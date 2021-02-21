Should you pursue a career in education?

Education is a demanding field, but it’s also enriching and highly rewarding. Here are just some of the reasons to consider pursuing work as an educator.

A fulfilling career

A career in education will allow you to work in an energetic environment surrounded by young people. This means that no day will be the same as the next. Whether you teach toddlers or teenagers, you’ll need to find creative ways to capture their attention and nurture their curiosity.

As an educator, you become a life-long learner. Each year, you’ll face new challenges, and you’ll have to adapt your teaching strategies to engage various types of learners.

A contribution to society

Teachers and other professionals in the education sector are in a position to make a profound impact on the lives of their students. In addition to helping them achieve academic success, it’s the job of educators to provide students with the knowledge and tools to become engaged citizens who go on to shape their communities and the world.

So, are you ready to take on the challenge?

Jobs in the education sector

As a teacher, you can work with nearly any age group and specialize in subjects ranging from philosophy to physical education. You can also choose from a variety of other interesting related professions, including:

• Teaching assistant

• Student life coordinator

• Educational consultant

• School principal

• Special education teacher

• Daycare worker

• Educational therapist

• Corporate trainer

• Academic adviser