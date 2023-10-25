Shirley Ann Corbin Foster (1936 – 2023)

Shirley Ann Corbin Foster, 87, of Flint Hill, Virginia, passed away on October 23, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 30, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in the Flint Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Shirley was born August 12, 1936, in Rappahannock County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Warren B. and Ertha F. Hawkins Corbin.

Shirley worked for the Aileen Plant in Flint Hill for several years. Her favorite pastime was being a sales representative for the Avon Company. She shared her home with her sister-in-law, Helen F. Corbin, for many years.

She is remembered by her son, Christopher K. Foster, and wife, Anna D. Foster; two step-grandchildren, Mark Huhn Jr. and Stefanie Clark; three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Gavor K. Foster, and a sister, Charlotte Corbin Sealock.

Pallbearers will be Mark Huhn Jr., Darryl Corbin, Bradley Corbin, Micheal Corbin, Jeffrey Corbin, Steven Welch, and Ray Woodward.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 30, from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.