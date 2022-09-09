Real Estate
Should you buy an existing home or build new?
Do you want to become a homeowner but can’t decide if buying an existing home or building a new one is the best option? Here are a few things to consider.
New home
The cost of building a home can quickly escalate when choosing the finishings. Keep in mind that you must also pay taxes on the value of the purchase. However, you can be sure you’ll move into a home that suits your tastes.
Additionally, building a new home requires you to be involved in the entire process, mainly because you must make various decisions and supervise the construction. Delays can also sometimes push back your move-in date.
Finally, although you may have more land options in a developing area, remember to ask about future road and service developments to avoid unpleasant surprises in a few years.
Existing home
When you buy an existing home, you generally get what you see. However, you may have to factor in renovation costs for things like new windows and updated plumbing. You may also have to set aside your style preferences and visualize the property’s potential during viewings.
The amount of time you invest in buying an existing home depends on how many properties you visit and the extent of the renovations you want to make.
In addition, buying an existing property gives you the advantage of starting out in an already well-developed neighborhood. However, this may limit your options.
Once you’ve decided, contact a real estate broker or developer to make your project a reality.
The pros and cons of refinancing your mortgage
Many homeowners refinance their mortgages to free up extra cash for large projects. However, before making this decision, you must understand the implications. Here’s a look at the advantages and disadvantages of mortgage refinancing.
The advantages
Mortgage refinancing allows you to borrow large sums of money at a lower interest rate than most personal loans and credit cards. This type of financing is beneficial for urgent and costly home repairs like fixing a leaky roof or unstable foundation. The money can also be used to buy a car or contribute to a retirement savings plan. Additionally, many people refinance their mortgages to help consolidate their debts and pay less interest.
The disadvantages
You must keep in mind that the money obtained through mortgage refinancing is debt that’s secured against your home. Therefore, if you run into major financial problems, you may find yourself without a home. While your lender might not mind if you borrow $50,000 against your home to pay for a trip around the world, you must ask yourself if it’s worth the risk. It’s also important to ask your creditor about extra costs associated with refinancing.
Talk to a local mortgage broker to make an informed decision.
Buying a home within your means: what does it mean?
House-hunting is exciting. However, don’t allow your enthusiasm to make you lose sight of the realities of your financial situation. It’s not enough to qualify for a mortgage. You must also ensure you can make the payments over the next 15, 25, or 30 years. Here are a few things to consider to avoid running into trouble.
The one-third rule
Many financial professionals advise against spending more than one-third of your net income on your mortgage payments. You may be able to afford a larger payment, and your lender may agree to modify your agreement. Still, you should give yourself a buffer to ensure you have money on hand for an emergency.
Total debt
You must consider all your debt when determining much you can afford to pay towards your mortgage every month. This is a significant factor for financial institutions and helps them determine how much they’ll let you borrow. For example, if your mortgage, car, and credit card payments take up half your net monthly income, the bank may consider you a high risk and lend you less money.
Other costs
Always keep in mind that the cost of buying a house doesn’t stop at the mortgage. You must also factor in expenses like maintenance, repairs, and municipal taxes when making your calculations.
Get personalized advice from a financial or real estate professional to avoid costly mistakes.
Virginia home prices still climbing, but cooling market brings moderation
According to the July 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, there were 11,346 homes sold in Virginia in July 2022. This is nearly 26% fewer than July 2021, the sharpest year-over-year drop in more than seven years. Overall, sales activity has been moderating from last year’s level in Virginia since last fall.
While total sales activity continues to slow down considerably, home prices in the market are still climbing. At $385,000, the July median sales price in Virginia rose nearly 7% from a year ago, a gain of $25,000.
While the price trajectory is still creeping upward, indicators suggest that the upward pressure is easing. “In most price segments, homes are still selling for more than the listing price, on average. However, that ratio has been inching down for several months,” says Virginia REALTORS® 2022 President Denise Ramey. “We aren’t seeing quite as many bidding wars as we did just a few months ago, and we expect price growth will moderate even more as the market activity continues to cool.” The average sold-to-ask price ratio across the state was 101.2%, down from 102.4% last month (June 2022), and down from 101.8% last July.
