Sheriff’s Office warns residents of on going phone scam involving fictitious jury duty fines

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WARREN COUNTY THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

On or about January 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, Ashley Michelle Lopez did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about April 18, 2023, in the County of Warren, Tyreke Eston Porter-Gaskins did unlawfully and feloniously obtain or withhold a credit card or credit card number from the person, possession, custody, or control of another without the cardholder’s consent, in violation of Section 18.2-192, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2360-F9

On or about April 23, 2023, in the County of Warren, Tyreke Eston Porter-Gaskins did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about May 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Tyreke Eston Porter-Gaskins did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about June 10, 2022, in the County of Warren, Clarissa Marie North did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about December 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Francis Bennett Greene, III, did unlawfully and feloniously take, drive or use a motor vehicle having a value of S 1000.00 or more and belonging to Brian Barnett, without the consent of the owner, and in his absence, and with the intent to temporarily deprive the owner of possession thereof, in violation of §18.2-102 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2412-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about December 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Francis Bennett Greene, III, did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule 1 or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about April 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, Francis Bennett did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about April 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, Francis Bennett Greene, III, did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT THREE: On or about April 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, Francis Bennett Greene, III, did unlawfully and feloniously, being over the age of sixteen years, appear in any public place or enter upon private property while wearing a mask, hood, or other devices whereby a substantial portion of his face was hidden or covered so as to conceal his identity, and without first having obtained written consent to do so from the owner or tenant, in violation of § 18.2-422 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: VIO-532Q-F6

On or about March 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, Brian Hampton Hogan did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about August 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, James Patrick Leonard did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about November 15, 2020, in the County of Warren, Jonathan Manuel Martinez did unlawfully and feloniously commit rape by having sexual intercourse with T.P., when such act was accomplished through the use of the victim’s mental incapacity or physical helplessness, in violation of Section 18.2-61 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: RAP-1128-F9

On or about February 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, Traver Dale Sommers did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about February 15, 2023, in the County of Warren, Samantha Elaine Nuckols did unlawfully feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about October 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Carla Marie Wright did unlawfully and feloniously possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of Section 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, (1950) as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about November 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Lucille Evelyn Taylor did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute, or possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance classified in Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

COUNT ONE: On or about January 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, Justin Lee Conner did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, in violation of- Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about January 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, Justin Lee Conner did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about December 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dana Marie Turybury did unlawfully and feloniously make and communicate in writing a threat to kill or do bodily injury to Sherry Williams, which placed such person in reasonable apprehension of death or bodily injury, in violation of Section 18.2-60 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: EXT-2106-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about January 3, 2023, in the County of Warren, Dana Marie Turybury did unlawfully and feloniously make and communicate in writing a threat to kill or do bodily injury to Sherry Williams which placed such person in reasonable apprehension of death or bodily injury, in violation of Section 18.2-60 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: EXT-2106-F6

COUNT ONE: On or about February 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jason Eugene Ricketts did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about October 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jason Eugene Ricketts did unlawfully and feloniously possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9

COUNT THREE: On or about October 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jason Eugene Ricketts did unlawfully and feloniously possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9

COUNT FOUR: On or about October 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jason Eugene Ricketts did unlawfully, feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a firearm after having previously been convicted of a felony not defined in Section 17.1-805, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5291-F6

COUNT FIVE: On or about October 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jason Eugene Ricketts did unlawfully, feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a firearm while simultaneously unlawfully possessing a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-308.4(c)of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5257-F6

On or about September 11, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jason Eugene Ricketts did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true video gaming tickets, knowing such document to be forged, in violation of § 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5

On or about September 11, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jason Eugene Ricketts did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give or distribute, or possess with the intent to distribute, 28 grams or more of Methamphetamine, in violation of Section 18.2-248.03, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3149-F9

On or about January 26, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cosmo Joseph Barbardo, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously obtain by false pretense or token U.S.Currency belonging to Erick O’Brien and valued at $1, 000.00 or more with the intent to defraud, in violation of §18.2-178 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-27 4 3-F9

