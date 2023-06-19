Crime/Court
Sheriff’s Office warns residents of on going phone scam involving fictitious jury duty fines
In an alarming revelation, the local Sheriff’s Office has recently issued a warning about an ongoing phone scam where innocent citizens are told they owe fines for missing jury duty. This malicious scam, which preys on the unsuspecting public’s sense of civic duty, has triggered a wave of concern across the community.
The scam operates by deceiving residents into believing they’ve neglected their legal obligations and are facing repercussions. According to reports, the scammers falsely identify themselves as law enforcement personnel, even going as far as to use nonexistent names like Sgt. Waller from the Sheriff’s Office.
Residents have been lured into this scheme by receiving calls stating they owe fines for missed jury duty. In several cases, victims have visited the Sheriff’s Office in person, under the false belief they have a fine to pay.
The Sheriff’s Office has been unequivocal in its response: This is a scam. They’ve clarified that the office never contacts individuals by phone to collect fines for missed jury duty. While a court may indeed issue a warrant for missed jury duty, they will not engage in phone call collections.
This scam is not new to the area. It has been ongoing for an extended period of time, exploiting the trust and vulnerability of citizens. However, with the increasing number of cases, the Sheriff’s Office has felt compelled to issue a public warning.
One challenge for law enforcement is that the source of the calls remains unknown, limiting their ability to stop the scam at its roots. Instead, they are appealing to the public’s vigilance and sense of community to thwart the scammers.
In conclusion, citizens are advised not to engage with such callers, never to disclose personal information over the phone, and definitely not to agree to pay any purported fines. Instead, any concerns should be directly addressed to the Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128. This collective alertness can shield our community from the clutches of such predatory scams and ensure the safety and security of all residents.
Warren County Grand Jury – June 2023 indictments
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WARREN COUNTY THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about January 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, Ashley Michelle Lopez did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about April 18, 2023, in the County of Warren, Tyreke Eston Porter-Gaskins did unlawfully and feloniously obtain or withhold a credit card or credit card number from the person, possession, custody, or control of another without the cardholder’s consent, in violation of Section 18.2-192, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2360-F9
On or about April 23, 2023, in the County of Warren, Tyreke Eston Porter-Gaskins did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about May 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Tyreke Eston Porter-Gaskins did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
On or about June 10, 2022, in the County of Warren, Clarissa Marie North did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about December 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Francis Bennett Greene, III, did unlawfully and feloniously take, drive or use a motor vehicle having a value of S 1000.00 or more and belonging to Brian Barnett, without the consent of the owner, and in his absence, and with the intent to temporarily deprive the owner of possession thereof, in violation of §18.2-102 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2412-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about December 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Francis Bennett Greene, III, did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule 1 or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about April 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, Francis Bennett did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about April 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, Francis Bennett Greene, III, did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT THREE: On or about April 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, Francis Bennett Greene, III, did unlawfully and feloniously, being over the age of sixteen years, appear in any public place or enter upon private property while wearing a mask, hood, or other devices whereby a substantial portion of his face was hidden or covered so as to conceal his identity, and without first having obtained written consent to do so from the owner or tenant, in violation of § 18.2-422 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: VIO-532Q-F6
On or about March 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, Brian Hampton Hogan did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about August 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, James Patrick Leonard did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about November 15, 2020, in the County of Warren, Jonathan Manuel Martinez did unlawfully and feloniously commit rape by having sexual intercourse with T.P., when such act was accomplished through the use of the victim’s mental incapacity or physical helplessness, in violation of Section 18.2-61 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: RAP-1128-F9
On or about February 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, Traver Dale Sommers did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about February 15, 2023, in the County of Warren, Samantha Elaine Nuckols did unlawfully feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about October 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Carla Marie Wright did unlawfully and feloniously possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of Section 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, (1950) as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about November 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Lucille Evelyn Taylor did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute, or possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance classified in Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about January 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, Justin Lee Conner did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, in violation of- Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about January 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, Justin Lee Conner did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about December 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dana Marie Turybury did unlawfully and feloniously make and communicate in writing a threat to kill or do bodily injury to Sherry Williams, which placed such person in reasonable apprehension of death or bodily injury, in violation of Section 18.2-60 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: EXT-2106-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about January 3, 2023, in the County of Warren, Dana Marie Turybury did unlawfully and feloniously make and communicate in writing a threat to kill or do bodily injury to Sherry Williams which placed such person in reasonable apprehension of death or bodily injury, in violation of Section 18.2-60 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: EXT-2106-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about February 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jason Eugene Ricketts did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about October 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jason Eugene Ricketts did unlawfully and feloniously possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