While Virginia’s statewide inventory of homes still remains low, in many local housing markets around the commonwealth, the supply of active listings is growing. About half of all counties and independent cities in the state had more active listings at the end of July compared to a year ago.
“The expanding supply is good news for buyers in the market,” says Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Ryan Price. “Buyers’ purchasing power has been impacted by elevated inflation and rising mortgage rates. The slowdown in sales activity we’ve seen in many areas of the state is resulting in a buildup of available homes.”
The Virginia Home Sales Report is published by Virginia REALTORS®. Click here to view the full July 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report.
Ask the expert: What are contingencies in a real estate deal?
A contingent offer is a standard way that buyers agree to purchase a home if certain conditions are met. If the conditions are not met, then the buyer can back out of a sale.
For example, the home inspection is the most common contingency. Most buyers are not willing to spend money on inspections unless they can back out of the purchase or renegotiate it at the end of the process.
A home inspection can reveal all sorts of problems, from mold to bad floor joists. It is one contingency that is nearly always made on a sale.
A mortgage contingency is also common. This protects the buyer and the seller from a situation where the buyer can’t get a loan to cover the sale price. The buyer has a certain amount of time to get a loan. He may think he has the mortgage lined up, but things happen. If he can’t get a lender to agree to the loan, then the buyer can back out of the agreement. This wastes everyone’s time, and there is also an appraisal contingency.
The appraisal contingency is good for the buyer because it helps ensure the property is worth what he is paying for it. In this case, a lender hires a third party to put a value on the property. If the value is less than the buyer is paying, then the buyer can cancel the deal.
You might hear of non-contingency deals in hot real estate markets.
These can be very risky for buyers and sellers.
You might hear of them in a case where the price is low, and the buyers have cash. In this situation, the buyers sign the contract without an inspection. It is somewhat risky for the seller because the buyers could sue if something dramatically wrong with the property. On the other hand, it is terribly risky for the buyer because they don’t know the property’s pitfalls.
Jenspiration
Real Estate and Community News (July/August 2022) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
COMMUNITY NEWS:
- Check out Facebook page to read about a great mentor and resident story.
Humane Society of Warren County
- Waggin’ for Dragons
August 6, 2022 – River Access at the Front Royal Golf Course
We brought in over $19,000 for the Humane Society, Chamber of Commerce, and United Way. Rugged Terrain Crossfit WON the boat race bringing home the trophy! The Rotary River Rats won Team Spirit and Most Funds Raised awards.
- After Hours will be hosted by City National Bank this month on August 23. Come out at 5:30pm to enjoy networking, snacks, and maybe a little live music by House of Hope resident Ed McCurdy!
REAL ESTATE:
Warren County Market Report for July 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for July 2022. There has been a jump in listings.
In general summary:
- New Listings are UP 17.2%
- New Pending DOWN -19.63%
- Closed sales are DOWN -19.2%
- Average Median Sold $320,000
- Average Days on Market 23
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: July 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated August 2022
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® "Your Happy Home Expert!"
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
5 reasons you may be struggling to get home insurance
Insuring your home gives you peace of mind and may be required by your mortgage lender. However, sometimes insurance companies are reluctant to cover your property. Here are five of the most common reasons.
1. Claims history. Your personal claims history has a major impact on your home’s insurability. For instance, the more claims you’ve made in any of your homes, the less likely an insurance company will want to take on the risk of insuring you.
2. Criminal record. Did you know that having a criminal record can jeopardize your eligibility for home insurance? This is especially true if the crime is relatively recent and involves property damage.
3. Poor home condition. The condition of your home can impact its insurability. For example, insurers don’t like to take a risk on homes that have foundation issues, bad plumbing, old electrical systems, or inadequate insulation. You may also be denied home insurance if your property is in an area with a lot of crime.
4. Old home. Older homes are often more difficult to insure. This is especially true if the house is over 25 years old and hasn’t been updated.
5. Vacant home. Homes that sit vacant for an extended period are at a greater risk for theft, vandalism, and water infiltration. Therefore, some insurance companies don’t offer coverage for these properties.
If you’re having trouble insuring your property, contact an insurance broker. They can analyze your situation and recommend solutions.