On or about January 14, 2023, in the County of Warren, Steven Edward Funkhouser did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about January 16, 2023, in the County of Warren, Steven Edward Funkhouser did unlawfully and feloniously possess a schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about September 21, 2022, in the County of Warren, Miranda Liane Kearney-Binette, did unlawfully and feloniously attempt by force or intimidation and without legal justification or excuse, seize, take, transport, or detain or secrete Robert Lee Pennington, Jr., with the intent to deprive that person of his personal liberty or to withhold or conceal him from any person, authority or institution lawfully entitled to his charge, in violation of Sections 18.2-2 6/18.2-4 7 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: KID-1010-A5

COUNT TWO: On or about September 21, 2022, in the County of Warren, Miranda Liane Kearney-Binette, did unlawfully and feloniously break and enter in the daytime the dwelling house or an adjoining occupied outhouse or Robert Lee Pennington, Jr., with the intent to commit larceny, assault, and battery, or a felony other than murder, rape, robbery or arson, in violation of Sections

18.2-77, 18.2-79, or 18.2-80, in violation of Section 18.2-91 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: BUR-2213-F9

COUNT THREE: On or about September 21, 2022, in the County of Warren, Miranda Liane Kearney-Binette, did unlawfully and feloniously intentionally destroy, deface, or damage a door belonging to Robert Lee Pennington, Jr., with the value of, or damage to, such property being $1,000.00 or more, in violation of Section 18.2-137 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: VAN-2956-F6

On or about September 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Miranda Liane Kearney-Binette, did unlawfully and feloniously assault and battery RSW Sgt. S. Sulser, knowing or having reason to know that such person was an employee of a local or regional correction facility engaged in the performance of his public duties, in violation of Section 18.2-57, of the Code of Virginia, 19501, as amended. VCC: ASK-1342-F6

On or about May 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Nina Francis Haymond did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about June 25, 2022, in the County of Warren, Marquis Chaunte Butler did unlawfully and feloniously steal merchandise, having a value of one thousand dollars ($ 1000.00) or more, belonging to Harbor Freight, in violation of § 18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia. 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about June 25, 2022, in the County of Warren, Marquis Chaunte Butler did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to steal merchandise, having a value of one thousand dollars ($1000.00) or more, belonging to Harbor Freight, in violation of §18.2-95/18.2- 23 of the Code of Virginia. 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-C9

COUNT THREE: On or about August 24, 2022, in the County of Warren, Marquis Chaunte Butler did unlawfully and feloniously steal merchandise, having a value of one thousand dollars ($1000.00) or more, belonging to Harbor Freight, in violation of §18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia. 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-F9

COUNT FOUR: On or about August 24, 2022, in the County of Warren, Marquis Chaunte Butler did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to steal merchandise, having a value of one thousand dollars ($1000.00) or more, belonging to Harbor Freight, in violation of § 18.2-95/18.2-23 of the Code of Virginia. 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-C9

On or about February 16, 2023, in the County of Warren, Rickey Dale Williams, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about January 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jenna Michelle Kees did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, this being a second or subsequent offense, said prior conviction occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about January 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jenna Michelle Kees did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule III controlled substance, to wit: Buprenorphine and Naloxone, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3135-F5

COUNT THREE: On or about January 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jenna Michelle Kees did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT FOUR: On or about January 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jenna Michelle Kees being a parent or guardian for Z.C., or person having the custody of Z.C., a child under the age of eighteen years, willfully or negligently caused or permitted the life of such child to be injured, in violation of Section 40.1- 103, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3810-F6

COUNT ONE: On or about March 21, 2023, in the County of Warren, Crystal Nicole Noreen did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl, in

violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about March 21, 2023, in the County of Warren, Crystal Nicole Noreen did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Para-Flourofentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9

COUNT ONE: On or about March 21, 2023, in the County of Warren, Brianna Danielle Hawkins did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18,2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about March 21, 2023, in the County of Warren, Brianna Danielle Hawkins did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Para-Flourofentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9

COUNT ONE: On or about March 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, Marlon Durelle Newman did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, in

violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about March 22, 2023, in the County of Warren, Marlon Durelle Newman did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, in

violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9

COUNT THREE: On or about March 23, 2023, in the County of Warren, Marlon Durelle Newman did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9

