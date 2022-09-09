Should you buy an existing home or build new?

Do you want to become a homeowner but can’t decide if buying an existing home or building a new one is the best option? Here are a few things to consider.

New home

The cost of building a home can quickly escalate when choosing the finishings. Keep in mind that you must also pay taxes on the value of the purchase. However, you can be sure you’ll move into a home that suits your tastes.

Additionally, building a new home requires you to be involved in the entire process, mainly because you must make various decisions and supervise the construction. Delays can also sometimes push back your move-in date.

Finally, although you may have more land options in a developing area, remember to ask about future road and service developments to avoid unpleasant surprises in a few years.

Existing home

When you buy an existing home, you generally get what you see. However, you may have to factor in renovation costs for things like new windows and updated plumbing. You may also have to set aside your style preferences and visualize the property’s potential during viewings.

The amount of time you invest in buying an existing home depends on how many properties you visit and the extent of the renovations you want to make.

In addition, buying an existing property gives you the advantage of starting out in an already well-developed neighborhood. However, this may limit your options.

Once you’ve decided, contact a real estate broker or developer to make your project a reality.