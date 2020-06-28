Local News
Shop Small: Meet Wildfire Yoga
Wildfire Yoga is a female-owned and operated small business. Classes are instructed by the owner Michelle Hamer (RRYT-200). Michelle has been practicing yoga daily for almost 2 decades.
Through her years of personal practice, she has witnessed the absolute serenity, stress, and anxiety management, as well as the beautiful physical benefits of yoga. She pursued her dream of becoming a certified yoga instructor in 2016. In addition to certification as an RYT-200 in Hatha yoga under Ginny Shadduck ERYT-500 C-IAYT, Michelle has training in Les Mills Body Flow, AFAA Group Exercise, Pre/Postnatal Yoga, Restorative Yoga, Aerial Yoga, Senior Yoga, Chair Yoga, Yin Yoga, Yoga Nidra and is a Crystal Reiki Master. She maintains an active registration with Yoga Alliance. Wildfire Yoga opened in June of 2018 to fill the community need for an intimate yoga studio where people can practice in a soft, calm, encouraging environment.
Wildfire Yoga is located at 205 East Main Street Suite # 2 Front Royal, VA and can be reached by telephone at 540-692-9112 or visit the website at https://wildfireyoga.org/
Saving lives one pint at a time
According to the American Red Cross, one pint of donated blood can potentially save up to three lives.
By that math, Cheri Wood, quality and training supervisor for the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) Customer Service Center in Salem, has potentially saved up to 207 lives.
“My dad was in a car wreck in 1978 and needed immediate surgery, but they didn’t have enough blood in the blood bank,” she said. “They put out a call over the local radio and TV stations asking for blood donations to help my dad.
“Thankfully, there were enough people that responded and dad was able to get his surgery.”
She was a young girl when the accident happened, but was old enough to understand how the blood donations made a difference not only in her dad’s life but in her family’s.
“I just determined, when I got old enough, I wanted to give back,” she said. “So, when I turned 18, I started donating.”
The Red Cross allows a person to donate blood every 56 days, but one has to be in good health.
“Through the years there have been instances when I haven’t been able to donate,” she said, “but I tried to stick to the ‘every 56 days’ as much as humanly possible.”
She is thankful for VDOT’s Community Service Leave program, which allows her to take the time needed to donate.
Cheri is on track to give a total of nine gallons by the end of June.
“Every time I give, I do it in memory of my dad, Charlie Martin, because others cared enough to donate for him,” she said.
“As long as I’m able, I’ll continue to donate because I know it is making a difference.”
4-H Center announces Phase 3 pool hours and programs
On July 1st, Warren County will enter Phase 3 and the Northern Virginia 4-H Center will be launching new and expanded public swim times and aquatic programs, including swim lessons, water aerobics, Senior Swim, and pool parties! Full details can be found on their website, https://www.nova4h.com/programs/swimming/.
Highlights include:
• Public swim times will be Sunday through Thursday – Noon to 5:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday – Noon to 7:00 p.m.
• Swim Lesson options for all ages and abilities
• Youth and Adult Water Aerobics classes offered twice each week
• Dedicated swim time for Seniors offered twice each week
• Reserve the entire pool for a Pool Party!
To comply with Phase III guidelines, the following protocols are recommended:
• Please wear a mask when you enter the pool to be checked in, and whenever interacting with our pool staff at the front desk or on the pool deck. Please practice good hygiene; there will be soap available in the restrooms and hand sanitizer at the front desk and pool exit.
• Pool staff will be monitoring attendance so as not to exceed the 75% capacity mandate. On particularly hot days, we recommend first calling the pool’s front desk at (540) 635-5029 to check availability.
• Ten feet of physical distance must be maintained between persons not of the same household, both on the deck and in the pool.
• Patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs for seating; however, picnic tables and deck chairs will be available. Patrons should not move any of the tables as they are in place for social distancing needs.
• Vending machine available for contactless purchase of cold water and sodas.
• Patrons are asked to self-screen upon entrance for COVID-19 symptoms. There is a checklist before entering the building.
We will continue to monitor national standards, state protocols, and best practices for operating swimming pools. If you have questions please call (540) 635-5029, (540) 635-7171, or email pool@nova4h.com
Warren County School Board appoints new superintendent
The Warren County School Board tonight, June 26, 2020, voted unanimously to name Dr. Christopher Ballenger as the new superintendent for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS).
Ballenger, a native Oklahoman, starts his job with WCPS on July 1 for a four-year term, earning $150,000 yearly.
“I’m excited and honored to be the new superintendent of Warren County,” said Ballenger following the board’s appointment. “There are a lot of things that Warren County offers that I’m excited to be a part of. Within this system you have dedicated staff, you have wonderful people, and you have a community that is growing and vibrant and I’m excited to be a part of this.”
Ballenger — who previously served as an assistant superintendent in Oklahoma before becoming one of 10 candidates interviewed by the Warren County School Board — told the audience he has two children and his wife is a clinical-licensed psychologist with a private practice. “We’re excited about this transition and becoming part of a great school community,” he said. “I just want to be a part of this great community that’s going on and to be a part of allowing teachers and students to explore and be who they want to be.”
The new superintendent also said he looks forward to getting out into the community; visiting the schools and meeting with students and teachers, and working with his new team at WCPS.
The School Board’s special meeting, which was announced on Wednesday, lasted less than 10 minutes with no other business on the agenda. Prior to the board’s appointment of Ballenger, Warren County School Board Chairman Arnold Williams, Jr., made a special announcement.
“I would like to give a great big thank you to Mrs. Melody Sheppard for taking the reins for the last several months,” he said, referring to Sheppard taking over in January as the interim superintendent. “We went through a lot of changes that we had no idea were going to happen and you jumped right in… so, myself and the board would like to say thank you for your hard work and dedication to our school system.”
Sheppard in October 2019 was named by the board as WCPS Interim Superintendent and assumed her duties on January 1, coinciding with the retirement of former WCPS Superintendent Greg Drescher.
Sheppard since then has presided over several noteworthy situations, the largest being the forced early closure this year of the district’s schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in virtual learning, as well as tentative plans to reopen the schools this summer and fall.
Sheppard resumes her position as WCPS assistant superintendent next week and told the Royal Examiner she’s very happy to be doing so.
School Board member James Wells made the motion to appoint the new superintendent. School Board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower seconded the motion with all members voting aye, including Williams and School Board members Kristen Pence and Ralph Rinaldi.
The School Board holds its next regular meeting on Wednesday, July 1 at 7 p.m. Watch the entire special School Board meeting on the Royal Examiner video below, as well as a short interview with Ballenger.
Town of Front Royal announces a short-term contract with a business recovery consultant with a primary focus on tourism
The Town of Front Royal announced a contract with a Business Recovery Consultant with a primary focus on Tourism, enabling the Town of Front Royal to assist small businesses with economic recovery for the next 90 days. The consultant, Strategic Solutions by Tricia, LLC., was also selected to establish a bridge between immediate economic recovery efforts and longer-term Tourism management. Both the Town of Front Royal and the County of Warren have voted to outsource Tourism management and marketing. Tourism will be led by the Warren County Joint Tourism Committee consisting of Town and County representatives, as well as local stakeholders in the tourism industry.
Individuals or firms with business recovery and Tourism industry experience were qualified to participate in the Request for Quotes. The selected consultant would continue the communication that the Town has been providing to small business owners about available COVID-19 related grants and loans. The scope of work included a request for championing the “Back to Business. Back to Nature.” campaign which is intended to kick-start business recovery and act on existing initiatives related to Tourism.
Strategic Solutions by Tricia, LLC Product company and their slogan is, “Where Strategy Equals Results.” Included with the cost of $23,000, are examples of staff experience and similar recent projects as well as references.
“We’re excited and motivated to assist our small businesses in Front Royal with their business recovery efforts” stated Interim Town Manager, Matt Tederick. “We are looking forward to getting Strategic Solutions by Tricia on the ground and to put them to work immediately utilizing their business consulting, grant coordination, and marketing efforts to assist our businesses and promote Tourism. We appreciate Strategic Solutions by Tricia willingness to help our business recovery and Tourism efforts until which time the Joint Tourism Committee fully takes the reins in the coming months.”
When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth: The Jurassic Park Motorpool Capital Division now on Main Street!
The Jurassic Park Motorpool Capital Division is here on Main Street! They’ll be there Friday, Saturday, and the Sunday Matinee!
The Royal Cinemas is showing the Jurassic Park movies Friday Night, Saturday, and the Sunday Matinee!
Go to the Royal Cinema website for showtime on Saturday and Sunday: Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.
The movies are:
The Jurassic Park Motor Pool is a club for owners and enthusiasts of replica Jurassic Park vehicles built by fans for fans! The Capital Division, founded in 2020, is one of many divisions created to help bring this worldwide club to a more local level.
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – June 25, 2020; Phase 3 starts July 1st, briefings to end
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here are the highlights:
- Virginia is not seeing a surge in cases, unlike other states
- Phase 3 this coming Wednesday, July 1st
- Calling on judges to extend the eviction moratorium which is set to expire this Sunday
- Creating the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program using $50 million in CARES Act funding
- Announced a program to help people pay energy bills, more information next week
- Giving an additional 90 days extension for drivers license renewals
- Continues to recommend social distancing and face coverings
- Twice weekly briefings ending, will be held as needed
