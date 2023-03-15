Obituaries
Shirley Diane Burgess (1949 – 2023)
Shirley Diane Burgess, 74, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at her home on Sunday, March 12, 2023.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 19, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Green Hill Cemetery in Stephens City, Virginia.
Diane was born February 27, 1949, in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of the late Cletus Edward, Sr., and Jeanette Madora Dotson Jenkins.
She worked many years at the Knotty Pine Restaurant in Front Royal. She was a lifelong member of the Woman of the Moose Chapter # 1194 in Front Royal and a member of the Front Royal Eagles.
Surviving are two daughters, Diane Mullins and husband Mike of Stephens City and Lisa Jeffries and husband Mark of Strasburg; one brother, Cletus E. “Bubba” Jenkins, Jr. and wife Linda of Strasburg; one sister, Joyce Jenkins of Front Royal; seven grandchildren, Jenny, Toby, Jaimie, Tiffany, Krista, Jessica, and Little Mark; 11 great-grandchildren, Hailey, Justin, Derrik, Tyler, Wyatt, Grayson, Brantley, Gabby, London, Dakoda, and Cameron; her caregiver, Angie; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Dale Burgess; parents; and two sisters, Janet Taylor and Sharon Jenkins.
Pallbearers will be Little Mark Jeffries, Mark Jeffries, Mike Mullins, Toby Brown, Timmy Smith and Allen Burke.
Brandon Burke, Nathan Burke, Derrik Clatterbuck, Justin Rhodes, and Hailey Rhodes will be honorary pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, March 19, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm.
Obituaries
Joy Smelser Fairfax (1959 – 2023)
Joy Smelser Fairfax, 64, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away at Warren Memorial Hospital on Sunday, March 12, 2023.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Pastor John Kenney officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Front Royal.
Mrs. Fairfax was born in Front Royal on January 13, 1959, to the late Ray B. Smelser and Lorraine Poe Smelser. She was also preceded in death by her stepdaughter, Tonya Fairfax. She was a member of Life Point Church in Front Royal and was the owner of the Hair Station in Front Royal.
Surviving along with her mother are her husband of ten years, Warren B. Fairfax of Bentonville; stepson, Bucky Fairfax (Jessica) of Cary, North Carolina; two sisters, Terri Smelser Wines (Rick) of Front Royal and Michelle Smelser Fletcher (Todd) of Bentonville; two step-grandchildren, Grayson Fairfax and Stella Fairfax both of Cary, North Carolina; nephew, Derek R. Fletcher of Bentonville; two nieces, Hannah Wines of Conroe, Texas and Rachel Wines of Fairfax, Virginia and her dog, Vinnie.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, March 19, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Life Point Church, 1111 Shenandoah Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
John Wesley Coley (1967 – 2023)
John Wesley Coley, 55, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 15, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at National Memorial Park in Falls Church at 2:00 pm.
John was born April 18, 1967, in Fairfax, Virginia, the son of the late Ernest and Beulah M. Coley. He owned and operated First Choice Construction for many years.
Surviving is his loving companion of 33 years, Sheila Khanna; one God son, John Christopher Khanna; one step-son, Richard Khanna; three brothers, Donnie Coley, Bud Coley, and Eddie Coley; one sister, Sue Coley; granddaughter, Tyiana Pollard; and two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Jackson,
John was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Roger Coley and Bobby Coley; and a sister Linda Coley.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 15, from 10:00 to 11:00 am.
Obituaries
Richard Harvey Furr (1957 – 2023)
Richard Harvey Furr, 66, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 27.
Born to Harvey and Anne Furr, Richard grew up in Stanley, Virginia, and was a Page County High School graduate.
His wife of almost 45 years, Ruth, and his two children were truly his greatest treasures. A pillar within his community and his church, Richard was well known for the strength of his integrity, his faith, and his love.
Richard served as a correctional officer at Powhatan Correctional Center and a patrol officer in Elkton before finding his home with the Front Royal Police Department in 1982. As the first member of the FRPD to be honored as “Police Officer of the Year” in 1987, he was quickly promoted to Sergeant. He reached the pinnacle of his career in 2009 when he was appointed Chief of Police.
Although Richard retired from duty in 2012, he remained active in law enforcement by continuing to serve in the Fraternal Order of Police at local and state levels.
Richard is survived by his wife, Ruth; children, Richard “Ricky” Jr. (Amy) and Danielle; mother-in-love, Willie; sister-in-love, Robin (Gary); and half-siblings, Brenda (Larry), Christine (Jack), and David (Lori).
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Riverton United Methodist Church on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Front Royal Police Foundation, the National Fraternal Order of Police Foundation, or to the family for funeral expenses.