COUNT THREE: On or about October 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jason Eugene Ricketts did unlawfully and feloniously possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
COUNT FOUR: On or about October 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jason Eugene Ricketts did unlawfully, feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a firearm after having previously been convicted of a felony not defined in Section 17.1-805, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5291-F6
COUNT FIVE: On or about October 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jason Eugene Ricketts did unlawfully, feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a firearm while simultaneously unlawfully possessing a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-308.4(c)of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5257-F6
On or about September 11, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jason Eugene Ricketts did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true video gaming tickets, knowing such document to be forged, in violation of § 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5
On or about September 11, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jason Eugene Ricketts did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give or distribute, or possess with the intent to distribute, 28 grams or more of Methamphetamine, in violation of Section 18.2-248.03, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3149-F9
On or about January 26, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cosmo Joseph Barbardo, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously obtain by false pretense or token U.S.Currency belonging to Erick O’Brien and valued at $1, 000.00 or more with the intent to defraud, in violation of §18.2-178 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-27 4 3-F9
On or about January 14, 2023, in the County of Warren, Steven Edward Funkhouser did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about January 16, 2023, in the County of Warren, Steven Edward Funkhouser did unlawfully and feloniously possess a schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about September 21, 2022, in the County of Warren, Miranda Liane Kearney-Binette, did unlawfully and feloniously attempt by force or intimidation and without legal justification or excuse, seize, take, transport, or detain or secrete Robert Lee Pennington, Jr., with the intent to deprive that person of his personal liberty or to withhold or conceal him from any person, authority or institution lawfully entitled to his charge, in violation of Sections 18.2-2 6/18.2-4 7 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: KID-1010-A5
COUNT TWO: On or about September 21, 2022, in the County of Warren, Miranda Liane Kearney-Binette, did unlawfully and feloniously break and enter in the daytime the dwelling house or an adjoining occupied outhouse or Robert Lee Pennington, Jr., with the intent to commit larceny, assault, and battery, or a felony other than murder, rape, robbery or arson, in violation of Sections
18.2-77, 18.2-79, or 18.2-80, in violation of Section 18.2-91 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: BUR-2213-F9
COUNT THREE: On or about September 21, 2022, in the County of Warren, Miranda Liane Kearney-Binette, did unlawfully and feloniously intentionally destroy, deface, or damage a door belonging to Robert Lee Pennington, Jr., with the value of, or damage to, such property being $1,000.00 or more, in violation of Section 18.2-137 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: VAN-2956-F6
On or about September 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Miranda Liane Kearney-Binette, did unlawfully and feloniously assault and battery RSW Sgt. S. Sulser, knowing or having reason to know that such person was an employee of a local or regional correction facility engaged in the performance of his public duties, in violation of Section 18.2-57, of the Code of Virginia, 19501, as amended. VCC: ASK-1342-F6
On or about May 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Nina Francis Haymond did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about June 25, 2022, in the County of Warren, Marquis Chaunte Butler did unlawfully and feloniously steal merchandise, having a value of one thousand dollars ($ 1000.00) or more, belonging to Harbor Freight, in violation of § 18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia. 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about June 25, 2022, in the County of Warren, Marquis Chaunte Butler did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to steal merchandise, having a value of one thousand dollars ($1000.00) or more, belonging to Harbor Freight, in violation of §18.2-95/18.2- 23 of the Code of Virginia. 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-C9
COUNT THREE: On or about August 24, 2022, in the County of Warren, Marquis Chaunte Butler did unlawfully and feloniously steal merchandise, having a value of one thousand dollars ($1000.00) or more, belonging to Harbor Freight, in violation of §18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia. 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-F9
COUNT FOUR: On or about August 24, 2022, in the County of Warren, Marquis Chaunte Butler did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to steal merchandise, having a value of one thousand dollars ($1000.00) or more, belonging to Harbor Freight, in violation of § 18.2-95/18.2-23 of the Code of Virginia. 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-C9
On or about February 16, 2023, in the County of Warren, Rickey Dale Williams, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about January 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jenna Michelle Kees did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, this being a second or subsequent offense, said prior conviction occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about January 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jenna Michelle Kees did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule III controlled substance, to wit: Buprenorphine and Naloxone, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3135-F5
COUNT THREE: On or about January 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jenna Michelle Kees did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT FOUR: On or about January 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jenna Michelle Kees being a parent or guardian for Z.C., or person having the custody of Z.C., a child under the age of eighteen years, willfully or negligently caused or permitted the life of such child to be injured, in violation of Section 40.1- 103, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3810-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about March 21, 2023, in the County of Warren, Crystal Nicole Noreen did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl, in
violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about March 21, 2023, in the County of Warren, Crystal Nicole Noreen did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Para-Flourofentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about March 21, 2023, in the County of Warren, Brianna Danielle Hawkins did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18,2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about March 21, 2023, in the County of Warren, Brianna Danielle Hawkins did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Para-Flourofentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
