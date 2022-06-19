Shirley T. Cameron (1934 – 2022)

Shirley T. Cameron, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Lavender Hills Assisted Living.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at noon at the Front Royal Church of the Brethren, 106 West 13th Street, Front Royal with Pastors Bobby and Diann Whetzel officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia.

Mrs. Cameron was born on November 4, 1934, in Brattleboro, Vermont to the late Clifford and Ethel Bradshaw Thurber. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jesse L. Cameron, and her son-in-law, Curtis Williams. She retired from Farmers and Merchants National Bank. She was a member of the Front Royal Church of the Brethren, Rebekahs Lodge #374 in Front Royal, the Front Royal Garden Club, and the Delta Rho Sorority.

Survivors include her son, Rodney Cameron (Donna) of Front Royal; three daughters, Wanda Dillon (Ken) of Front Royal, Mary Matherly (Durward) of Stafford, Virginia, and Denise Williams of Front Royal; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Mike Cameron, Cameron Dillon, Aaron Mariano, Eric Rinker, Greg Jones, and Ronnie Wells.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Front Royal Church of the Brethren, 106 West 13th Street, Front Royal, VA 22630, or to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.