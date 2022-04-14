Local Government
Short-term tourist rentals on the rise and camping on a residential lot: County Planning Commission
The Warren County Planning Commission met on Wednesday, April 13 to consider a string of seven Conditional Use Permit (CUP) requests, four of which related to short-term tourist rentals. The county has seen a dramatic increase in tourist rental activity since the first permit was issued in 2012. At last count there were 100 Short-term tourist rental facilities for which permits had been issued or are in progress. None of those presented at the meeting were controversial, and no one objected during the public hearings for the four requests. The Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval for:
- 5462 Browntown Road in the South River District for Emilia Simeonova and Sergei Kulaev
- 9 Oak Hill Drive in the South River District for Solomon A. Stavis
- 31 Henry Way in the Shenandoah District for Jared Smith
- 280 Overbrook Lane in the Shenandoah District for James and Jeonghe Lal
- 524 Freezeland Rd in the Happy Creek District for Rocky Quach
The Commission also considered two requests from Rivermont Baptist Church; first, to amend the County Ordinance to add Day or Child Care Center as an allowed use in an Agricultural District, and then a request for a Conditional Use Permit for the church to operate a Day or Child Care Center on their property at 575 Catlett Mountain Road in the Fork District. The Church intends to operate the center as a service to the community and their congregation for working families. The facility will be located in the church’s existing Fellowship Hall. The ordinance change is required to update the county code which currently allows these services in the Commercial Districts by right, and Residential Districts by permit, but limited to five or fewer children in the Agricultural Districts. The center will also offer one full-time and several part-time employees. The Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval for both the ordinance change and the CUP. The requests will now go to the Board of Supervisors for a final decision.
Patricia A. Brown has requested a CUP for private use camping on a 2.56-Acre lot on Misty Meadow Lane in the Massanutten View Subdivision. The property is zoned Residential (R-1) and is in the South River District. The applicant purchased property in 1996 adjacent to a home owned by a relative. The Property contained a shed which was determined to be noncompliant with the County Zoning Ordinance. Property lies at least partly in the Special Flood Hazard area, so the applicant determined that a private use camping Conditional Use Permit would enable the use of the property by local scouting groups periodically while maintaining compliance with the zoning ordinance.
The subdivision contains 25 lots, of which 19 are improved by dwellings, and six are vacant. The subdivision restrictive covenants prohibit camping on vacant lots; however the County cannot enforce subdivision covenants. At the public hearing, neighbors Daniel and Eloise Hoke expressed their opposition to the permit, citing trespassing, trash, and potential for campers to be left on the property. The couple acknowledged that the County cannot enforce the subdivision covenants but urged the commission to consider the effect that camping activities would have on the remaining property owners who abide by their covenants.
During a lively discussion after the public hearing was closed, Vice Chairman Hugh Henry acknowledged the challenge in the community and for the applicant when a proposed use conflicts with the expectations of neighboring property owners. “Is the issue the shed on the property or the intended use by scouts for camping?” Henry asked. According to Deputy Planning Director Matt Wendling, the permit for private camping was an option to legally use the property for hosting the scouting events and leave the shed on the property but outside the flood plain.
Ultimately, the commission unanimously decided to defer a decision on the permit request until the next meeting, so the staff and the county attorney can research the permissible uses of residential lots for private camping. The applicants assured the commission that they would not be using vehicle campers on the property anyway.
Finally, Richard Durkee has requested a CUP for private use camping for his property on Farms River Road in the Shenandoah District. The property is also zoned Residential, although because of its location in the flood plain the lot is not easily buildable. There was no public comment on the permit request, and the Commission unanimously recommended it for approval by the Board of Supervisors.
The consent agenda for the meeting consisted of 8 requests for authorization to advertise public hearings:
- A request by Justine and Maureen Sager for an ordinance amendment to define and allow poultry abattoirs in the agricultural district.
- Five Condiitional Use permit requests for Short-term Tourist rentals:
- Phong Nguyen at 571 Wilderness Rd.
- Emilia Kirker and Mark Saunders at 5865 Gooney Manor Loop
- Vanessa Portillo at 806 Esteppe Rd.
- Carl Boswell at 338 Walker Farm Dr.
- Matthew Ben Tow at 110 Demel Court
- A request by Emilia Kirker and Mark Saunders for an ordinance amendment regarding retreat centers, and
- A request by Emilia Kirker and Mark Saunders for a conditional use permit for a retreat center at 5865 Gooney Manor Loop
The Commission unanimously approved the items on the consent agenda to be advertised for public hearings at subsequent commission meetings.
