Should you get help for your stomachache?

Stomachaches are unpleasant but, in most cases, harmless. A severe stomachache, however, could indicate a serious health problem. Here’s how to determine if you should seek medical attention.

When to see a doctor

If your stomachache lasts more than two days or is accompanied by vomiting, diarrhea, fever, or difficulty urinating, you should see a doctor as soon as possible. You should also consult a physician if your stomach pain occurs after starting a new medication or if your period is late.

When to visit the emergency room

Your stomachache should be categorized as a medical emergency if your health abruptly or significantly deteriorates. For example, if your stomach pain is severe, sudden, or combined with other symptoms such as chest pain, blood in your stool, or vomiting, go to the hospital right away. You should also seek immediate medical care if your stomach pain is the result of an accident or fall.

If stomach pain is preventing you from participating in your daily activities, visit a health care professional as soon as possible.

Pay attention

If you have a stomachache, note your symptoms and the intensity of the pain. The more information you can give your doctor or attending physician, the better your chances are of getting to the root of the problem.