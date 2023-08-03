Shirley F. Pritchett Williams (1942 – 2023)

Shirley F. Pritchett Williams, 80, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to her Lord and Savior on July 31, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 12:00 pm at Front Royal Baptist Temple with Pastor Carl Menefee officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.

Shirley was born October 6, 1942, in Rappahannock County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Ernest L. Pritchett, Sr., and Nellie S. Lillard Pritchett.

She was a loyal and faithful member of the Front Royal Baptist Temple for many dedicated years. Shirley had a passion for serving the Lord. She loved spending time with her family, especially grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, whom she cherished. She loved cooking and baking for her family, church family, and friends. She loved sewing, gardening, and listening to gospel music. Shirley loved sitting on her porch swing with all who visited and sharing her wonderful sweet tea. She was considered a “Social Butterfly.” Always a welcoming smile on her face, truly a blessing to all. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and numerous friends.

Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, Richard D. Williams; one son, Rick Williams, Jr., and wife, Teresa of Chandlersville, Ohio; three sisters, Doris V. Dawson of Front Royal, Joyce A. Parsons (Paul) of Front Royal and Janet Lafferty of Stanley; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and Gary Partlow, whom she loved as a son.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Danny Williams; sisters, Mary E. Smith and Edna M. Scott; brothers, Ernest L. Pritchett, Jr. and Robert L. Pritchett; grandchild, Justin Williams; and a great-grandchild, Justin Abbatte.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Glascock, Chuck Harper, Erick Williams, Mike Sims, Robert Payne, Jeff VanAnden, Ryan Rohrbaugh, and George Cline.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Coverston, Mark Stallard, and Chip Woodard.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 8, from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley’s memory to Front Royal Baptist Temple, 25 West 18th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or to a charity of one’s choice.