Commissioner Scott Kersjes asked the planning staff if it was possible to convene a joint meeting with the Town Planning Commission to compare notes on the Comprehensive Plan they are now working on. Deputy Planning Director Wendling said the County Planning Department was already in communication with the Town Planning Department and would raise that idea with them. There are many shared points of interest between the town and county commissions.
Chairman Myers Adjourned the meeting at 8:40 PM.
Council unsure on interim appointment, petitions the Court for Nov. 8 Special Election to fill term of Scott Lloyd’s vacated seat
As the last matter of business at a meeting/work session following its joint work session with its Planning Commission and Economic Development Authority on April 11, the Front Royal Town Council instructed Assistant Town Attorney George Sonnett to petition the Circuit Court to certify a Special Election on General Election Day, November 8, 2022. The election is to fill the seat vacated by Scott Lloyd’s resignation effective at the end of the council meeting of March 28.
Council deferred a decision on an interim appointment to fill the seat until the special election is held. Discussion indicated council has 45 days to appoint a temporary replacement, prior to the court taking on that responsibility.
The winner of the Special Election will serve out the balance of Lloyd’s term, which ends December 31, 2024. While council did not seem in a hurry to appoint an interim replacement with the election slightly over six months away, comments by Mayor Chris Holloway indicated a reluctance to see a Circuit Court judge appoint someone not of a council majority’s choosing.
The general election will see the mayor’s and three council seats – Letasha Thompson, Gary Gillespie, and Amber Morris – also up for grabs. Thompson has not issued a statement on her intentions in the coming election. Morris said she is weighing her options on another run for continued public service. She defeated Bruce Rappaport in a November 2021 Special Election following Jacob Meza’s resignation from his appointed seat filling the vacancy left when then-Councilman Holloway won the 2020 mayoral race.
Gillespie and fellow councilman Joseph McFadden both announced runs for mayor at a February Warren County Republican Committee meeting at the Main Street Mill’s second floor dining room. Announcing runs for council at that February meeting were political newcomer Zach Jackson and current Town Planning Commission member Josh Ingram.
McFadden finds himself in the advantageous position of running for mayor in a year in which his council seat is not up for re-election. So, unlike Gillespie were he to lose, McFadden can just fill out the final two years of his current council term were he to lose the mayor’s race.
Perhaps fearing “tabloid” coverage of another run for office in the wake of the past two years, Mayor Holloway, also present at that February 24 Republican Committee meeting, indicated he was opting out of a re-election run and politics, at least for a while. However, dare we note the possibility, were McFadden to win the mayor’s race in the November General Election, there would be a vacant council seat needing filling for the next two years – perhaps initially by appointment. And while he chairs the meetings, as I recall from past discussion, technically the mayor is not a council member.
Uh oh, could we possibly be headed THAT way again …..?
Or that?!!?
Town Council holds Joint Comp Plan Update meeting with Planning Commission, FREDA
The Front Royal Town Council met in a joint session with the Town Planning Commission and the Front Royal Economic Development Authority in an unexpectedly brief 13-minute meeting to hear a progress update from the Planning Department’s contractor, Summit Engineering. Planning Director Lauren Kopishke introduced Michael Stapor of Summit to address the group on the . The presentation included a deliverables list that highlighted the Stakeholder survey (which is now closed), an interactive comment map, and a draft of the vision, goals, and objectives document that forms the introductory part of the Comprehensive Plan. The Plan has its own website, where citizens can see the progress on the plan so far and add their comments and ideas.
The briefing concluded with a summary of the next steps in the process, with the completion of the draft plan for a public open house in May, continued editing on the plan in June and July, a Final Plan for review by the Planning Commission, and the Town Council in August and adoption of the new Comprehensive Plan by the Town Council expected in September.
Surprisingly, the Council and the FREDA representatives had very few comments since the draft Vision, Goals and Objectives and the Existing Conditions document were presented to them for the first time at the meeting.
Stapor indicated that public input would continue to be accepted throughout the process of drafting the document. There is a link on the website for comments and input, which will be collected by the planning department.
Planning Commission Chairman Daryl Merchant asked if there was a cutoff date for input from the planning commission and town council. The answer was that a firm cutoff had not been established as the final document will be a bringing together of all the inputs, but likely between May and June, the document should be ready to go final. In the meantime, the team will be “workshopping” the inputs.
