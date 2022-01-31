Health
Should you get help for your stomachache?
Stomachaches are unpleasant but, in most cases, harmless. A severe stomachache, however, could indicate a serious health problem. Here’s how to determine if you should seek medical attention.
When to see a doctor
If your stomachache lasts more than two days or is accompanied by vomiting, diarrhea, fever, or difficulty urinating, you should see a doctor as soon as possible. You should also consult a physician if your stomach pain occurs after starting a new medication or if your period is late.
When to visit the emergency room
Your stomachache should be categorized as a medical emergency if your health abruptly or significantly deteriorates. For example, if your stomach pain is severe, sudden, or combined with other symptoms such as chest pain, blood in your stool, or vomiting, go to the hospital right away. You should also seek immediate medical care if your stomach pain is the result of an accident or fall.
If stomach pain is preventing you from participating in your daily activities, visit a health care professional as soon as possible.
Pay attention
If you have a stomachache, note your symptoms and the intensity of the pain. The more information you can give your doctor or attending physician, the better your chances are of getting to the root of the problem.
Winter sports combine fun with calorie burn and strength building
Winter sports such as ice skating, snowboarding, and snowshoeing are enjoying a boom, in part because they’re a perfect way to have fun and make friends.
Ice skating: This is a sport that can be adapted to almost any age and level of ability. Whether you like to skate in pairs, race, or play ice games, you can have a good time learning and improving your skills. Women account for 60 percent of skaters.
It can be an inexpensive, family-friendly sport that makes you feel graceful and athletic, especially when skating to music. Basic skating can burn 225 calories in 30 minutes. As you naturally bend your knees and lower your center of gravity to glide forward, you firm your legs, hips, buttocks, and abdominals.
Learners can wear flexible knee pads to avoid bruised knees from falling.
Snowboarding: A little like downhill skiing, but it’s easier because your feet are locked in and there are no ski poles to worry about. Seven million people tried snowboarding last year, about two-thirds of whom were men.
To begin, it’s important to take a lesson or two. You’ll learn how to lean your weight forward, push up off your butt to a standing position to start, and maintain balance on the downhills.
Snowboarding burns 260 calories every 30 minutes and tones thighs, calves, and glutes.
Snowshoeing: If you can walk, you can learn to snowshoe, which probably accounts for the growing popularity of the sport. Men and women try snowshoeing in roughly equal numbers. It’s fun because you take in the beauty of the snow and great view as you trek solo or with friends. It burns 260 calories in 30 minutes and tones thighs, calves, and glutes.
What you should know about hot flashes
Menopause can produce a wide range of symptoms, but the most well-known is hot flashes. Here’s a close look.
Causes
Hot flashes are caused by hormonal changes that occur during menopause. Estrogen, for example, a hormone that helps regulate body temperature, decreases during this phase of life. Consequently, nearly three-quarters of people undergoing menopause experience hot flashes.
Description
Hot flashes can last anywhere from a few seconds to a few minutes and often occur without warning. They’re mainly felt in the chest, neck, and face. However, hot flashes can also be accompanied by flushing, sweating, chills, and heart palpitations.
Solutions
Hot flashes can disrupt daily activities and impact a person’s quality of life. Therefore, it’s important to adopt healthy habits to minimize their effects. For example, you should:
• Avoid foods and beverages that trigger hot flashes
• Wear light, breathable, loose-fitting clothes
• Stay cool using ice packs, fans, and other solutions
• Engage in activities that relieve stress
• Quit smoking
If you’re finding it difficult to manage your menopause symptoms, it’s a good idea to consult a health care professional. There are both hormonal and non-hormonal treatments that can help ease your symptoms.
Hot flashes tend to occur most often during the first few years of menopause. However, their frequency and intensity vary from person to person.
Is your knee pain coming from your back?
The bad pain in your knee could be telling you something.
It could be telling you that you have a bad back.
These are two parts of the body that may seem totally unrelated, but they are not. The lower back has all sorts of nerves that control muscles around the knees. When these nerves in the back misfire, they can cause pain in the knee.
A back that feels tense or tight could result in mild pain, but it could be the cause of worse pain in the knee, according to Regenexx.
