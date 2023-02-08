Obituaries
Shirley Marie Connors (1935 – 2023)
Shirley Marie Connors, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Monday, February 6, 2023.
A funeral service will be held for Shirley at 10:00 am on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The burial will follow all services at Shenandoah Memorial Park. Guests are welcome to visit with the family at 9 A.M. the same day.
Shirley was born on June 17, 1935, in Wauchula, Florida, to the late William and Myrtie Flint. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Edward Connors Sr.; her daughter, Adlaine Connors; and her brothers and sisters.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Donald Edward Connors Jr. and Glenn Alan Connors; her grandchildren, Nathan Edward Connors (Heather Holt), Tyler Pittman, Krysten Dellinger, Damien Connors, Dusty Connors, Karrigan Mantz, Duncan Connors, and Destiny Connors; her great-grandchildren, Cadence Dellinger, Leah Wolfe, Mason Dellinger, Tucker Dellinger, Bradley Mantz, Parker Mantz, Reagan Mantz, Irene Lowell, Cullen Lowell and Patricia Holt; her longtime friends, Missy Dilley and Mona Haynes; and numerous friends and extended family members.
Donald Connors Jr., Nathan Connors, Duncan Connors, Colin Lowell, and Gary Rice will be pallbearers.
Waldo Emerson Rudacille (1943 – 2023)
Emerson Rudacille, 80, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 11, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with The Rev. Dr. Bill Wade officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Emerson was born January 7, 1943, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late Waldo Emerson Rudacille, Sr and Alma Elizabeth Hall Rudacille.
He retired after many dedicated years as a Mechanical Engineer. His family and friends will greatly miss him.
Surviving is his devoted wife of 56 years, Janice Jarrell Rudacille; one son, Michel Emerson Rudacille and wife Robin of Chantilly; one granddaughter, Megan Rudacille; and one grandson, Joshua Rudacille.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 11, from 12:00 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Giles “Bob” R. Henry Jr. (1944 – 2023)
Giles “Bob” R. Henry Jr., 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
Bob was born in Front Royal, Virginia, on November 15, 1944, the son of the late Giles R. Henry Sr. and Margrette D. Henry.
Bob leaves behind two daughters, Kelly R. Knowles-Miller (husband Rob) and Shannon H. Kim (husband Brian); two grandsons, David W. Knowles Jr., and Adin W. Kines Jr.; one great-granddaughter, Kennedy A. Knowles; partner, Catherine Allen and her daughter, Carter Coberly (husband Joe) and their son, Cooper Coberly and one sister, Patsy Grove.
Bob was preceded in death by his son-in-law, David W. Knowles, and brother-in-law, John B. Grove.
For forty years, Bob was a painting contractor. He owned and operated Quality Decorators Inc. He became a class A contractor and owned and operated G.R. Henry Jr. Construction. He was well-known throughout the area for building homes of the highest quality.
Bob loved boating, traveling, and living life to the fullest.
The interment will be private.
Deborah L. “Debbie” Kenney (1952 – 2023)
Deborah L. “Debbie” Kenney, 70, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the home of her son in Front Royal, surrounded by her family.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 7, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The inurnment will be private.
Debbie was born April 18, 1952, in Washington D.C., the daughter of the late Franklin Louis and Elizabeth Lou Carpenter Kenney.
Surviving is her children, Rick Marders of King George, Virginia, Becky Ellifritz and fiancé James Dressler of Front Royal, Patrick M. Morris and wife Kelly of Front Royal, and Crystal Morris Porter and husband Mike of Front Royal; one brother, Bill Kenney and wife Pam of Dayton, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, Ricky Marders, James Anthony Rawlings, Azelyn Marsh, Kaleb Marsh, Erika Jenkins, Nathan Charles Morris, Grant Ellifritz, Zackery Franklin, Sierra Porter, Allie Porter and Titan Teter; three great-grandchildren, Theo Glascoe, Aryah Glascoe and Autumn Marsh; and her kitty, Peek A Boo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Destiny Marders and Joseph Quade.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 7, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in Debbie’s name to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Diane Victoria Garber (1985 – 2023)
Diane Victoria Garber, 37, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 3:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Pastor Peter Kennedy officiating.
Diane was born on February 18, 1985, in Woodbridge, Virginia, to the late Larry Rasmussen Sr. and Susan Hamilton Peacemaker. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Larry Rasmussen Jr., and her grandfather, Robert Rasmussen.
Surviving along with her mother are her grandmother, Patsy Rasmussen; son, Dawson Garber; two daughters, Mira Capcara and Delilah Rasmussen; three brothers, Michael Rasmussen Sr. (Kelsey), Stephen Rasmussen (Amanda) and Tristan Phillips; sister, Traci Wallace (John) and grandson, Timothy Racine.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to her children.