Interestingly, Mr. Merchant has been the Commission’s Chairman since February, yet his table tag read “Planning Commission Member”, whereas former Chairman Douglas Jones, also in attendance, was indicated as Chairman. The Planning Department has reflected the new officers on its website since February. Mr. Merchant was characteristically diplomatic about the lag time in acknowledgment of his chairmanship when asked about it. “I don’t worry about such things. I’m just doing a job.”
The draft vision developed so far:
“The Town of Front Royal will be a safe, environmentally conscious community that protects its natural resources and strives to preserve its small-town charm. It will serve the needs of all residents while providing a business-friendly culture to promote economic prosperity and encourage high-quality development.”
Several commission members have expressed their concern that terms that are used throughout the plan can be interpreted in different ways and need to be more clearly stated – What does a “Business-friendly culture” or “High-quality development” mean? – are examples of questions raised by commissioners.
As the development of the plan continues, further public engagement events are planned.
County moves toward FY-2023 Budget vote with State contributions in question
(Update/Correction: The below reference to Melissa Chappell-White’s assertions on the possibility the POSF owes decades of back debt to the County has been corrected to indicate that possibility revolves around POSF Inc. ownership of multiple properties within the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District and the possibility that “POSF Inc. owes decades of unpaid sanitary district fees and real estate taxes” as opposed to “past projects” as originally reported. A grammatical clarification to Mark Egger’s remarks has also been made.)
At a Special Meeting of April 12, the Warren County Board of Supervisors got a summary presentation of the Fiscal Year-2023 County budget proposal of $133,071,712 from Finance Director Matt Robertson and heard from seven speakers at a Public Hearing on that budget. No action was planned or taken as the supervisors hold out hope of a resolution of the State Budget process and potential impacts on State revenue streams into the County budget.
However, County Administrator Ed Daley told the board not to hold its collective breath awaiting that. Daley predicted the Virginia General Assembly might not approve the state budget for another month or two as the June 30th end of the current Fiscal Year-2022 approaches. By law, both state and local budgets must be approved before the July 1st start of the next fiscal year.
Approval of the County Budget has been discussed for a vote at the May 3 morning meeting. However, as the general assembly and governor continue to debate tax revenue and expenditure variables, municipalities are left guessing at state contributions on a variety of fronts. Those include public schools, which here has an anticipated 10% increase from the state projected in the existing budget; as well as constitutional officers and social services. And state revenues regarding personal property and the grocery tax remain unresolved.
The FY-23 County Budget has no tax increases proposed in support of a budget up 1.57% from the current budget year. However, several speakers urged the supervisors to remove the car aspect of the County’s Personal Property Tax due to an unprecedented rise in assessment values of used cars due to supply chain issues with new cars. Several supervisors noted they are keeping an eye on a pending decision on the car tax at the state level before committing to action locally. And in a Dillon Rule state like Virginia, it was observed that localities cannot enact authorities not granted them by the state government.
Public Schools funding perspectives
The public hearing got off to an explosive start when Mark Egger reached the podium. Referencing recent parental issues regarding public school library materials designed to address sexual orientation issues some students may face as they reach puberty, Egger lambasted the County’s Public Schools division for forwarding what he called a “Gender Agenda”. Of the County’s largest departmental sector – the local funding of public schools $27.72 million was cited at 31% of the County Budget, with Public Safety at 17% ($15.29 million) the next largest sector – Egger suggested a total cut of funding, “zero dollars” to what is generally considered to be, along with Public Safety and Public Health and Welfare (the latter 13% at $11.52 million in this budget), one of municipal government’s three primary functions and responsibilities.
“You heard me right, zero dollars,” Egger said as he launched into a philosophical treatise on gender, gender identification, and human sexuality. “I’m not going to use the nonsensical term transgender. – Gender is a grammatical term. Nouns in some foreign languages have a gender. Humans do not have a gender, they have a sex, and it is either male or female,” Egger asserted. He continued to equate teaching or referencing gender identification from other than a traditional male/female perspective to teaching that “the earth is flat” or “the moon is made of green cheese”.
Egger was followed to the podium by second speaker Michael Williams, a staffer at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School. Acknowledging Egger’s opinions and right to express them, Williams noted he would have to disagree with them before moving on to his input to the public hearing. That input was to adequately fund the school budget to allow for needed physical plant improvements at E. Wilson Morrison. Williams acknowledged some recent improvements and called that an “encouraging” development. However, he added that EWM remains the only public school in the county without a gymnasium. “And don’t get me started on the circa-1920 auditorium … with splintered wooden seats that E. Wilson Morrison himself sat in and were there before he was,” Williams theorized.
