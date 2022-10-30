Connect with us

Mature Living

Should you adopt a pet when you retire?

Published

4 hours ago

on

Has your schedule freed up since retiring? Are you considering inviting a furry friend into your home? Here are a few things to consider before deciding whether adopting a pet is a good idea.

Health impacts
Owning a pet has many benefits, including reduced stress and anxiety, lessened feelings of loneliness, increased self-esteem, and a general sense of well-being. For example, owning a dog helps raise your level of social engagement and physical activity because of walks and visits to the park. These changes can have a significant impact on your health.

Things to consider
Whatever type of animal you like, it’s essential to reflect on the long-term implications. Consider, for example, a dog’s life expectancy and your plans. Consider whether you may sell your home, move into a smaller space, or travel. Determine who can care for your companion if you can’t take it with you.

Finally, choose an animal that complements your level of autonomy. If you want a dog and you’re not very active, you probably shouldn’t get an energetic puppy that’s strong enough to cause you to lose your balance. You may find suitable companionship in a cat, hamster, or fish if you have reduced mobility.

Do you want to give an abandoned pet a second chance? Visit an animal shelter in your area.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Mature Living

4 hair care tips for white hair

Published

1 week ago

on

October 23, 2022

By

Over time, your hair follicles produce less melanin, the pigment that gives your hair its color. Besides turning your hair white or gray, less melanin also changes its texture and condition. Here are four tips to take care of your hair as it changes.

1. Don’t pluck it. Pulling out your gray hairs can damage the follicles. This results in coarse or frizzy hair.

2. Give more thought to hydration. Graying hair needs more moisture than younger hair. If your hair is mostly gray, choose products with extra moisturizing properties. Add a hair mask or oil to your hair care routine if needed.

3. Use a specialty shampoo. About once per month, use a product designed to prevent your hair from turning yellow. The sun and pollution are two factors that can accelerate hair discoloration.

4. Protect your hair. White and gray hair are more sensitive to the elements, like the sun, chlorine, and heating appliances. Use cream or sprays to give it an added measure of protection.

Talk to your hairdresser or colorist for advice on the best hair care products for your hair type.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Mature Living

Discover the benefits of video games for seniors

Published

2 weeks ago

on

October 16, 2022

By

Video games provide entertainment and various genres to engage people of all interests. Did you know that they also hold potential benefits for seniors?

Improved cognitive function
Recent studies from Montreal focused on the effects of video games on the aging brain. Using MRIs before the study and again at the end, researchers established that doing puzzles or playing games of logic positively affected the hippocampus, the region of the brain associated with memory.

Of the three groups in the study, one group played 3-D video games, one did no particular activity, and one took piano lessons, a different type of learning. The subjects who played video games saw their hippocampus increase in volume more than the other two groups. This benefit may transfer to other areas of life where tasks require similar cognitive effort.

Mental and physical benefits
Depending on the type of game, the benefits can vary. Playing video games improved fine motor skills and shortened reaction times. Beyond memory and cognitive function, certain games improved attention spans, critical thought, and emotional health while simultaneously increasing the ability to do multiple tasks. Other observations included increased physical activity, which has its own benefits.

Visit a gaming or electronics store in your area to start building your video game library.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Mature Living

Aging: 4 activities to do this fall

Published

3 weeks ago

on

October 9, 2022

By

With its vibrant leaves and fresh air, autumn offers numerous activity options. Here are four you may enjoy.

1. Create a garden
For beautiful spring blooms, certain plants like daffodils and tulips must be planted in the fall. If you don’t have any outdoor garden space, use pots instead.

2. Go walking
Take a stroll in your area or on a trail in the woods. Breathe in the refreshing air and admire the flora and fauna in your natural surroundings. Make it more festive by combining your walk with apple or gourd picking.

3. Develop your crafty side
Cloudy and dreary days are perfect for crafty activities like knitting or sewing. Make something new for yourself or take extra pleasure in making a gift for a loved one.

4. Take a class
Register for an online or in-person course to learn a new skill, such as cooking, computers, or a second language. Many options are available free of charge or at a reduced rate for seniors.

Do you need more ideas? Check out what your local community has in store for the coming season.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Mature Living

4 reasons to improve the quality of life for seniors

Published

1 month ago

on

September 30, 2022

By

The United Nations has designated October 1, 2022, as the International Day of Older Persons, an occasion to remember older people’s contributions to society and take action to improve their quality of life. Here are four excellent reasons to make this a priority throughout the year.

1. The number of older people continues to rise. The main reason for this is increasing life expectancy. The critical place they occupy in society must not be overlooked.

2. Each person, provided their health allows, will one day become a senior. Any improvements made today will benefit future generations.

3. Older adults are active and engaged in their communities. They bring a wealth of experience and mentoring to the workplace. In family life, their contribution to child and infant care is invaluable.

4. Improving the quality of life for seniors has implications for all aspects of society. It can lead to better transportation accessibility, improved security in public spaces, and technological advances.

Learn more about your area’s different activities and initiatives to improve seniors’ quality of life and what steps you can take.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Mature Living

What’s a continuing care retirement community?

Published

1 month ago

on

September 25, 2022

By

Are you considering visiting a seniors’ residence or retirement home in anticipation of a move for yourself or your loved ones? Have you considered a continuing care retirement community? Here’s what you need to know.

The concept
Continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) are characterized by an ability to adapt from independent living and assisted living to memory care and nursing home services. It allows the residents to age in place, with supports varying according to their shifting levels of mobility and autonomy. Depending on the establishment, the accessibility options may be in a single building or in a complex.

The advantages
CCRCs provide residents with plenty of flexibility and allow for adaptive support to meet them wherever they are on life’s journey. It ensures long-term care by enabling occupants to stay in the same facility despite declining health and abilities. In conventional senior care, residents must change institutions as they lose their autonomy, further complicating their condition. The consistency provided by CCRCs minimizes this disruption.

Talk to a seniors’ residential consultant to find a suitable retirement home in your area.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Mature Living

Enjoy the great outdoors with reduced mobility

Published

1 month ago

on

September 24, 2022

By

Are you in good health but reliant on a wheelchair or walker? Whatever your mobility limitations, you can still spend time enjoying the pleasures of nature. With some research, you can find an outdoor destination adapted to diverse users, including seniors with limited mobility.

Accessibility
Many parks and public nature areas provide access ramps, safe walkways, accessible toilets, and automatic gates and doors. But that’s not all. Some places designed for nature lovers offer specially designed equipment to enable people with limited mobility to enjoy a unique experience despite their condition.

Before setting out, you may be able to borrow or rent an adapted wheelchair or a modified bicycle to travel on uneven or snow-covered paths. You can go along with a friend on their walk or run, take a stroll on the beach or take a bike ride together.

Do you have an active friend who likes to break with routine? Suggest an outing together and make new memories.

There are numerous online resources for people with mobility issues to find accessible nature trails. For details on accessible trails across the U.S., accessiblenature.info has helpful icons indicating whether a route is wheelchair accessible, easy for elderly hikers, or suitable for people with visual impairments. Visit disabledhikers.com for resources for people with limited mobility and their able-bodied hiking companions.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
46°
Sunny
7:38 am6:14 pm EST
Feels like: 46°F
Wind: 0mph S
Humidity: 72%
Pressure: 30.28"Hg
UV index: 2
MonTueWed
64/54°F
72/52°F
68/46°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Oct
30
Sun
12:00 pm 15th Annual Safe Halloween @ Sherando High School
15th Annual Safe Halloween @ Sherando High School
Oct 30 @ 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
15th Annual Safe Halloween @ Sherando High School
Community Event celebrating Halloween, hosted by Sherando High School Band with: moon bounce, tattoos, crafts, haunted hallway, games and concessions! Admission: Children 1-12 are $5, Adults and children under 1 are free
7:00 pm Haunted Car Wash @ White Horse Auto Wash
Haunted Car Wash @ White Horse Auto Wash
Oct 30 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Haunted Car Wash @ White Horse Auto Wash
White Horse Auto Wash will be hosting our annual Haunted Car Wash on October 28-30th from 7-9pm. Tickets are available online. See our website or our Facebook page for more information!
Nov
2
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Nov 2 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Nov
5
Sat
12:00 pm Feed the Hungry @ Fantasyland Park
Feed the Hungry @ Fantasyland Park
Nov 5 @ 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
Feed the Hungry @ Fantasyland Park
The Living Water Christian Church of the Shenandoah Valley will be hosting a Feed the Hungry meal at Fantasy Land park, at the big pavilion. We will be serving the hungry, not only homeless, until[...]
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 5 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what tasty treats are cooking on the hearth. Watch as a Sky Meadows volunteer dons historic clothing and cooks delicious[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 5 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and are ready to show[...]
4:00 pm WCHS Reunion – Class of 1987
WCHS Reunion – Class of 1987
Nov 5 @ 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm
WCHS Reunion - Class of 1987
Warren County High School Class of 1987 is looking forward to holding a Class Reunion on November 5, 2022. For further information or to help, please contact Melissa DeDomenico-Payne at 540-841-2218 (call or text). We[...]
6:00 pm Boots & Bourbon @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue
Boots & Bourbon @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue
Nov 5 @ 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Boots & Bourbon @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue
Join us for an unforgettable country western evening at Boots & Bourbon, brought to you by the Rotary Club of Warren County. Round up your favorite cowboy/cowgirl attire including boots for wearin’ as you are[...]
Nov
6
Sun
9:30 am Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 6 @ 9:30 am – 12:00 pm
Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Picnic Area Join Kim Strader, ANFT Certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide, for a gentle walk (no more than a mile or two) where we will wander and sit. Through a series of invitations and[...]
Nov
9
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Nov 9 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]