COUNT ONE: On or about March 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, Marlon Durelle Newman did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, in
violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about March 22, 2023, in the County of Warren, Marlon Durelle Newman did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, in
violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
COUNT THREE: On or about March 23, 2023, in the County of Warren, Marlon Durelle Newman did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
COUNT FOUR: On or about March 24, 2023, in the County of Warren, Marlon Durelle Newman did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule III controlled substance, to-wit: Buprenorphine and Naloxone, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3135-F5
COUNT FIVE: On or about March 24, 2023, in the County of Warren, Marlon Durelle Newman did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled
substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT SIX: On or about March 24, 2023, in the County of Warren, Marlon Durelle Newman did unlawfully, feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess ammunition for a firearm after having previously been convicted of a felony in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5298-F6
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
COUNT ONE: On or about April 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Shane Cornelius Cook did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true a lease, knowing such document to be
forged, in violation of Section 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about April 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Shane Cornelius Cook did unlawfully and feloniously attempt to obtain by false pretense money in an amount of $1,000.00 or
more, belonging to Sherri Embrey, in violation of Section 18.2-26 and 18.2-178 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2743-A9
COUNT ONE: On or about December 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Thomas Martin did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about December 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Thomas Martin did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Sections 18.2-248(c)/256, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-C9
COUNT THREE: On or about December 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Thomas Martin did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
COUNT FOUR: On or about December 11, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Thomas Martin did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having
previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
COUNT FIVE: On or about December 11, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Thomas Martin did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
COUNT SIX: On or about December 11, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Thomas Martin did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred- before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
COUNT SEVEN: On or about December 11, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Thomas Martin did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
COUNT EIGHT: On or about December 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Thomas Martin did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Sections 18.2-248 (c)/256, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-C9
COUNT NINE: On or about December 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Thomas Martin did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
COUNT TEN: On or about December 11, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Thomas Martin did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
COUNT ELEVEN: On or about December 10, 2021, through December 11, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Thomas Martin did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a Schedule I
or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Sections 18.2-248 (c)/256, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-C9
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
COUNT ONE: On or about January 4, 2023, through May 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kayla Arm Bennett did unlawfully and feloniously while being a person having custody of W.O., a child under the age of eighteen years, willfully or negligently cause or permit such child to be overworked, tortured, tormented, mutilated, beaten or cruelly treated, in violation of §40.1-103 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3810-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about January 4, 2023, through May 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kayla Ann Bennett did unlawfully and feloniously assault or assault and batter W.O., in violation of §18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1313-M1
COUNT THREE: On or about January 4, 2023, through May 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kayla Ann Bennett did unlawfully and feloniously assault or assault and batter W.O., in violation of §18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1313-M1
COUNT FOUR: On or about January 4, 2023, through May 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kayla Ann Bennett did unlawfully and feloniously while being a person having custody of M.J., a child under the age of eighteen years, willfully or negligently cause or permit such child to be overworked, tortured, tormented, mutilated, beaten or cruelly treated, in violation of §40.1-103 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3810-F6
COUNT FIVE: On or about January 4, 2023, through May 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kayla Ann Bennett did unlawfully and feloniously assault or assault and batter M.J., in violation of §18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1313-M1
COUNT SIX: On or about January 4, 2023, through May 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kayla Ann Bennett did unlawfully and feloniously assault or assault and batter M.J., in violation of §18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1313-M1
COUNT ONE: On or about February 4, 2023, in the County of Warren, James Donald Valentin did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law enforcement officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of §46.2-817 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about February 4, 2023, in the County of Warren, James Donald Valentin did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or more by weight by volume or 0.08 grams or more per 210 liters of breath; or while under the influence of alcohol; or while under the influence of a narcotic drug or other self-administered intoxicant or drug, or a combination of drugs, to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely; or while under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug or drugs to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely. The accused committed this offense after having committed a previous violation of 18.2-36.1, 18.2-36.2, 18.2-51.5, or a felony violation of 18.2-266, in violation of Sections 18.2-266/18.2-270 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DW1-5493-F6.
