Should you be worried if your parakeet sneezes?
As a caring pet owner, you might have some concerns if your parakeet starts to sneeze. In some cases, it could simply be the result of spending time in a dusty environment and your bird is just trying to clear its nostrils.
If the sneezing persists, however, it could indicate that your bird has a cold, sinusitis, or another type of virus affecting its airways. In this case, it’s likely that your feathered friend will need veterinary care to treat the illness.
In addition to sneezing, there are several other symptoms you should look for that might indicate your parakeet has a respiratory infection. These include open-mouthed or noisy breathing, fatigue, nasal discharge, facial swelling, and a loss of appetite.
In short, if your parakeet sneezes often and acts differently (lethargy and depression are also signs of infection), it’s best to have your bird examined by a veterinarian as soon as possible. Antibiotics may be needed to clear the infection and delaying treatment by even a day or two can reduce your parakeet’s chances of recovery.
3 factors to consider when choosing after-school activities
If you want to register your children for after-school activities, there’s no shortage of fun and educational options. However, with choices ranging from soccer, dance, and martial arts to acting, drawing, and music lessons, you might be uncertain what to pick. Here are three factors to consider before you make a decision.
1. Your children’s preferences
You can certainly suggest activities that play to your children’s natural abilities or teach them new skills, but if you want to ensure your children will be motivated and have fun, the decision should largely be left up to them. Do your best to respect their wishes, even if the activity isn’t one you would have chosen or strays from your children’s usual interests.
2. Your budget
3. Your family’s schedule
Spending most weekday evenings rushing to and from activities can be stressful for the entire family. Before you settle on an activity, find out when it’s offered during the week. Depending on your situation, you may need to take into account your work schedule, your other children’s activities, and your custody arrangement with the other parent. You should also ensure that activities don’t end too late so your children can get to bed on time.
Finally, keep in mind that unstructured playtime is also vital to your children’s development and happiness, so avoid packing their schedule with too many after-school activities.
4 reasons you should have a family board game night
Interest in board games is on the rise. Here are four reasons they’ve become a go-to pastime for so many families.
1. They offer a break from screens
Many people spend a large part of their day in front of a computer, smartphone, or TV screen. Family board game night provides everyone an opportunity to unplug, put away their devices and enjoy each other’s company.
2. There’s a wide variety of options
3. They provide numerous health benefits
Playing board games challenges the mind and improves memory, concentration, and problem-solving skills. This encourages healthy brain development in kids and helps slow cognitive decline among older adults. Plus, the opportunity to interact and laugh with loved ones can relieve stress, facilitate communication, and reduce isolation.
4. The whole family can participate
There are board games available to suit all ages and accommodate groups of nearly any size, which ensures no one is left out. It’s also possible for a young child to partner with an adult.
For a seemingly endless selection of board games, visit the toy stores and specialized shops in your area.
Alternative uses for hand sanitizer
Got buckets of hand sanitizer around? You’re not alone. And while it’s useful to have around, most of us (thankfully) don’t need our 2020 supply levels.
But what can we do with it aside from sanitizing our hands?
Here are some ideas from around the internet:
* Clean your glasses.
* Start a fire. A disaster survival website says you can dab a small amount on your kindling or tinder and light it with a spark, and that it works in rainy or windy weather.
* Remove stains. The alcohol works well at removing blood, ink, or drink stains. Remember to dab, not rub. You can also pre-treat stains with a bit of sanitizer.
* Clean your table or desk. Use a clean cloth and wipe down the surface. Do the same for your filthy keyboard.
* Remove stickers. Price tags are notorious for leaving a sticky substance behind. Hand sanitizer to the rescue!
* Ease the itch of mosquito bites.
* Clean your phone’s screen using a soft cloth and a bit of sanitizer.
* Polish silver. Now that company’s coming, squirt some hand sanitizer on a soft cloth and polish the silver.
* Try it in place of deodorant. Kill the bacteria, kill the smell. We’ll leave it at that.
* Use as a dry shampoo. Squeeze a little onto your fingertips and massage into your roots.
* Clean your flat iron. Ditto for the hairspray on your mirror.
* Remove permanent marker from a whiteboard.
* Remove nail polish.
Living apart together: a growing trend among older adults
An increasing number of couples are choosing to live in separate homes. This lifestyle choice, referred to as living apart together, is particularly popular among adults over the age of 50 who get into a relationship after being divorced, widowed, or finding a partner later in life.
Motivations
There are several reasons why older adults might opt for this living arrangement, even if they’ve been in a committed relationship for years. For example:
• Some couples prefer to maintain their respective homes, finances, routines, and independence while still enjoying the companionship and intimacy of a romantic relationship.
• Some people who’ve been divorced or were previously in an unhappy relationship might not want to feel tied down again.
• Some people who were previously a caregiver for a sick parent or spouse don’t want to resume those responsibilities or the burden of running a household.
• Some people value their personal space and alone time, and they don’t wish to have their lives completely intertwined with their partner’s.
Living apart together isn’t for everyone. However, the trend is a reminder that sharing your life with someone doesn’t mean you need to move in with them. There are many perfectly happy couples in loving relationships who choose to live apart.
What homeowners should know about their insurance coverage
Some homeowners mistakenly believe that their home insurance covers all types of damage to their property and belongings. Although there are many losses that your home insurance does protect you against, it’s important to understand that it doesn’t include everything.
What your policy covers
A standard home insurance policy will cover the most common types of claims. These include losses resulting from a fire, burglary, or toilet backup. You can also opt for a comprehensive policy that protects you against less common losses. Some additional coverages include those for flood, sewer backup, windstorm, and earthquake damage.
Furthermore, you may want to insure some of your more expensive belongings, such as jewelry and antiques, with what’s known as scheduled coverage. This can be a good idea as there are limits to how much you’ll be reimbursed for the theft or loss of high-value items.
What it doesn’t cover
Some types of damage are never covered by insurance. Notably, your policy won’t cover you for losses resulting from normal wear and tear. Also, not covered are damages caused by pests, mold, and neglecting to make needed repairs.
To avoid unpleasant surprises, and to ensure you have ample coverage, review the details of your home insurance policy or talk with your insurance broker.
Can you compost in winter?
Composting creates nutrient-rich soil for your garden and helps reduce landfill waste. If you want an easy way to shrink your carbon footprint year-round, consider composting. It’s perfectly fine to put food scraps in your compost bin in every season, even winter.
Surprising advantages
Although the cold weather will slow and sometimes halt decomposition in winter, it’ll also quickly freeze any kitchen scraps you add. This means you don’t have to worry about the smell of half-rotted food attracting flies or critters. Plus, freeze-thaw cycles actually help break down organic materials, which will allow them to decompose faster in spring when the warm weather returns.
Additionally, the process of maintaining a compost pile is much simpler in the winter. In fact, it’s best not to stir or water it since any disruption allows heat to escape and slows decomposition.
Finally, be sure to layer green and brown materials within your compost pile or bin. This will maximize the amount of heat generated by the mixture and facilitate decomposition. Green materials refer to kitchen scraps, whereas brown materials include pine needles and dead leaves.
Pro-tip
After you rake your yard in the fall, keep a bag or two of leaves in your shed to ensure you have brown materials on-hand all winter.