COUNT FOUR: On or about March 24, 2023, in the County of Warren, Marlon Durelle Newman did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule III controlled substance, to-wit: Buprenorphine and Naloxone, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3135-F5

COUNT FIVE: On or about March 24, 2023, in the County of Warren, Marlon Durelle Newman did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled

substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

COUNT SIX: On or about March 24, 2023, in the County of Warren, Marlon Durelle Newman did unlawfully, feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess ammunition for a firearm after having previously been convicted of a felony in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5298-F6



COUNT ONE: On or about April 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Shane Cornelius Cook did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true a lease, knowing such document to be

forged, in violation of Section 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about April 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Shane Cornelius Cook did unlawfully and feloniously attempt to obtain by false pretense money in an amount of $1,000.00 or

more, belonging to Sherri Embrey, in violation of Section 18.2-26 and 18.2-178 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2743-A9

COUNT ONE: On or about December 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Thomas Martin did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about December 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Thomas Martin did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Sections 18.2-248(c)/256, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-C9

COUNT THREE: On or about December 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Thomas Martin did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9

COUNT FOUR: On or about December 11, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Thomas Martin did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having

previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9

COUNT FIVE: On or about December 11, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Thomas Martin did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9

COUNT SIX: On or about December 11, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Thomas Martin did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred- before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9

COUNT SEVEN: On or about December 11, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Thomas Martin did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9

COUNT EIGHT: On or about December 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Thomas Martin did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Sections 18.2-248 (c)/256, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-C9

COUNT NINE: On or about December 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Thomas Martin did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9

COUNT TEN: On or about December 11, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Thomas Martin did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9

COUNT ELEVEN: On or about December 10, 2021, through December 11, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Thomas Martin did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a Schedule I

or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Sections 18.2-248 (c)/256, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-C9

COUNT ONE: On or about January 4, 2023, through May 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kayla Arm Bennett did unlawfully and feloniously while being a person having custody of W.O., a child under the age of eighteen years, willfully or negligently cause or permit such child to be overworked, tortured, tormented, mutilated, beaten or cruelly treated, in violation of §40.1-103 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3810-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about January 4, 2023, through May 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kayla Ann Bennett did unlawfully and feloniously assault or assault and batter W.O., in violation of §18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1313-M1

COUNT THREE: On or about January 4, 2023, through May 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kayla Ann Bennett did unlawfully and feloniously assault or assault and batter W.O., in violation of §18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1313-M1

COUNT FOUR: On or about January 4, 2023, through May 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kayla Ann Bennett did unlawfully and feloniously while being a person having custody of M.J., a child under the age of eighteen years, willfully or negligently cause or permit such child to be overworked, tortured, tormented, mutilated, beaten or cruelly treated, in violation of §40.1-103 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3810-F6

COUNT FIVE: On or about January 4, 2023, through May 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kayla Ann Bennett did unlawfully and feloniously assault or assault and batter M.J., in violation of §18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1313-M1

COUNT SIX: On or about January 4, 2023, through May 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kayla Ann Bennett did unlawfully and feloniously assault or assault and batter M.J., in violation of §18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1313-M1

COUNT ONE: On or about February 4, 2023, in the County of Warren, James Donald Valentin did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law enforcement officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of §46.2-817 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about February 4, 2023, in the County of Warren, James Donald Valentin did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or more by weight by volume or 0.08 grams or more per 210 liters of breath; or while under the influence of alcohol; or while under the influence of a narcotic drug or other self-administered intoxicant or drug, or a combination of drugs, to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely; or while under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug or drugs to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely. The accused committed this offense after having committed a previous violation of 18.2-36.1, 18.2-36.2, 18.2-51.5, or a felony violation of 18.2-266, in violation of Sections 18.2-266/18.2-270 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DW1-5493-F6.

COUNT THREE: On or about February 4, 2023, in the County of Warren, James Donald Valentin did unlawfully and feloniously, while his license was revoked due to a prior felony conviction of Virginia Code Section 18.2-266, drive or operate a motor vehicle while in violation of Virginia Code Section 18.2-266, in violation of Section 46.2-391(D)(2), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LIC-6860-F9