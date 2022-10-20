Should you choose an open or closed floor plan?

Open concept designs have been on trend for many years. However, the recent move towards working from home has led many to rethink their living spaces. This guide will help you decide which style best suits your needs.

Open concept design

Open floor plans allow you to make the most of a small space, enabling less-restricted movement and optimal light. Choose this design if you:

• Have small children. If you need to manage several tasks while keeping an eye on your little ones, an open concept keeps everyone in your line of sight.

• Enjoy entertaining. This floor plan allows large groups of people to mingle and move around with ease.

• Have accessibility needs. An open concept affords adaptability if you have household members or guests who need help with accessibility.

• Plan to resell. Your resale value may be higher with an open floor plan. Potential buyers appreciate the freedom to adapt a space to their needs.

Closed concept design

Closed floor plans provide more individual solitude and give you more control over noise and air quality. Choose this design if you:

• Need quiet or privacy. If your household has multiple people studying or working at home, separate spaces are essential for privacy.

• Are eco-conscious. A closed concept design lets you heat rooms selectively to minimize energy consumption.

• Love to cook. Although home cooking creates a cozy atmosphere, the scents of aromatic cuisines may be unwelcome if they invade every corner of your open concept home.

If you’re considering an interior remodel, a local architect or contractor can help you find the ideal solution for your family.