Another notable symptom is pain and tightness in the hamstrings. Tightness in the hamstrings that can’t be relieved by stretching could be a sign of back problems. The L5 nerve runs from the lumbar spine to the outside of the hamstring muscle. A nerve problem in the back can cause inflammation in the hamstring, which causes damage to the meniscus, a cartilage pad in the knee. The knee can swell and stay inflamed and painful.
One other unusual sign that pain in the knee is coming from the back is bunion formation.
The back has separate nerves that support the inside and the outside of the foot. When these nerves are stressed or injured, the muscles don’t move the foot correctly. The foot unnaturally tilts the big toe, creating a bunion and probably knee pain, too.
Read this before you shovel snow
Shoveling snow is a job for an athlete, even though people tend to think it is a routine activity that anyone can do.
In fact, shoveling snow takes a huge toll on the heart and back. One shovel of wet snow weighs 16 pounds. If you shovel 12 loads a minute, then in 10 minutes, you’ve moved 2,000 pounds, according to a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
About 100 Americans on average die each year because of snow removal exertion, according to the Denver Post. About 12,000 suffer injuries that require a trip to the emergency room, according to a 16-year study reported in PubMed.
One key is to keep ahead of the drifts. Push snow several times while the snow is feathery, cold, and shallow before it becomes heavy, wet, and deep.
If you must shovel:
* Keep your spine in an upright, neutral position.
* Whenever you can push the snow — don’t shovel it. You can use your large muscles in the hips and legs for pushing.
If you do have to lift:
* Take small bites of the snow with the shovel only about a fourth full.
* Use your leg muscles to lift the load.
* Keep the load low to the ground and close to your body.
* Avoid throwing the snow if you can. If you must throw it, throw light loads.
Breaks are critical
How long you can work depends on how heavy the snow is, your physical condition, and how cold it is outside.
* If you feel fatigued, pain, or shortness of breath, rest until you feel normal again. If you experience shortness of breath for a prolonged period, see your doctor immediately.
How to avoid getting sick overseas
Do you have an upcoming trip? If you’re headed abroad, it’s important to take precautions to avoid getting sick. You don’t want to ruin your travel plans by accidentally eating or drinking something that makes you ill.
Remember, even if you’ve received the recommended vaccinations and taken preventive medication, you won’t be protected against common pathogens and bacteria. You should still adhere to the following tips to avoid getting sick:
• Only eat fruits and vegetables that are cooked and peeled
• Avoid raw food, especially shellfish and salads
• Don’t eat food that’s left sitting out uncovered
• Only drink water that’s boiled or bottled and opened in front of you
• Skip the ice cubes unless you’re sure they’re made with decontaminated water
• Avoid unpasteurized dairy products
• Don’t eat food from street cart vendors
If you’re careful about what you eat and drink, it’s likely you’ll remain healthy when you travel overseas.
Ski fever: The highest slopes can cause mountain fever
For doctors and nurses at Colorado’s highest elevations, ski season means a steady flow of casualties from a little-understood problem: acute mountain sickness.
Skiers are already for the risk of broken bones and frostbite, but they often don’t know how mountain sickness works, and resorts don’t tell them. The condition is caused by a decrease in oxygen in the blood at higher altitudes. It affects people who travel rapidly from sea level to elevations over 8,000 feet. A more serious condition, high-altitude pulmonary edema, is fatal in 1 percent of cases.
Thousands of skiers experience symptoms within a day of arriving: headaches, nausea, dizziness, fatigue, insomnia, loss of appetite, and vomiting. About 25 percent to 40 percent of visitors experience symptoms of altitude sickness. Copper Mountain Ski Resort warns would-be visitors about it. Their flier says it creates a “hangover” feeling and pregnant women, people with anemia, or people with chronic heart and lung conditions should be cautious.
Aspen, Vail, and some other Colorado mountains have bases at or above 8,000 feet, but people at hotels experience less altitude sickness. The hotels lie at lower elevations, allowing visitors more time to adjust. The peak at Aspen rises to 12,510 feet. At Telluride, the peak is 12,255. Breckenridge peaks rise to 12,998 feet and Copper Mountain peaks top out at 12,313 feet.
Skiers coming from sea level locations such as Chicago (668 feet) or Michigan (839 feet) should allow time for their bodies to adjust before going to the higher peaks.
