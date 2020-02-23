Should I worry about my dog throwing up?

Like people, dogs may throw up from time to time. Usually, this isn’t cause for concern, but it can sometimes be a sign of a bigger problem. Here’s what dog owners should know.

Vomiting vs. regurgitation

It’s important not to confuse vomiting with regurgitation. Regurgitation involves undigested food coming up easily from the esophagus. This is often caused by eating or drinking too fast and isn’t usually anything to worry about.

Preceding indicators

Vomiting is typically preceded by drooling, shivering or swallowing excessively. The dog’s abdomen will also visibly heave repeatedly before they throw up. It’s most often caused by something they ate, but could also be due to motion sickness, stress or illness.

Signs of a health problem

In general, there’s no cause for concern if your dog throws up. However, the following may indicate a larger problem:

• The vomiting is accompanied by other symptoms, such as pale gums, lethargy, decreased appetite or sudden weight loss.

• You suspect the dog ate something toxic.

• The dog vomits more than twice a month.

• The vomit contains blood or a substance that looks like coffee grounds.

If you’re in doubt about your dog’s well-being, be sure to call a veterinarian. They’ll be able to answer your questions and provide you with a treatment plan if needed.