The family has also created a website for those who knew Richard to share stories and memories. richardfurr.wixsite.com/memories
Obituaries
Melissa Dawn “Missy” Eskridge (1969 – 2023)
Melissa Dawn “Missy” Eskridge, 53, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 18, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Missy was born May 11, 1969, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of Brenda Garber Ratlief of Winchester and Howard D. Robinson of Canada. Her family and numerous friends will greatly miss her.
Surviving is her mother, Brenda Garber Ratlief, and husband Gary of Winchester; father, Howard D. Robinson, Sr. and wife Joyce of Canada; her loving husband of 22 years, Neil Thomas Eskridge; two sons, David Douglas Beaty and fiancée Katie Mae Jenkins of Front Royal and Joseph Elwood Beaty, Jr. of Front Royal; three daughters, Rebecca Marie Beaty of Front Royal, Amanda Lea Kindall of Front Royal and LeAnn Harmon Eskridge of Front Royal; three brothers, Laney Randolph “Randy” Runion and wife Jennifer Nichole Runion of Stanley, Timothy Wayne Runion of Luray and Joseph Brian Runion of Fayetteville, North Carolina; one sister Betsy Ann Taylor and husband Josh Taylor of Winchester; five grandchildren whom she adored, Brenda Noel Dawn Perry, Brantley James Kindall, Arabella Frances Nicole Beaty, Xavier Davonne Roy and Sophia Lynn Jenkins; two nieces, Hannah and Leah; five nephews, Joshua, Isaiah, Noah, Tristan, and Josiah; and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Missy was preceded in death by a daughter, Nicole Lynn Eskridge; brother, Howard Douglas “Robbie” Robinson; sister, Angela Ross Robinson; special grandparents, Frank and Betsy Garber; and special aunt and uncle, Earl and Janet King.
Pallbearers will be family.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, March 17, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.
Flowers will be accepted, or you can make a donation in Missy’s memory to the Warren County Humane Society, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Trace Noël (1945 – 2023)
Trace Noël died on February 24th in Front Royal, Virginia, at the age of 77. He loved the outdoors, the Shenandoah River, conversing with folks from all walks of life, and well-mannered frivolity.
Trace was born on December 3rd, 1945, to A.C. (Pappy) and Majorie (Nonnie) Noël. Trace’s childhood was one marked by sports, love, mischief, and exploration. Trace’s mother, Nonnie, was an avid entrepreneur, and his father, Pappy, retired from the White House as News & Press Photographer. Their strong personalities inspired and informed Trace’s own.
After graduating from Bethel College in 1970 with a History degree, Trace worked for the Freedom from Hunger Foundation in Mexico. However, he is best remembered for his passionate activism for protecting the Shenandoah River and his leadership in working as a political strategist.
Trace adored all things political, was socially active, and frequently volunteered his spare time for community projects. A great source of joy and pride for him.
While operating his river outfitter business as a co-founder of VAPPA (Virginia Professional Paddlesport Association), he successfully drafted and ushered in legislation in Richmond that designated Front Royal as the Canoe Capital of Virginia.
Trace truly believed in serving the community by connecting with others on their level. He believed our world could be improved if everyone simply dedicated some time to the common good.
Trace is survived by his son, Cameron Michaely Noël, partner Edith Appleton, sister Shawn Noël, brother Mycal Noël, niece Chelsea Raines-Noël, nephew Caleb Noël, and two grand-nieces Charlize & Cadence Noël.
To celebrate and honor Trace’s rich legacy, donations may be made to Shenandoah National Park Trust in memory of Trace. A memorial service has been planned at Maddox Funeral Home for March 25th, with visiting hours from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm for all. The celebration service will start promptly at 1:00 pm.
Obituaries
Floyd Rufus Cupp (1942 – 2023)
Floyd Rufus Cupp, 80, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Shenandoah Senior Living on Monday, March 6, 2023.
A graveside service will be held for Floyd at 1:00 pm on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Floyd was born August 3, 1942, in Lewistown, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Robert Paul Cupp and Lena Hayes Graybill Cupp. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Samuel Cupp.
Floyd’s devoted wife of 57 years, Esther Cupp, and their children – Lisa Graine, Adam Cupp, and Julie Rawlings (Matt) – as well as his grandchildren – Allison Graine (Claire), Kevin Graine, Rachael Graine, Noah Rawlings (Laura), Abigail Rawlings, Sarah Rawlings, Joshua Rawlings, Gideon Rawlings, and Eva Rawlings – all survive him.
Floyd was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association and a third-generation Moose member. He was also a proprietor of Signal Knob Store.