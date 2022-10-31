Shirley Ann Good (1947 – 2022)

Shirley Ann Good, 74, of Inwood, West Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Willow Tree Assisted Living in Charles Town, West Virginia.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, from 7 to 9 pm at the funeral home.

Mrs. Good was born on December 18, 1947, in Waycross, Georgia, to the late Hubert and Edith Batterson Davis. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Larry Tilton Jenkins, and her second husband, Ralph Tilden Good, Jr. She was a member of Eagles Club #824. Shirley loved to dance. She was a kind, loving, and fun wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be greatly missed by many.

Survivors include her three sons, Tommy Jenkins, R.T. Good, III, and Dwayne Good; three daughters, Tammy Jenkins, Karen Marshall and Kelly Good; twelve grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and her sister of the heart, best friend, Carolyn Lofton.

Jacob Fox, Dale Peddle, Tommy Miller Jr., and Thomas Allen Jenkins will be pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Berkeley County Humane Society, 554 Charles Town Rd, Martinsburg, WV 25405.