Wanda Lee Kibler Mathews (1933 – 2023)
Wanda Lee Kibler Mathews, 89, of Page County, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Skyview Springs Health and Rehab in Luray, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 6, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeffrey Lucas officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Mrs. Mathews was born April 26, 1933, in Page County, Virginia, the daughter of the late John William and Pearl Sarah Hill Wood. She was married to the late William “Billy” Mathews.
Mrs. Mathews was a member of the Riverview Independent Gospel Church.
Surviving is three sons, Walter “Bubby” Kibler of Rileyville, Robert Orman Kibler of Luray, and Frank T. Kibler of Shenandoah; two daughters, Martha P. Knott, and B.J. Campbell, both of Rileyville; a special grandson, Greg Kibler of Rileyville; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Mathews was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband and the father of her children, Josh Kibler; her second husband, Billy Mathews; and three daughters, Patricia Ann Kibler, Debbie Sue Kibler, and Phyllis C. Hulliham. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Campbell, Hayden Campbell, Josh Hensh, Johnny Hensh, Austin Runyon and Payton Lucas.
Honorary pallbearers will be Riley Waters and Timmy Buracker.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, February 6, from 1:00 to – 2:00 pm.
Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Preston Edward Barbour (1946 – 2023)
Preston Edward Barbour of Front Royal, Virginia, was born May 30, 1946. When Preston was born, the Memorial Day Parade was going by his house, and year after year would say that the parade was to celebrate his birthday. Preston, at an early age, would grow to love many things, including sports, music, and his family. If you were looking for Preston, find the nearest baseball game. Baseball would remain a major part of his life until the end, and had he not injured his arm while being scouted, he would have gone on to play in the minor and possibly major leagues. He also loved music and started playing the tuba while in school. He attended Criser High School (the all-African-American High School in Warren County), where he was a proud marching band member and graduated as the Salutatorian.
Upon graduation from high school, Preston graduated from Virginia State College (now Virginia State University) of Petersburg, Virginia, with a degree in Political Science. There he played in the marching band and met his future wife, Carolyn Boykins, of Newport News, Virginia. After graduation, wanting to find a teaching position and coming from a long line of educators, including Hilda J. Barbour, he applied to Northwestern Elementary (now Claude Thompson Elementary). He was hired by then principal, Mr. E.K. Washington. Preston would eventually move to W.G. Coleman Elementary and later Marshall Middle School with a career that lasted over 47 years with Fauquier County Public Schools ending with his retirement in 2017.
Mr. Barbour, A.K.A “Mr. B.” was a very beloved educator who taught his students the curriculum and about life, manners, and of course, how to dance and sing. Mr. Barbour was also known for loving coffee and telling his students on the first day of class that he wanted coffee and popcorn for Christmas. Mr. Barbour taught several subjects, most teaching United States History during his career. He truly had a gift for giving his students not only a love of learning but a love of the subject. Preston was also a former American Legion Community Band member and was considered by many to be an excellent bartender. He loved watching a good baseball or basketball game and would always root for the Washington Redskins (Commanders) no matter what!
After retirement, Preston kept himself busy with the church he loved throughout his life, John Wesley United Methodist Church of Front Royal, where he served in various capacities. However, shortly after retirement Preston was diagnosed with dementia, and on September 11, 2022, he contracted COVID, then while at a rehabilitation facility, he developed an extremely severe bed wound which resulted in his passing on January 25, 2023, at his home in Front Royal, Virginia.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn, son Brian and daughter-in-law Lori of Stephens City, Virginia. His grandchildren William and Montgomery of Stephens City. His siblings Charles (Vera) of Fayetteville, North Carolina; Dorothy “Dottie” (James) Prather of Mitchelville, Maryland; Gerald (Beverly) of Yonkers, New York; Brenda of Forestville, Maryland; and Sybil of Bethesda, Maryland, honorary “son” Michael (Sherry) Williams of Front Royal, Virginia, as well as, a large number of nieces and nephews, cousins, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mattie (Johnson) Barbour, and a sister Yvonne.
The family of Preston would like to thank the medical staff of Winchester Medical Center, Heritage Hall, Shenandoah Medical Associates, Winchester Neurological Consultants, and Ami Grisby for their medical care. Also, lifelong friends Robert (Bobby) Travis, Creedell Fitzhugh, and many other friends and family for their love and support of Preston.
While flowers and cards are appreciated, the family asks instead that you consider a donation in his honor to the Alzheimer’s Association or his home church, John Wesley United Methodist of Front Royal, Virginia.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 3, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, Virginia 20186.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at Riverton United Methodist Church. Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 pm at the Riverton United Methodist Church, 55 E. Strasburg Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.