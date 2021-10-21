Obituaries
Shirley Juanita Ramey Turner (1936 – 2021)
Shirley Juanita Ramey Turner, 85, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in the comfort of her own home.
A funeral service will be held for Shirley at 3 P.M. on Monday, October 25, 20212 at Maddox Funeral Home 105 W Main St. Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Following all services, the burial will take place at Prospect Hill cemetery.
Shirley was born on February 27, 1936, in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Jackson and Dora Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Earl Leon Turner; her first husband, Joseph Floyd Ramey; her sister, Mary Ann Callas; and her nephew, Aaron Davis.
Shirley was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church for many years of her life.
Surviving Shirley is her two sons, Joseph Floyd Ramey Jr. (Rosann) and Dana Lorne Ramey; her sister, Wanda Brown; her grandchildren, Joseph Douglas Ramey (Michelle), Jason Brian Ramey (Bethany), and Brianne K. Wells (William); her step-grandchildren, Trey Shoemaker (Nicolette) and Katherine Wilkerson; her great-grandchildren, Alia Manning, Lacey Ramey, Kylee Ramey, Caroline Ramey, and Madeline Ramey; her one great-great-grandchild, and two step-great-great-grandchildren.
Obituaries
Laura Bell Lichtenberger (1954 -2021)
Laura Bell Lichtenberger, 67, of Linden, Virginia passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Laura was born on March 4, 1954, in Washington D.C. to the late Elizabeth Speakman Bell; she was also preceded in death by her husband, Adolf John Lichtenberger III; and her maternal grandmother, Lillian E. Speakman.
Laura graduated from Broad Run High School, Class of 72, and is a Virginia Tech graduate.
Surviving Laura is her loving daughter, Erin Lichtenberger; and her siblings, Paul Bell (Birgit), John Bell (Theresa), and Heather Bell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local ASPCA.
Obituaries
Doris Jean Gordon Anholt (1940 – 2021)
Doris Jean Gordon Anholt, loving mother, granny, sister, and dear friend, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 p.m.at Maddox Funeral Home conducted by the Rev. Jeff Fletcher. Inurnment will be private.
Doris was born January 1, 1940, in Manassas, Virginia, the daughter of the late Vernon Roscoe Gordon, Sr., and Margaret May Kincheloe Gordon. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Doris was a gifted crafter who loved Christmas. She enjoyed shopping with Sweetie and her trips to Rehoboth Beach. Doris especially enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters, Theresa Johnston and husband Darrell of Front Royal, and Robin Hawkins and husband Shawn of Stafford; one brother, Vernon R. Gordon, Jr. and wife Lorey of Fairfax; four grandchildren, Blair Smith and husband Peter, Jenna Johnston and boyfriend John, Sadie Hawkins, and Ryan Hawkins; three great-grandchildren, Abigail, Dane, and Dylan; nieces and nephews, Vicki Jarma, Lori Duron, Zachary Gordon, Brandon Gordon, and Cammie Gordon Ryder; several great-nieces and nephews; and last but certainly not least, her faithful and loving four-legged daughter “Sweetie”.
She was married to the late Robert William Anholt, Jr. for 52 years.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 23 from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the Lynn Care Center and all of the staff of Shenandoah Gardens for all of their loving care over the past two years.
In her love for animals, the family request that donations be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Elizabeth “Elisa” Mazewski (1926 – 2021)
Elizabeth “Elisa” Mazewski, 95, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Fox Trail Assisted Living in Front Royal.
A Requiem Mass will be offered on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 11:30 am, at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. Thomas Shepanzyk officiating. Interment will follow in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Washington, Virginia.
Mrs. Mazewski was born July 27, 1926, in Naples, Italy, the eldest of eight children and the only daughter of the late Giuseppe and Fortuna Giorgio. She was married to the late Stanislaus Mazewski.
Surviving is two daughters, Jane Elliot of Front Royal and Linda Mazewski of Brooklyn, New York; five grandchildren, Therese Devoid (Marc), John Puglisi (Josephanne), Sarah Conlon (Joshua), Michael Puglisi, and Erica Mazewski; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Mazewski was preceded in death by her husband, as well as her seven brothers, John, Vincent, Frank, Salvatore, and Mario, including two who died in infancy.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 22, from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home. The Holy Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m.
Please remember to pray for Elizabeth’s soul.
Obituaries
Carla Denise Kirk (1960 – 2021)
Carla Denise Kirk, 61, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Kirk was born on October 3, 1960, in North Carolina to the late Carl and Ann Nichols. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Mike Garner. She was a mortgage broker with BB&T Bank in North Carolina.
Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Franklin Kirk; two sons, Tim Lee and Chris Lee; stepson, Tony Kirk; stepdaughter, Pam Schumacher; two sisters, Mary Bonta and LuAnn Montgomery Harrell and four grandchildren, Amber Jane Lee, Mason Carl Lee, Bodhi Grayson Lee and Kayla Neece.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.
Obituaries
Edward Coleman Jenkins Jr. (1950 – 2021)
Edward Coleman Jenkins Jr., 70, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 11 am at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. A visitation for friends and family will be held an hour before the service. Interment will take place after the service at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Jenkins was born on December 10, 1950, in Front Royal to the late Edward Sr. and Margie Fox Wines. He retired from the Food Lion produce department in Front Royal. He was a veteran of the US Army and a member of the Front Royal VFW and American Legion.
He is survived by his brother, Freddie Jenkins (Cindy Tobin) of Strasburg, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Obituaries
Clara Ellen Campbell Fritts (1932 – 2021)
Clara Ellen Campbell Fritts, 89, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Heritage Hall in Front Royal.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 21 at 2:00 p.m. at Bentonville Baptist Church Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Fritts was born August 29, 1932, in Riverton, Virginia, daughter of the late Clarence Albert and Ruth Helen Ralls Campbell. She retired after many dedicated years from Sears as an Assistant Manager.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Richard Fritts in 2013.
Surviving is three daughters, Gloria Knott of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Shirley Foster of Linden and Robin Henry of Front Royal; step-son, Dale Fritts of Berryville; 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, Elmer Lee Campbell, Jr.; step-son, Michael Fritts; two brothers, Raymond E. Campbell and Jake Campbell; and one sister, Pauline “Polly” Mitchell.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 20 from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.