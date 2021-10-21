Shirley Juanita Ramey Turner (1936 – 2021)

Shirley Juanita Ramey Turner, 85, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in the comfort of her own home.

A funeral service will be held for Shirley at 3 P.M. on Monday, October 25, 20212 at Maddox Funeral Home 105 W Main St. Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Following all services, the burial will take place at Prospect Hill cemetery.

Shirley was born on February 27, 1936, in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Jackson and Dora Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Earl Leon Turner; her first husband, Joseph Floyd Ramey; her sister, Mary Ann Callas; and her nephew, Aaron Davis.

Shirley was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church for many years of her life.

Surviving Shirley is her two sons, Joseph Floyd Ramey Jr. (Rosann) and Dana Lorne Ramey; her sister, Wanda Brown; her grandchildren, Joseph Douglas Ramey (Michelle), Jason Brian Ramey (Bethany), and Brianne K. Wells (William); her step-grandchildren, Trey Shoemaker (Nicolette) and Katherine Wilkerson; her great-grandchildren, Alia Manning, Lacey Ramey, Kylee Ramey, Caroline Ramey, and Madeline Ramey; her one great-great-grandchild, and two step-great-great-grandchildren.