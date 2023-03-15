Shirley Diane Burgess (1949 – 2023)

Shirley Diane Burgess, 74, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at her home on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 19, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Green Hill Cemetery in Stephens City, Virginia.

Diane was born February 27, 1949, in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of the late Cletus Edward, Sr., and Jeanette Madora Dotson Jenkins.

She worked many years at the Knotty Pine Restaurant in Front Royal. She was a lifelong member of the Woman of the Moose Chapter # 1194 in Front Royal and a member of the Front Royal Eagles.

Surviving are two daughters, Diane Mullins and husband Mike of Stephens City and Lisa Jeffries and husband Mark of Strasburg; one brother, Cletus E. “Bubba” Jenkins, Jr. and wife Linda of Strasburg; one sister, Joyce Jenkins of Front Royal; seven grandchildren, Jenny, Toby, Jaimie, Tiffany, Krista, Jessica, and Little Mark; 11 great-grandchildren, Hailey, Justin, Derrik, Tyler, Wyatt, Grayson, Brantley, Gabby, London, Dakoda, and Cameron; her caregiver, Angie; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Dale Burgess; parents; and two sisters, Janet Taylor and Sharon Jenkins.

Pallbearers will be Little Mark Jeffries, Mark Jeffries, Mike Mullins, Toby Brown, Timmy Smith and Allen Burke.

Brandon Burke, Nathan Burke, Derrik Clatterbuck, Justin Rhodes, and Hailey Rhodes will be honorary pallbearers.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, March 19, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm.