Town Talk
Shop, Win, and Celebrate: Front Royal’s 12 Days of Christmas Shopping Extravaganza
Local Businesses Unite for a Festive Shopping Adventure with Exciting Prizes!
Welcome to Front Royal’s holiday season highlight – the “12 Days of Christmas” shopping event! From December 2nd to 14th, twelve cherished local businesses are joining forces to sprinkle extra cheer and excitement into your Christmas shopping. This isn’t just about finding the perfect gifts; it’s a chance to win big while supporting your favorite local shops!
The concept is simple yet thrilling. For every $25 spent at any of the participating stores, shoppers earn an entry into a grand draw. But there’s more – spend over $25; each additional $5 gets you another entry. Imagine spending $35 and snagging three chances to win!
To get your entries, just take your receipts to the Visitors Center. The anticipation will peak on December 15th, when twelve lucky winners will be drawn, each walking away with a gift from one of the businesses.
Who are these generous businesses? They’re the heart and soul of Front Royal’s shopping scene:
- Main Street Geek – A haven for all things geeky.
- Dusty’s – Where vintage meets modern flair.
- Ole Timers – A touch of nostalgia in every purchase.
- Penny Lane Hair Co – Styling Front Royal, one haircut at a time.
- Front Royal Wines – For the wine enthusiasts.
- Main Street Mill – A delightful blend of history and taste.
- Fleetwood Vintage – Where the past is always in style.
- Mountain Trails – Gear up for your next adventure.
- Buckle & Belle Boutique – Chic and trendy fashion finds.
- Down Home Comfort Bakery – Sweet treats that feel like home.
- Dogwood Decor – For that unique home aesthetic.
- White Picket Fence – Classic charm for every home.
But the festive season in Front Royal isn’t limited to shopping. Mark your calendars for more upcoming events! November 24th is Local Comic Book Shop Day – a must for comic fans. The following day, November 25th, is Shop Small Day, celebrating our local businesses. December starts with a bang with the Christmas parade and Merry Market on the 2nd.
Don’t miss the grand opening of Penny Lane Hair Co on December 8th, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. For a dash of holiday magic, join the community for Pictures with Santa at the Gazebo on December 9th, sponsored by Warren County Rotary, White Picket Fence, and Penny Lane Hair Co.
The “12 Days of Christmas” event is more than a shopping spree; it’s a community celebration. By participating, you’re not just bagging a chance to win delightful prizes but also supporting the local businesses that define the unique character of Front Royal. So, let’s step out, shop, and make this holiday season memorable!
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Community Events
Warren County’s One-Stop Community Resource Fair: A Gateway to Local Services and Volunteer Opportunities
Connecting Community Members to a Wealth of Resources and Volunteer Opportunities in Front Royal.
The Warren County Department of Social Services is gearing up for its One-Stop Community Resource Fair on December 6th from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Warren County Community Center at 538 Villa Avenue in Front Royal. Meghan Bowers, the job developer for the Department of Social Services in Front Royal, shares insights into this much-anticipated event that aims to connect community members with a wide array of local services and volunteer opportunities.
Following the success of a recent job fair, which saw numerous connections made between job seekers and various businesses, the Department of Social Services is enthusiastic about the upcoming resource fair. The job fair, featuring on-the-spot interviews, catered to diverse employment sectors like construction, warehousing, and electrical apprenticeship programs.
The One-Stop Community Resource Fair is set to host about 20 organizations. This event is for those in need and individuals seeking volunteer opportunities or looking to support others. It’s a chance to discover the array of services available in the community, from rental support and therapeutic horsemanship to low-cost medical services and fire safety.
Organizations like Blue Ridge Housing offer rental and down payment support. Valley Health will provide free blood pressure screenings and information about food assistance and hot meal programs. The fair is also a great platform for veterans seeking guidance on benefits and resources.
For those looking to give back to the community, this fair is an ideal place to connect with organizations in need of volunteers. It’s an opportunity to meet decision-makers from various groups and find a volunteering role that suits your interests and skills.
The One-Stop Community Resource Fair in Warren County is more than just an event – it’s a shining example of the community’s spirit of giving and supporting one another. Whether you’re seeking assistance, looking to volunteer, or simply curious about the services available in your community, this fair is a valuable resource. It’s an embodiment of Front Royal and Warren County’s commitment to being a community that reaches out and helps those in need.
If you have questions or concerns, please contact Meghan Bowers at 540-635-3430, ext 3354.
Community Events
“White Christmas” Warms Hearts: St. John’s Drama Club Celebrates 15 Seasons
A Timeless Classic with a Twist this Winter.
As the chill of winter approaches, a beloved musical promises to bring warmth and cheer to Front Royal. St. John’s Drama Club is set to enchant audiences with their rendition of “White Christmas,” a heartwarming tribute as they celebrate a landmark 15th theatrical season.
Local Talents Take Center Stage
Over a decade and a half, St. John’s Drama Club has been an integral part of the Front Royal arts scene, producing classics that have become community favorites. “Sherlock Holmes,” “The Wizard of Oz,” and “Cinderella” are just a few from their illustrious portfolio. This season, their selection of “White Christmas” serves as both a festive treat and a testament to the timeless appeal of musical theater.
Though many are familiar with the movie version, this play adaptation of “White Christmas” brings a refreshing perspective without compromising the beloved melodies of Irving Berlin. Fans can look forward to classics like “Blue Skies,” “Sisters,” and the iconic title track, “White Christmas.”
The stage will shine bright with the talents of Gregory Naccash as Bob Wallace and Matt Clark embodying Phil Davis. The duo is paired with Avery Lo Monaco and Elizabeth Schueckler, who will be captivating audiences as Betty and Judy.
Jazz Tunes and Toe-Tapping Choreography
This year’s musical journey is especially captivating under the seasoned direction of Alex Clark, the club’s new music director. Having once been a student in the club’s debut show, it’s his inaugural year in this role. The cast is navigating the nuanced world of jazz. For many, it’s a novel musical venture, and with over 50 members syncing harmonies and steps, the outcome is truly enchanting.
The dance sequences, choreographed by the renowned Susan Schwartz, promise to be a visual delight. Schwartz, a key figure in local dance circles, has shaped the club’s dance routines over the years.
Community at the Heart of Performance
St. John’s Drama Club is not just about performances; it’s about nurturing talent, community engagement, and a shared love for the arts. Many club members have embarked on personal artistic journeys, from childhood to adolescence, finding their voice and passion along the way.
The upcoming performances at Skyline High School, starting November 11th, are designed to be accessible to everyone. From affordable ticket pricing to special family rates for matinees, the club ensures that everyone has a chance to partake in the magic.
Performances:
Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 pm
Sunday, November 12 at 3:00 pm
Friday, November 17 at 7:30 pm
Saturday, November 18 at 1:30 pm
Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 pm
Sunday, November 19 at 3:00 pm
Location: Skyline High School, 151 Skyline Vista Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630
Ticket Prices:
$10.00 for adults
$7.00 for students
$7.00 for seniors (65 and over)
$5.00 for children (12 and under)
There is also a $40 per family matinee special for the matinee performances (parents and minor children only, please).
For more information or to purchase tickets to the show, click here.
About St. John’s Drama Club:
In the autumn of 2008, St. John’s Drama Club was founded by proactive homeschooling parents who had a rich background in theater. Recognizing a gap in drama education within their community, especially among homeschooled children, they took the initiative to bridge this gap. While the club’s roots were anchored in addressing the needs of homeschooled students, its doors were opened wide to welcome students from all educational backgrounds, whether homeschooled, public schooled, or private schooled. The Drama Club operates under the auspices of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal, VA, and is an integral component of the St. John’s Youth Group.
Our Mission:
- Nurturing Talent & Creating Magic: We aim to provide a platform where all passionate teenagers can unite to bring heartwarming, family-friendly dramatic productions to life on stage.
- Cultivating Skills & Building Community: Our club serves as a space where teens can gather regularly, not only to hone their acting skills and appreciate the nuances of drama but also to forge strong bonds, socialize, and relish dramatic presentations collectively.
- Upholding Virtue & Celebrating Faith: At the heart of our club is the principle of fostering personal growth in virtue and faith. We believe in ensuring that all our endeavors and performances resonate with our core belief and shine to the glory of God.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney, Samuels Public Library – November Activities
November Brings an Exciting Array of Programs for Patrons of All Ages.
The atmosphere was nothing short of electric at the Royal Examiner studio when Erin Rooney and Machal Ashby, affectionately termed the “library ladies,” dropped by to discuss the tantalizing programs lined up for Samuels Public Library in November.
While Samuels Public Library consistently offers a range of recurring events, such as book clubs and genealogy meetups, this month’s unique offerings are sure to pique the interest of Warren County residents.
First on the list is an intriguing virtual program titled “Eggnog, Fruitcake, and Holiday Treats.” Hosted by members of the Friends of the Library organization, this session will unveil cherished family recipes perfect for the holiday season. Patrons can expect to learn about old-fashioned aged eggnog, traditional fruitcakes, and other festive delicacies. With registrations on SamuelsLibrary.net, the session promises to turn a regular Thursday evening on November 9th into a delightful culinary adventure.
For history enthusiasts and the perpetually curious, there’s a riveting presentation on “Jasper Ridge: Documenting a 13,000-Year-Old Archaeological Site near Front Royal.” Taking center stage on Saturday, November 18th, this talk will transport attendees back in time, introducing them to the newly discovered part of the Flint Run and Thunderbird complex in Warren County. The unique Jasper stone outcroppings and their significance in crafting ancient tools will be a focal point. Moreover, attendees are invited to bring artifacts from their properties for identification – a veritable treasure hunt experience.
While these are the spotlight events, there’s no shortage of activities for the younger patrons. In a nod to the month’s theme, gardening programs are available, including “Wee Sprouts” for preschoolers and “Elementary Green Thumbs,” focusing on the wonders of multicolored calico corn. Art enthusiasts can look forward to “Aspiring Artists” on November 4th, which promises to add a touch of creativity to the holiday season.
Additionally, the air of festivity will not be confined to November alone. Erin dropped a tantalizing hint about a grand holiday open house slated for December 16th at Samuels Public Library. A day dedicated to crafts, stories, Christmas music, and other festivities awaits patrons.
To top it off, the library is also hosting a Holiday Writing Contest. The crescendo of entries promises a compelling anthology, which is expected to be an award-winning piece, given the collaboration with National Media Services and the Royal Oak Bookstore.
With such a vibrant array of events and activities, it’s evident that the Samuels Library is not just a haven for books but a bustling community hub.
For a complete listing of all the activities at Samuels Public Library, click here to visit their website.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney, Samuels Public Library – October Activities
A Kaleidoscope of Learning and Fun: From Writing Contests to Seed Saving Workshops.
When autumn leaves begin to fall, the Samuels Public Library bursts to life with a plethora of events tailored for everyone, young and old.
In this town talk, our publisher, Mike McCool, speaks with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney from Samuels Public Library. Michal is the Youth Services Supervisor, and Erin is the Adult Reference Supervisor at the Samuels Public Library. Samuels Public Library brings people, information, and ideas together to enrich lives and build community.
Perhaps the most awaited highlight this season is the library’s 45th annual Holiday Writing Contest, a grand tradition for students ranging from kindergarten to 12th grade. Young minds are called upon to pour their creativity into short stories or captivating artwork. The prize? An opportunity to see their works professionally published in a keepsake book. An event honoring these budding talents is slated for December, but if you have a young Shakespeare or Picasso at home, make sure their entries are in by November 4th.
Children, of course, have always held a special place in the heart of libraries. Samuels Public Library is no exception. Regular children’s story hours, tailor-made homeschool programs, and dedicated outreach events are a testament to this. On the lookout for something unique? Mark your calendars for a Saturday story walk on October 7th at Eastham Park. This isn’t your typical walk, as fire trucks and firefighters will be lending their voices for some fiery storytelling.
For those with green thumbs, there’s a unique feature near the reference desk: a seed lending library. Here, gardening enthusiasts can “borrow” seeds to nurture in their gardens. In return, they’re only asked to share seeds from their ensuing harvests. And if you’re wondering about the best practices to harvest and store these seeds, an informative workshop on October 19th has got you covered.
Bookworms can continue to delve into their favorite genres with clubs and discussions. Whether you’re swooning over the latest romantic tales in the “Bad Romance” group or delving deep into the worlds of thriller authors like Riley Sager and Grady Hendrix, there’s something for everyone. Plus, for the tech-savvy and history buffs, sessions on technology assistance and genealogy are regular features.
A myriad of other special workshops pepper the calendar. For instance, an October 21st photography class, in collaboration with Shenandoah River State Park, promises to guide participants on capturing the true essence of fall colors. Furthermore, from enlightening dental lectures to spirited Girl Scout gatherings, the library’s meeting rooms remain a hive of activity.
At the heart of all these endeavors is the overwhelming support and appreciation from the community. Ashby warmly remarks on the library’s patrons, “It’s the people that come in our doors. They seem so appreciative of the smallest thing we do.” Rooney echoes this sentiment, expressing how the community’s gratitude feels like a golden embrace.
With its rich tapestry of events, the Samuels Public Library cements its place as a cherished community nexus and a “second home” to many. And as McCool aptly puts it, all it takes is a free library card to unlock a universe of opportunities.
Community Events
Bridge of Hope: Providing More Than Just a Roof Overhead
Supporting homeless families through housing, life skills, and community.
