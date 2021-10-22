Sherris G. Turner (1964 – 2021)

Sherris G. Turner, 57, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 18, 2021, from complications of COVID-19 that she had contracted from the UVA Hospital during her three-week stay.

Sherris was born to the late Robert Jackson Turner Sr. and Catherine Downing Turner on August 11, 1964, in Front Royal, Virginia. She graduated from Warren County High School class of 1982 and was working towards her Peer Mentoring Certificate at Northwestern Community Services. She was adored by all her family and friends for her resilience.

Surviving Sherris are her mother; two sisters Robin Banjoman (Howard) and Jazan Turner, of Front Royal; Numerous nephews and nieces who she had loved and had loved her back immensely; and a special great-nephew Javontae Turner.

Sherris is predeceased by her brother Robert J. Turner Jr. and sister Stefinie Turner Johnson.

Services for Sherris will be private. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 1:00 pm at 323 Pine Street, Front Royal, VA, 22630. Masks will be required to attend the celebration of life.

Donations can be made to the family to assist with covering the costs of the celebration of life. Donations may be mailed to 323 Pine Street, Front Royal, VA 22630.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia.