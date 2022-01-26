Shirley Mae Perry Funk (1950 – 2022)

Shirley Mae Perry Funk, 72, of Edinburg and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the home of her daughter.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 30 at 3:00 p.m. at Saint Stephens Cemetery in Strasburg, Virginia with Pastor Doug Frazier officiating.

Shirley was born January 14, 1950 in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of the late William A. and Mary Frances Seekford Perry.

She was a 1969 graduate of Warren County High School, and a member of First Baptist Church in Woodstock.

Surviving are her loving and devoted husband of 55 years, Clarence W. Funk; one daughter, Michelle Heier and husband Todd; two grandsons, Travis Heier and Christopher T. Heier and wife Chasity; great-granddaughter, Ryleigh Mae Heier; two brothers, William A. Perry, III and Robert L. “Bobby” Perry; and one sister, Linda Perry Andrews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Bonnie Perry Shifflett; and a nephew, Rex Allen Andrews, Jr.

Pallbearers will be Todd Heier, Travis Heier, Christopher Heier, Wesley Shifflett, Chris Seitz and James Fadely.

Honorary pallbearers will be Benny Shifflett, Matt Pirtle, Josh Cook, Colton Bulatko, Derek Hawkins, Josh Wilberger and Wade Barb.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 29 from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, New York 10598.