In concluding to implore the board for proactive funding to bring the school up to standards taken for granted at the system’s other public schools, Williams lauded current Schools Superintendent Dr. Ballenger and administrative staff for beginning the process and shedding light on the school’s physical plant shortcomings that long pre-date the current public schools administration.
Third up in the batting order, and continuing to criticize the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF) initiative to retake management responsibility for the Farms Sanitary District, Melissa Chappell-White suggested suspending the Sanitary District’s budget until management and past financing issues were resolved. She even theorized that the POSF could owe the County decades worth of back debt related to “POSF Inc. ownership of 70 or so properties within the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District, and the possibility, if not probability, that POSF Inc. owes decades of unpaid sanitary district fees and real estate taxes.”
The public hearing’s seventh and final public speaker was Wyatt Strickland, deputy chief and president of the Shenandoah Shores Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department. While calling the department’s future “bright”, Strickland noted the size and student and staff numbers at Christendom College (679 pre-and-post grad students) in the department’s service area in asking for funding to add some full-time career staffing to the department to assure timely emergency responses when necessary.
Developing a “smart” strategy to cuts
As noted above, a number of speakers addressed potential Personal Property Tax impacts from soaring valuations of used cars, as well as impacts from the national inflation driving costs on basic essentials among other things up while wages tend to remain stagnant. In response to questions about funding county staff salary increases, North River Supervisor Delores Oates noted that those increases had been mandated for certain county staffing positions at the state level.
In response to questions from Fork District Supervisor Vicky Cook and Oates on the potential of cuts generated by lost state revenue, the county administrator agreed that rather than across-the-board departmental cuts, staff and the supervisors would work to target cuts to specific areas determined to be less vital in the coming fiscal year.
“We would be more looking at the dollars over there and where the biggest pieces are, and see where we can make reductions with the least amount of impact on public services,” Daley told the board.
“I just want to put it out on the table that, hopefully, we’ll be smart,” Cook commented after citing non-regional, non-profits the county helps fund locally as a potential target for cuts if necessary.
The Special Meeting and Budget Public Hearing followed a 40-minute joint Closed Session of the county supervisors and town council, along with members of both the County and Town EDAs. The motion into closed indicated discussion of “a prospective business or industry’s interest in locating or expanding its facilities in the community … in the Shenandoah Magisterial District located both within and outside the limits of the Town of Front Royal.”
Watch the Board of Supervisors Work Session on the County video here.
WC EDA takes no action out of Special Meeting Closed Session
The Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA or WC EDA), now working without Town of Front Royal involvement in the midst of Town-initiated civil litigations regarding relative liabilities and losses from the 2014-18 EDA financial scandal, held a Special Meeting at 9 AM Friday morning, April 8, to convene a Closed or Executive Session to discuss five matters. Two of those were the now dueling civil litigations between the WC EDA and Town of Front Royal. The other three related to possible real estate transactions.
The agenda listed the real estate discussions as involving “Avtex Redevelopment”; the “426 Baugh Drive” property; and the “Happy Creek Industrial Park” and “legal advice” related to those three matters.
EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne confirmed there were no announcements or actions taken out of the closed session. The now County overseen EDA met at the Warren County Government Center.
Former Council Clerk’s Discrimination lawsuit against Town of Front Royal continued on dueling motions filings
The discrimination lawsuit against the Town of Front Royal filed by former council clerk Jennifer Berry Brown will not take place next month in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Harrisonburg, as scheduled. Slated for May 31-June 3, the civil jury trial initially was set to begin on February 22, 2022, before being continued to May 31.
U.S. Judge Thomas T. Cullen has opted to continue the trial after both parties filed motions on March 14 that must be heard before the case proceeds. The Town filed a motion for summary judgment and Berry Brown filed a motion for partial summary judgment; the court scheduled both motions for a hearing on April 25.
Ms. Berry Brown filed a civil complaint in federal court on Jan. 4, 2021, claiming sexual harassment by former Front Royal elected officials and wrongful termination from her job as clerk of council as retaliation.
Berry Brown is being represented by Harrisonburg attorneys Timothy E. Cupp and Tim Schulte. Fairfax attorneys Heather K. Bardot and Julia B. Judkins represent the Town of Front Royal; Andrew S. Willis and John B. Mumford Sr., of Glen Allen, represent the Virginia Risk Sharing Association (VRSA), named as a second respondent to the complaint.