COUNT THREE: On or about February 4, 2023, in the County of Warren, James Donald Valentin did unlawfully and feloniously, while his license was revoked due to a prior felony conviction of Virginia Code Section 18.2-266, drive or operate a motor vehicle while in violation of Virginia Code Section 18.2-266, in violation of Section 46.2-391(D)(2), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LIC-6860-F9
Warren County School teacher charged with child cruelty and assault and battery
Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) announced on June 12, 2023, that Kayla Bennett, a former preschool teacher at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School, faces severe legal charges. The charges include two counts of felony child cruelty and four misdemeanor counts of assault and battery.
WCPS reported becoming aware of a complaint involving Bennett on May 4, 2023. Following this alarming revelation, they promptly alerted Child Protective Services and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, both of which initiated thorough investigations into the matter.
The charges against Bennett have sent shockwaves through the community, deeply affecting not only the children and families directly involved but also the wider school community. The incident has brutally shaken the trust and confidence of parents who place the safety and care of their children in the hands of school staff every day. The classroom, a space traditionally viewed as a safe, nurturing environment conducive to learning, has been cast in a stark, distressing light by these events.
In response to the traumatic incidents, WCPS has committed to closely working with the affected families, ensuring they receive all necessary support during this challenging time. The school district has also pledged to implement meaningful changes to prevent such incidents from recurring, safeguarding the well-being of their students and preserving the sanctity of their learning environments.
Expressing gratitude towards law enforcement and Child Protective Services, WCPS stated, “WCPS appreciates the investigative work conducted by the officers involved in the investigation and for helping to make our schools a safe place for students.”
The ongoing legal proceedings against Bennett mark a somber reminder of the duty of care that schools owe to their pupils, their parents, and the wider community.
Former Priest sentenced to 8 years in long-standing sexual abuse case
In an important turn of events that highlights the long arm of justice, former priest Scott Asalone has been sentenced to eight years in prison for a sexual abuse crime that occurred almost four decades ago.
The sentencing took place at Loudon County Circuit Court, marking an end to a case that revolved around the sexual abuse of a minor in 1985 by Asalone, who was a priest at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Purcellville, Va. at that time. Asalone, who is now 66, was 29 years old then, and the victim was a 14-year-old child. In addition to the eight-year sentence, Asalone has been mandated to register as a sex offender for life and is prohibited from having any contact with the victim.
Attorney General Jason Miyares called the sentencing a testament to “long, overdue justice” for the victim. “Today’s sentencing brings overdue justice to the brave victim who came forward and told their story. My office will continue to prosecute child offenders aggressively,” Miyares said. He encouraged anyone who has been a victim of clergy abuse to report it to the Virginia State Police or local law enforcement.
Asalone, a Asbury Park, NJ resident, was indicted by a multi-jurisdiction grand jury in March 2020. He was arrested in New Jersey on March 14, 2020, extradited to Virginia, and remained on bond pending trial. On December 12, 2022, Asalone pleaded guilty under the Alford rule in Loudon County Circuit Court to felony carnal knowledge of a minor between 13 and 15 years of age. Asalone was removed from public duties in 1993 and was dismissed from the Order of Capuchin Friars in 2007.
The case was led by Chief Prosecutor Phillip Figura and Assistant Attorney General Alyson Yates of the Office of the Attorney General’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section.
This case reminds us that no individual is above the law, and justice, though sometimes slow, can and will catch up. It stands as a beacon for victims, offering reassurance that their stories matter and that bravery in coming forward can lead to justice.
Hit-and-Run incident involving pedestrians sparks urgent call for information
The Virginia State Police are reaching out to the public for their assistance in solving a hit-and-run incident that occurred on Saturday, June 3, in Clarke County. This alarming incident took place at a local McDonald’s parking lot, leaving two pedestrians injured. With an ongoing investigation, authorities are urgently appealing for any information that could help identify the driver responsible for this reckless act.
