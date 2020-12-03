Shoe shopping: factors to consider

As you get older, your body changes. Consequently, the skin on your feet is likely to lose elasticity and your toenails will probably thicken. In some cases, the toes can become deformed. To help avoid discomfort falls, and injuries, it’s important to choose well-made shoes that provide optimal comfort and support. Here are a few criteria to keep in mind the next time you go shoe shopping.

• The size. Shoes that are too big for your feet increase your risk of tripping. If your shoes are too small, they’ll cause pain and discomfort. To find the perfect size, slide your toes to the front of the shoe and make sure you can fit one finger behind your heel.

• The fastenings. While laces can be adjusted to provide a secure fit, they should be avoided if you have trouble bending over. For people who have mobility issues, footwear with Velcro or similar fastenings is preferable.

• The soles. Wearing shoes with flat, supportive soles can make it easier to feel the uneven ground, adapt your gait, and maintain your balance. You can also reduce your risk of falling by opting for a pair with non-slip soles.

• The toe box. Shoes with a rounded toe box will provide sufficient space for your toes to spread out, which can help you keep your balance. Additionally, check to make sure your shoes are high enough in the front to avoid squishing your toes, especially if you have a claw toe or a similar condition.

• The back. It’s best to choose footwear with a closed heel to ensure your ankle has enough support. This will also reduce the risk of your shoes slipping off while you walk and thereby causing you to hurt your feet or stumble.

If you need shoes that provide custom support, speak with a podiatrist about orthopedic footwear.