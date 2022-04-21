Connect with us

School of Life

Should I Choose Passion or Duty?

Published

2 hours ago

on

When it comes to deciding what to do with our lives, we are frequently presented with what looks like a very painful choice: the passionate path vs the safe path, but which is best for us in the long term?

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

School of Life

Why we should be ‘Babyish’ in Love

Published

2 months ago

on

February 18, 2022

By

Paradoxically, one of the signs of a ‘mature’ relationship is a willingness to be infantile with one’s partner.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

School of Life

The School of Life: How to Stop Playing Games in Love

Published

3 months ago

on

February 1, 2022

By

‘I don’t play games,’ is a favorite mantra declared by hopeful people at the beginning of love stories the world over. However, it can be less obvious what games playing really involves – and therefore how definitively to avoid its dynamics.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

School of Life

The School of Life: How You Can Be Too Clever

Published

3 months ago

on

January 21, 2022

By

It might strike us as odd to claim that a person might be ‘too’ clever. Yet excessive intelligence can blind us to some of life’s simplest pleasures — and most important truths.

The School of Life is a collective of psychologists, philosophers, and writers devoted to helping people lead calmer and more resilient lives. We share ideas on how to understand ourselves better, improve our relationships, take stock of our careers and deepen our social connections – as well as find serenity and grow more confident in facing challenges.

 

 

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
61°
Cloudy
6:27am7:55pm EDT
Feels like: 61°F
Wind: 5mph SSW
Humidity: 57%
Pressure: 30.31"Hg
UV index: 2
FriSatSun
73/46°F
75/54°F
86/55°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Apr
22
Fri
7:00 pm Lyrid Meteor Shower Viewing @ Sky Meadows State Park
Lyrid Meteor Shower Viewing @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 22 @ 7:00 pm – Apr 23 @ 8:00 am
Lyrid Meteor Shower Viewing @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. This family-friendly event, made possible by the Friends of Sky Meadows, provides a relaxing opportunity to learn the importance of dark sky conservation and have a chance to view the Lyrid meteor shower[...]
7:00 pm The Piccolo Zoppe Circus @ Wakefield Country Day School
The Piccolo Zoppe Circus @ Wakefield Country Day School
Apr 22 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
The Piccolo Zoppe Circus @ Wakefield Country Day School
In honor of Wakefield Country Day School’s 50th Anniversary, we bring to your backdoor the Piccolo Zoppé Circus! The show will take place on Wakefield’s Campus and is open to the public. The Piccolo Zoppé[...]
7:00 pm Valley Chorale concert: FOR THE ... @ Skyline Middle School
Valley Chorale concert: FOR THE ... @ Skyline Middle School
Apr 22 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Valley Chorale concert: FOR THE BEAUTY OF THE EARTH @ Skyline Middle School
Celebrate Earth Day with The Valley Chorale with this unique, immersive concert experience combining live singing and instrumentation with a large-screen conceptual video projection created especially for this performance. Special guest: the Skyline Middle School[...]
Apr
23
Sat
7:00 am Shenandoah Epic from Adventure E... @ Downriver Canoe Company
Shenandoah Epic from Adventure E... @ Downriver Canoe Company
Apr 23 @ 7:00 am – Apr 24 @ 12:00 pm
Shenandoah Epic from Adventure Enablers @ Downriver Canoe Company
Join us for our favorite race, and put your skills to the test for a full day of hard-core racing. Racers will have 24 hours to cover up to 100 miles via kayak/canoe, foot, and[...]
9:00 am Browntown Redbud Festival @ Downtown Browntown
Browntown Redbud Festival @ Downtown Browntown
Apr 23 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Browntown Redbud Festival @ Downtown Browntown
Come enjoy the day at our Browntown Redbud Festival in scenic downtown Browntown. The Festival benefits the Browntown Community Center, (Old Browntown Schoolhouse). Shop for Crafts, bid at the Silent Auction, buy some plants and[...]
10:00 am Earth Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Earth Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 23 @ 10:00 am – 12:30 pm
Earth Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet at Boston Mill Road Trail near the Park Office. On this Earth Day, celebrate safely and invest in your planet by joining rangers for a special Earth Day-themed hike. Explore the Gap Run’s unique[...]
10:00 am Earth Day Celebration @ Main Street Gazebo
Earth Day Celebration @ Main Street Gazebo
Apr 23 @ 10:00 am – 3:00 pm
Earth Day Celebration @ Main Street Gazebo
Spring and Earth Day 2022 are approaching with the Town’s Happy Creek defoliation and tree removal fiasco only about a year-and-a-quarter behind us (Nov. 2020). Consequently the Town’s recently established Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC)[...]
12:30 pm The Piccolo Zoppé Circus is Comi... @ Wakefield Country Day School
The Piccolo Zoppé Circus is Comi... @ Wakefield Country Day School
Apr 23 @ 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm
The Piccolo Zoppé Circus is Coming to Town! @ Wakefield Country Day School
BUY YOUR TICKETS TODAY! FOR ONE DAY ONLY – THE PICCOLO ZOPPE CIRCUS IS VISITING WCDS! Limiting seating available, reserve your seats today! The Zoppé family has been producing circuses since 1842, starting on the[...]
Apr
24
Sun
9:00 am BioBlitz 2022 @ Shenandoah River State Park
BioBlitz 2022 @ Shenandoah River State Park
Apr 24 @ 9:00 am – 7:00 pm
BioBlitz 2022 @ Shenandoah River State Park
This all-day event will kick off at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 24, with refreshments and a short introduction at the Massanutten Shelter. Then, participants will be free to explore the park at their leisure[...]
10:00 am Birds of the Woods and Fields @ Sky Meadows State Park
Birds of the Woods and Fields @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 24 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Birds of the Woods and Fields @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail Join Shenandoah Chapter Master Naturalist Margaret Wester and explore the habitat of birds and the woodland wonders utilized for their survival. Discover the diverse stories of the Eastern Bluebird, Tree Swallow, Wood[...]