Berry Brown’s attorneys filed a motion on March 14 for partial summary judgment against the Town, asking the court to rule in her favor “on the issue of liability on that portion of Count II of her Complaint arising from the Town’s failure to offer her the position of Public Information Officer (“PIO”) in retaliation for her having engaged in protected activity under Title VII.” (Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects against retaliation for lodging harassment claims.)
In support of the request, Berry Brown’s attorneys cite 33 evidence exhibits, including deposition testimony from town council members, former Mayor Hollis Tharpe, former councilman William Sealock, former Human Resources Director Julie Bush, and emails related to the VRSA opinion regarding Ms. Berry Brown’s harassment claim. The court has sealed some documents submitted as evidence exhibits, including email conversations amongst town officials and some depositions of potential witnesses.
Berry Brown also asks the court, should it grant the motion for partial summary judgment, that the balance of the issues in the case move to trial.
The Town of Front Royal filed a motion for summary judgment to dismiss the case against the Town of Front Royal on the grounds that “the Town lacks control over the elected officials about whom Berry complains or their decision to terminate her.”
The defense motion also states that Berry Brown’s evidence does not establish a claim of discrimination based on sex in violation of Title VII. The defense further states that the evidence does not establish claims of retaliation in violation of Title VII, retaliatory hostile work environment or a violation of the Family Medical Leave Act.
On March 28, Berry Brown filed a motion under the Federal Rule of Civil Procedure to defer ruling on the Town’s motion for summary judgment until the court resolved her motion to compel certain discovery materials.
On March 31 the presiding judge, Magistrate Judge Joel C. Hoppe, entered an order granting in part and denying in part Berry Brown’s motion to compel. Berry Brown filed the motion to compel on November 5, 2021, requesting that the court compel the Town to produce any files maintained by the outside counsel it retained during the investigation of Berry Brown’s harassment claims.
She also asked the court to compel certain deponents to “answer questions regarding the communications between them and outside counsel in connection with the investigation of Berry Brown’s complaints of harassment and retaliation; the involvement of outside counsel in the retaliatory adverse actions against Berry Brown; and the termination of her employment.”
Judge Hoppe’s Order concluded that the Town waived its attorney-client privilege regarding “the investigation of Berry Brown’s complaints of harassment, outside counsel’s conclusions from the investigation, and outside counsel’s advice about any remedial measure taken in response to the alleged harassment” and compelled the Town to produce discovery regarding the same.
However, the Order does not compel the Town to produce any discovery related to outside counsel’s advice regarding the decision to terminate Berry Brown, finding that the Town did not waive its attorney-client privilege regarding that issue.
The court on Wednesday held a status conference with both parties to determine the status of Berry Brown’s motion and how to proceed with the impending hearing on the motions for summary judgment. The Town indicated it would file objections to Judge Hoppe’s Order. Berry Brown represented that she has not yet decided whether she will file objections.
The court ordered that if the parties wanted to file objections, they must meet a 5 p.m. April 14, 2022, deadline. If the opposing party wishes to file a response, that must be done within seven days of the date objections are filed.
A date for the civil jury trial has not yet been determined, though based upon proceedings thus far, it is not likely to be resolved soon.
Town Planning Commission Work Session continues Comprehensive Plan Work
The Front Royal Planning Commission met in work session on April 6 to continue its work on the rewrite of the Town’s Comprehensive Plan. The Comprehensive Plan process has been extensively covered in earlier Royal Examiner articles. Chairman Daryl Merchant reminded the Commission members that the Planning Commission’s primary interest is land use in the community, so the major focus of its contribution to the plan is in that area – zoning, economic development, and growth patterns.
At this stage in the process in rewriting the plan, the commission is providing input as the chapters are being drafted, and public comments are being incorporated. Commissioner Marshner pointed out that a vision of the town 20 years in the future should take into consideration local citizen needs as well as those of visitors and new residents.
In a wide-ranging discussion on the Land Use chapter of the draft plan, several Commissioners commented on the fact that some terminologies used in the draft developed so far are not well-defined and can be interpreted different ways. For example, “Business-friendly culture” is a commonly used expression, but there is not a common understanding of what it means in policy. It was observed that a clearly defined set of concepts that lead to economic prosperity are more likely to be useful in fleshing out a plan.
The Commission members agreed that a community that provides ample opportunities for both living and working is healthier and more sustainable than a simple bedroom community.
Chairman Merchant announced that the Commission will hold a Joint Meeting with the Front Royal Town Council and Economic Development Authority for a Comprehensive Plan update on Monday, April 11 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Conference room. That meeting will be livestreamed.
