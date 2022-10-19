Should you choose a gas or electric fireplace?

A gas or electric fireplace can be a welcome and cozy addition to your home. However, you must consider the pros and cons before deciding which one’s best for your home. Here’s what you need to know.

Installation

Installing a gas fireplace is quick and easy if your home is already connected to a natural gas line. Remember that gas fitting is dangerous and must be done by a certified professional.

Conversely, an electric fireplace may be best if you don’t have an accessible natural gas line. However, you must have a standard 110-volt three-prong electric socket.

Flames and heat

Gas fireplaces create real flames, while electric models produce realistic-looking artificial flames. Moreover, you can enjoy an electric fireplace’s flames year-round without turning on the heat.

Furthermore, gas fireplaces can heat up to 2,000 square feet of living space, while electric ones only heat about 430 square feet.

Energy efficiency

Electric fireplaces are more efficient than gas fireplaces because they don’t burn fuel. Although gas fireplaces produce more heat, there’s waste from heat loss through ventilation pipes.

Safety

Gas fireplaces are hot to the touch and can burn children and pets. Burning natural gas also creates the risk of a deadly carbon monoxide leak. Alternatively, electric fireplaces aren’t hot to the touch and don’t emit poisonous exhaust fumes.

Cost

Gas fireplaces are generally more expensive than electric ones due to the increased installation cost and fuel prices.

Finally, consult a home heating professional before making your final choice.