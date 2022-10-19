Connect with us

Should you choose a gas or electric fireplace?

Published

11 hours ago

on

A gas or electric fireplace can be a welcome and cozy addition to your home. However, you must consider the pros and cons before deciding which one’s best for your home. Here’s what you need to know.

Installation
Installing a gas fireplace is quick and easy if your home is already connected to a natural gas line. Remember that gas fitting is dangerous and must be done by a certified professional.

Conversely, an electric fireplace may be best if you don’t have an accessible natural gas line. However, you must have a standard 110-volt three-prong electric socket.

Flames and heat
Gas fireplaces create real flames, while electric models produce realistic-looking artificial flames. Moreover, you can enjoy an electric fireplace’s flames year-round without turning on the heat.


Furthermore, gas fireplaces can heat up to 2,000 square feet of living space, while electric ones only heat about 430 square feet.

Energy efficiency
Electric fireplaces are more efficient than gas fireplaces because they don’t burn fuel. Although gas fireplaces produce more heat, there’s waste from heat loss through ventilation pipes.

Safety
Gas fireplaces are hot to the touch and can burn children and pets. Burning natural gas also creates the risk of a deadly carbon monoxide leak. Alternatively, electric fireplaces aren’t hot to the touch and don’t emit poisonous exhaust fumes.

Cost
Gas fireplaces are generally more expensive than electric ones due to the increased installation cost and fuel prices.

Finally, consult a home heating professional before making your final choice.

 

4 unique backsplash materials that aren’t tile

Published

1 day ago

on

October 18, 2022

By

Do you want to upgrade your kitchen backsplash but don’t want to splurge on expensive tile? Here are four unique backsplash materials to consider.

1. Pressed tin. Tin is a low-maintenance and durable material that’s well-suited to the demands of a kitchen. White pressed tin is understated and sleek, while dark or distressed tin can give your space a rustic feel.

2. Natural stone. Installing stone facings indoors has become trendy in recent years. For example, limestone and river rock can give your kitchen an earthy vibe.

3. Chalkboard paint. Do you want a functional backsplash? Use chalkboard paint. This paint is waterproof, quick-drying, and can be applied to wood, metal, stone, glass, or drywall. Plus, you can easily cover it up with a different backsplash material in the future.


4. Pegboard. Do you need a place for storing and hanging utensils, pots, pans, and rags? If so, a pegboard backsplash could be right for you. This material is paintable, inexpensive, and easy to install. Soft shades look vintage, while dark hues create an industrial feel.

If you aren’t confident in your DIY skills, hire a contractor in your area to help install your new backsplash.

Home

4 weekend reno projects

Published

3 days ago

on

October 16, 2022

By

Fall is an excellent time to make your home more inviting before the cold season. Here are four-weekend reno ideas to try.

Upgrade your front door
Give your entrance a fresh coat of paint. Be bold and use a new color. Fall is also an excellent time to replace dated knobs and ensure your locks are frost ready.

Replace a water faucet or showerhead
Often overlooked in day-to-day living, a new faucet or showerhead can breathe life into your kitchen or bathroom. Explore options like a detachable or rainfall showerhead and look for water-efficient models to reduce consumption.

Spruce up your “drop zone”
Make your foyer space more efficient before the hat-and-mitts season is in full swing. Install cubbies with individual baskets and assign each family member a designated catch-all space for their keys, gloves, and bags.


Create an accent wall
Transform a wall with a pop of color or dramatic print. You can also apply beadboard or shiplap for a fun new texture. If you’re painting or wallpapering, add a putty knife and surfacing compound to your shopping list so you can repair any knicks and dents before making cosmetic upgrades.

Not sure where to start? Browse your local home improvement store for inspiration.

 

Home

The pros and cons of heated driveways

Published

6 days ago

on

October 13, 2022

By

Are you tired of cleaning the snow off your driveway every winter? If so, you may want to consider investing in a heated driveway. Here are a few pros and cons to help you make your decision.

Advantages
The best thing about heated driveways is you can quickly melt all the snow and ice in front of your home with the push of a button. You don’t have to worry about injuring yourself, shoveling, or paying someone to plow your driveway.

