Club South
Captain’s Choice/Best Ball Golf ... @ Bowling Green Country Club South
May 15 @ 7:30 am – 3:00 pm
Captain’s Choice/Best Ball Golf Tournament @ Bowling Green Country Club South
Please join us for the Captain’s Choice/Best Ball Golf Tournament, a fundraiser for the Linden Volunteer Fire Department. The event will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Bowling Green Country Club South (768 Bowling[...]