Mature Living
Should you decorate for Christmas?
Suppose you are a person of a certain age, no longer living with a spouse, no grandkids planning to visit. Why should you decorate for Christmas?
Why not? Decorations give a lot:
* They make a house a home. Even if you are only keeping a house for yourself, keeping holiday traditions makes your home part of the world.
* Decorations can cost little but give a lot. A simple, pre-lit table-top tree is inexpensive, easy to set up, and the lights give a lot of pleasure during the dark winter. If nothing else, splurge on a sparkly poinsettia.
* You might want to avoid the more messy materials, like real pine branches or tinsel if you don’t want to do a lot of clean up.
* Keep the traditions of your faith and culture. Christians may want to remember the birth of Christ. It doesn’t require anything elaborate, but everyone can bring their faith into their home.
* A reminder of holidays past. Indulge yourself with some good nostalgia for the excitement of Christmases past. If you don’t have any happy memories, it’s high time you made some.
* It’s welcoming to visitors. A nod to the holidays puts everyone in a happy mood.
* Your cat will love it. Especially if you put a couple of dangly decorations on your tree. Word to the wise: Don’t make them expensive dangly decorations.
Mature Living
Podcasts for seniors
Podcasts are a modern form of entertainment similar to radio programs, but you don’t need to tune in at a set time to listen to them. Many seniors who enjoy talk radio have embraced podcasts, which offer a similar experience with far fewer advertisements. Here’s what you need to know about this form of entertainment:
Listen to them anywhere
Podcasts are audio or video recordings that you can download or listen to online. You can enjoy them while driving, doing chores, or sitting on the couch with a drink. If you want to listen to them in an area without a Wi-Fi connection, you’ll need to download episodes beforehand.
Access them for free
The majority of podcasts are available for free, and you can get them through apps like Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, and Spotify.
Choose any topic
There are podcasts on virtually every topic. Once you enter the world of podcasts, you may not know where to turn as the options are seemingly endless. Here are some of the common subjects covered by podcasts:
• Animals
• Art
• Comedy
• History
• Literature
• Philosophy
• Politics
• Science
• Spirituality
• Sports
• Wine
Podcasts can provide hours of entertainment, and they’re a great way to keep your mind active.
Mature Living
How to celebrate Christmas alone
Are you spending Christmas alone this year? While some people enjoy celebrating the holidays on their own, others find it quite lonely. Here are a few ways you can make the most of celebrating Christmas alone.
• Join a virtual Christmas party. Use technology to stay connected with your loved ones this holiday season. Set up a virtual party with your friends or relatives. You can get together online to have dinner, sing songs, or play games.
• Spend time volunteering. Donating your time to a worthy cause is a great way to evoke the holiday spirit. There are plenty of organizations that rely on the support of volunteers to make it through the season. Spend some time at a local hospital or homeless shelter with people who might also be alone on Christmas.
• Curl up with a good book. You might like the idea of spending the holidays alone. It can be peaceful. If you’re looking for ways to pass the time, consider getting lost in a good book.
• Pamper yourself. Visit a spa, get a massage, or go on a wellness retreat. Or, stay at home and enjoy a bubble bath and DIY facial. Be good to yourself.
Remember that being alone for Christmas doesn’t mean you have to be lonely.
Do you know someone who’s spending Christmas alone this year? Make their holidays brighter by calling them or bringing them a gift to let them know you’re thinking of them.
Mature Living
5 ways to embrace your inner child
Do you struggle to let loose and have fun? Is life weighing you down? Here are five ways to embrace your inner child and bring more joy and magic back into your life.
1. Have fun
Make time every day to play and engage in fun activities. You could ride a bike, build a snowman, finger paint or explore the outdoors.
2. Revisit your childhood interests
What did you enjoy doing as a child? Revisiting some of the activities you once loved can help you reconnect with a sense of wonder.
3. Be spontaneous
Do you feel like eating your dessert before dinner or buying a bracelet that caught your eye in the jewelry store? Don’t overthink it — sometimes it’s good to be a little impulsive.
4. Let go of your inhibitions
Sing at the top of your lungs and dance like no one’s watching. Stop worrying about what others think and give yourself permission to be silly and have a good time.
5. Live in the moment
Children aren’t worried about the future or stuck in the past. They live their lives in the present. Put down your phone and be aware of the beauty all around you. Enjoy the moment.
There are plenty of ways to recapture your childlike spirit. Spending more time around kids can also inspire you.
Mature Living
How to spend your time when you retire
Many new retirees struggle to fill the void that’s created after they stop working. If the idea of retirement scares you, you should know that there are many opportunities to stay busy after you retire. Here are a few things you may want to do.
Volunteer
Volunteering can give your life a sense of purpose and keep you active in your community. Consider becoming a mentor and sharing your wisdom with others.
Get a hobby
Retirement presents an excellent opportunity to take up a new hobby or spend more time engaging in your current pastimes.
Start a new career
You could use this time in your life to revisit a field that’s always been of interest to you. You’ll have the flexibility to work as much or as little as you please. Here are 10 job ideas:
1. Consultant/freelancer
2. School crossing guard
3. Real estate broker
4. Driver
5. Museum guide
6. Owner of a bed and breakfast
7. Pet sitter
8. Retail worker
9. Substitute teacher
10. Resort employee
If your new career requires you to be licensed or certified, check with a local college to see what type of training is available in your area.
Though filling your time when you retire may initially be daunting, eventually, you’ll find things you enjoy doing and likely come to enjoy this period of your life.
Mature Living
The risks of online gambling
Online gambling became increasingly popular during the pandemic, and many seniors turned to online casinos as a source of entertainment. Unfortunately, it’s all too common for people to become addicted to online gambling. Here are a few things to consider before you place a bet online.
Assess your risk profile
Researchers have identified the following high-risk characteristics that are associated with gambling addictions:
• Low income
• Social isolation
• Mental or physical illness
• Having another addiction (alcohol, drugs, food, etc.)
Know the signs of a gambling addiction
Here are a few signs that you might have a gambling problem:
• You’re preoccupied with gambling
• You try to recoup your losses by betting more money
• You lie to others about how much you gamble
• You steal or commit other crimes to finance your habit
Recognize that online gambling is addictive
Here are a few reasons why gambling online is more addictive than placing bets at a casino:
• It’s more accessible
• It’s anonymous
• It’s easy to forget you’re playing with real money
Responsible gambling is possible only if you’re able to stay in control. Never bet more than you can afford to lose, and limit the amount of time you spend gambling online.
Has gambling become a problem for you or someone you love? There are plenty of resources available to help with gambling addictions. Don’t hesitate to reach out to a counselor or Gamblers Anonymous group in your area.
Mature Living
Selling your home before you move: pros and cons
If you’re planning to move into a seniors’ residence, you may be wondering whether you should sell your home before you make the change. Here are a few advantages and disadvantages of doing so that you may want to consider.
Pros
If you sell your home before you move, you’ll save yourself the stress and pressure of trying to complete the transaction quickly once you’re settled into your new abode. In addition, you’ll get the money sooner and can use it to decorate your new place.
In addition, you’ll avoid needing to pay the mortgage and maintenance fees on your old home while also covering the cost of the rent.
Cons
If you sell your home before you move, you may have to live there during any renovations that are needed. In addition, you’ll likely have to adjust your schedule to accommodate showings.
Furthermore, if you find a buyer for your home before the unit in your residence becomes available, you’ll need to either temporarily pay rent to stay in your old place or secure an alternative living arrangement in the interim.
Selling a property involves many steps and a lot of paperwork. To simplify the process, be sure to enlist the help of a real estate agent.
