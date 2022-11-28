Shirley Mae Wines (1934 – 2022)

Shirley Mae Wines, 87, of Falls Church, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at her son’s residence.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 2 PM at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 200 West Prospect Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Mrs. Wines was born on December 20, 1934, in Green County, Virginia, to the late Lloyd and Edna Roberts Morris. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Lloyd Morris Jr., and her sister, Snookie Figgins. She was a member of the Old Graham Road United Methodist Church in Falls Church.

Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Kenneth Wines, Sr. of Falls Church; three sons, Kenneth Wines, Jr. of Fairfax, Virginia, Kevin Wines (Julie) of Burke, Virginia, and Keith Wines of Warrenton, Virginia; five grandchildren, Tyler Wines, Joshua Wines, Kayla Wines, Kirk Wines and Malorie O’Dell (Josh); and four great-grandchildren, Denver O’Dell, Westin O’Dell, Kaydance O’Dell, and Colton O’Dell.