While many may be familiar with the numerous charitable organizations across Warren County, one standout organization, “Bridge of Hope Greater Warren,” is taking a unique approach to addressing family homelessness in the region. Instead of just offering a temporary shelter, they provide a holistic support system.
In a recent talk with Mike McCool at the Royal Examiner studio, Mandy McCarthy, the chair of Bridge of Hope Greater Warren, outlined the multifaceted ways they are helping families in need. Bridge of Hope is a national Christian faith-based nonprofit. Rather than only providing shelter, they also offer case management services that assist families in budgeting, setting life goals, and finding resources like transportation and employment opportunities. Their strategy involves working directly with landlords to secure housing, guaranteeing rents, and working with families to ensure a transition from dependence to independence.
Beyond the board members and the active community involvement, there’s also a group of “neighboring volunteers” who act as a support system for the homeless families, helping to alleviate the isolation and stress often faced by those in such challenging circumstances.
Funding, of course, remains pivotal. The organization, though officially established in Warren County last April, has made significant strides in fundraising. The goal? To ensure they have sufficient funds to support a family for a year, inclusive of their housing and other wraparound services.
In a bid to raise more awareness and funds, the community is invited to a benefit concert hosted at the Front Royal Presbyterian Church on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. The concert is by donation, so please give generously. A local ensemble, the Saturday Morning Brass Project, is slated to perform, with the event also featuring silent auctions. Local businesses, from bakeries to flower shops and even home design studios, have chipped in, offering a range of items and experiences to be auctioned off.
But the numbers don’t lie – homelessness remains a pressing issue in Warren County. A recent study by the local school system identified 95 homeless children in the area, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for interventions.
At its heart, Bridge of Hope aims not just to provide a home but also to empower families, ensuring children grow up in stable environments without the looming threat of homelessness.
Bridge of Hope Greater Warren stands out not just because of its mission but because of its holistic approach to combating homelessness. As Mandy aptly put it, “We’re not doing for people, we’re giving them a helping hand.” By focusing on empowerment, community support, and skill development, the organization is ensuring that help is more than just temporary. It’s a bridge to a brighter future.
Community Events
St. Luke Community Clinic’s 27th Annual Benefit: A Blend of Charity and Community Spirit
Where Health Meets Heart: The St. Luke Impact.
In the heart of Front Royal, a haven of hope and health resonates with the sounds of gratitude and commitment. St. Luke Community Clinic, under the thoughtful guidance of Vicki Davies, its Executive Director, and with the help of Nancy Rose, the Outreach Specialist, offers more than just free medical care; it offers a beacon of hope to the underserved in our community.
St. Luke extends its hand to those who find themselves in the precarious balance of working yet not earning enough to afford insurance. Termed the ‘ALICE People,’ these individuals have jobs that don’t provide insurance, and St. Luke fills in the gap. From providing dental care to Medicare patients without dental insurance to assisting those in insurance limbo, St. Luke’s mission radiates compassion and community engagement.
In terms of staffing, they have a dedicated PA, a physician’s assistant, available three days a week. As a testament to their dedication, the clinic stands ready to assist those in need any day of the week.
Their upcoming 27th Annual Benefit and Auction, set against the picturesque backdrop of the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club, is not just an event – it’s a celebration of community spirit. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., attendees will be treated to an upscale three-course meal featuring a choice of pork, salmon, or a vegetarian dish.
The auction promises to be a vibrant blend of the unique and the luxurious. From handcrafted pieces like the Pahler guitar, lovingly created by their own PA, John Nixon, valued at over $3,000, to more sumptuous treats like the coveted Melting Pot pizza, there’s something for everyone.
Local businesses such as Cracker Barrel, Skyline Caverns, and the Apple House, to name a few, have thrown in their lot with St. Luke, reflecting the deep-rooted bond the clinic has forged with its community.
One of the significant advancements at the clinic is the introduction of a state-of-the-art dental scanner, acquired through a grant from the United Way of Shenandoah Valley. This scanner is a game-changer. Creating 3D dentures that are durable, long-lasting, and more fitting it’s a giant leap towards enhancing dental care for their patients.
What is the cost of producing these dentures? A mere $380. An angel fund is in the works to help those who might struggle even with this amount, ensuring everyone has access to this new standard of care.
The Benefit and Auction event is on September 30th. Tickets are available for $75. Businesses and individuals can also explore sponsorship opportunities. Those interested can reach out to Nancy Rose for further details. It’s not just about the event; it’s about supporting a legacy of care and compassion.