Additionally, you don’t have to use de-icing salts. These salts contain sodium chloride, which can deteriorate concrete, damage your vehicle’s undercarriage and kill the landscaping near the driveway’s edge.

Disadvantages
One of the only drawbacks of heated driveways is that they can be expensive to install and use. For instance, installation can cost anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000. Moreover, running a heated driveway over the winter can add a couple of hundred dollars to your monthly heating bill.


If you’re interested in taking the plunge and installing a heated driveway on your property, have it professionally installed to ensure years of worry-free operation.

Home

How to create a multifunctional room

Published

1 week ago

on

October 12, 2022

By

Many people live in their homes and work, play, and entertain there too. Consequently, rooms have become increasingly common for several different purposes. Here are some ideas for creating a multifunctional room in your home.

Assess the space
The first step is to evaluate the room’s characteristics. You must consider elements like ceiling height and the number of doors and windows. These factors will help you decide what’s possible and how to achieve the best results.

Determine the function
Next, consider what purposes you want the room to serve. If a living-guest room is what you’re after, you must determine what kind of bed it will have. If space is limited, a daybed or Murphy bed would be best. However, consider a sofa bed or futon if you have more space.

Furthermore, working from home has become increasingly popular in recent years. Therefore, many people want to create home offices. If you want to create a functional workspace, you can easily purchase sliding panels to partition off just about any size room.


Moreover, other hybrid room possibilities include a living room-gym or a laundry room that doubles as an office. Use your imagination to come up with what would work for you.

Visit your local hardware store to find unique ways to convert your space.

Home

Pet-friendly décor ideas

Published

1 week ago

on

October 11, 2022

By

Home décor can be challenging if you don’t want to compromise your pet’s happiness and comfort. Here are a few ways to let your furry housemate live their best life while creating a space that’s easy on the eyes.

Custom-built pet spaces
Build pet spaces into your home to replace unattractive, utilitarian store-bought pieces. For example, you can build a sleeping nook for your dog and keep the crate for car journeys. You could also take the unsightly cat tree out of your front window and build a window seat or a series of cute climbing shelves instead.

Feeding drawers
Keep your pet’s feeding area tidy and clean by installing a sideboard with a floor-level food drawer. The drawer can be designed with cut-outs to help hold bowls in place and easily remove them for cleaning. Accompanying cupboards will allow you to keep food, extra dishes, and other pet accessories within reach.

Pet-loving fabrics
Look for fabrics that are durable and easy to clean. Don’t be afraid to use attractive outdoor upholstery in your living room. Additionally, performance fabrics are available in various colors and textures. Consider taking a design cue from your pet and choosing a color scheme that complements its fur.


An interior designer can help you strike the perfect balance between beauty and comfort in your home.

 

Home

Garden cleanup time: Do it now

Published

1 week ago

on

October 10, 2022

By

Warm fall weather encourages many of us to delay putting our gardens to bed, but late September and all of October are the best times to do it.

Some tomato lovers leave their plants in the ground, hoping their green tomatoes will ripen. It’s time to give it up. The same is true for peppers and cucumbers, and other garden favorites.

Pull the spent vegetables and annuals and put them in the composter. Take good-sized green tomatoes off the branches. Put them in brown paper bags or a box. Check regularly for mold or rot.

Over days or weeks, they will ripen.


You can leave healthy perennials standing. They can trap insulating snow and provide a bit of winter interest. But if any plants show signs of disease, pull them now.

Water everything. Trees, shrubs, and perennials could use a good soak. The same is true of grass if you’re allowed to water it right now in your community. Most plants survive winter better if they go into the season with well-watered roots. Water them again in October or November.

Empty your containers. Ceramic, terra cotta, concrete, and clay containers can shatter if left outside during the winter. Clean them and stack them in the garage.

You’ll breathe a sigh of relief in spring if you clean up your yard tools now. Wash dirt off the hoe, shovel, cultivator, and tiller blades. Put a film of oil on them to prevent rust.

Spread fertilizer on your grass in September or October.

Rake your lawn as needed. If you have a thin layer of leaves, simply chop them up with your lawn mower. But if you have lots of leaves, rake, bag, and save the leaves to use as mulch once the soil freezes.

A thick layer of leaves can cause snow mold, damaging grass if left on the grass. So keep up with your raking, experts advise.

King Cartoons

