Should I give my hamster a bath?

If you recently adopted a hamster, you may be wondering how to keep your new furry friend clean. Since hamsters groom themselves, you only need to step in if an incident leaves them particularly dirty. Here are a few techniques you can try:

• Use chinchilla sand to set up a sand bath for your hamster to roll around in

• Gently wipe your hamster with a washcloth and dry pet shampoo

It should be noted that the best way to help your hamster stay clean is to keep their environment tidy. Remove soiled bedding on a daily basis and clean the entire cage once a week.

Avoid water

If you absolutely need to bathe your hamster, use as little water as possible and only as a last resort. Water removes the natural protective oil from their fur and dries out their skin. Plus, even just standing in shallow water can agitate and stress your hamster.

To ensure you’re using products that will keep your hamster happy and healthy, visit your local pet store or veterinary clinic.