At approximately 10:45 am, Trooper S. Stinnett swiftly responded to a distress call reporting a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Hwy) and Route 50 (John Mosby Hwy). According to eyewitnesses, a maroon or red-colored SUV was backing out of a parking spot when it collided with two pedestrians. Shockingly, the SUV driver fled the scene without rendering aid or providing identification.
Law enforcement authorities have provided a description of the hit-and-run driver, who is believed to be an adult female with blonde or light-colored hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white or light-colored shirt. The vehicle in question is a maroon or red-colored SUV of unknown make and model, possibly exhibiting damage on the driver-side rear.
Fortunately, the pedestrians, a 42-year-old female, and a 2-year-old male, sustained only minor injuries in this terrifying ordeal. Medical professionals promptly attended to them at the scene, ensuring their well-being. Nonetheless, the traumatic experience underscores the urgency of finding the responsible driver to prevent such incidents from occurring again.
To aid in the investigation, Virginia State Police are urging anyone with information related to the incident or the maroon SUV and its driver to come forward. If you witnessed the crash or have details that could assist in identifying the individual responsible, please contact the authorities at 540-662-3313 or dial #77 from your cell phone. Alternatively, you can send an email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Every piece of information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be vital in solving this case.
Tragedy strikes Shenandoah County: Motorcycle rider dead, car driver charged with DUI, involuntary manslaughter
In a tragic turn of events, a two-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County resulted in the death of a motorcyclist and left another driver seriously injured. The Virginia State Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The collision, which occurred on Sunday, May 28, took place around noon on Route 11, also known as Old Valley Pike, just north of Mooreland Gap Road. According to reports, a 2013 Ford Edge, traveling southbound on Route 11, veered across the centerline, resulting in a head-on collision with a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction.
The motorcyclist, identified as Bradley L. Painter, 57, of Mount Jackson, VA, was declared dead at the scene, succumbing to injuries sustained in the crash. Authorities confirmed that Painter was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
The driver of the Ford, 28-year-old Jony Salazar Ortiz from New Market, VA, sustained serious injuries in the crash. Emergency responders transported Ortiz to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police confirmed that he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.
In a subsequent development, Ortiz was taken into custody and is facing severe charges related to the crash. Authorities have charged him with one felony count of driving under the influence leading to involuntary manslaughter and one misdemeanor count of driving without a valid operator’s license.
Ortiz is currently being held without bond at RSW Regional Jail.
The Virginia State Police are actively investigating the crash. More information will be released as the investigation continues, and anyone with further information is urged to contact the local authorities. The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the critical importance of responsible driving and the tragic consequences that can result from negligence on the road.
Joint Task Force Apprehends Child Pornography Suspect in Linden, Virginia
In a successful multi-jurisdictional operation, a Linden man was arrested on May 25th following an extensive child pornography investigation. John P. Farley Jr., 70, of the 900 block of Northern Spy Drive, Linden, was arrested and charged with 16 counts of child pornography-related offenses.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID), upon receiving information from the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority (MWAA) Police, conducted a search warrant at Farley’s residence in March 2023. During this operation, several electronic devices from Farley’s home office were seized and handed over to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Digital Forensics Unit for detailed examination.
Upon scrutiny, it was revealed that out of a total of 68 flagged items, 16 met the strict definitions of child pornography under Virginia state law. These items were carefully assessed by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Hajduk, leading to the formal charges under Virginia Code § 18.2-374.1:1 against Farley.
This collaborative effort showcases the crucial role of cross-jurisdictional operations in combating internet crimes against children. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is a dedicated member of the NOVA/DC Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, an initiative coordinated by the Virginia State Police.
This case underscores the effectiveness of collective efforts across multiple law enforcement bodies, with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office acknowledging the pivotal assistance from the MWAA Police and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.
As the fight against child exploitation continues, the public is urged to contribute any relevant information. For any details related to this case or the potential exploitation of minors, please contact Investigator Hajduk at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 635-7100 ext. 2223 or via email at khajduk@warrencountysheriff.org.
Law enforcement agencies stress the importance of community engagement in identifying and detaining child predators, maintaining that collective vigilance plays a critical role in preserving the safety and welfare of our children.
