Should your new cat be allowed to roam outdoors?

If you’ve recently adopted a cat, you might be wondering whether to let it roam freely outside or keep it indoors. While your kitty might enjoy the extra space to explore, there are several risks that come with having an outdoor cat. Among other things, it could:

• Get hit by a vehicle

• Contract a serious illness like feline AIDS or feline leukemia virus

• Get injured in fights with other cats

• Be infected with parasites such as worms, ticks, and lice

• Get adopted by someone else, especially if it doesn’t have a collar

• Be poisoned by eating a toxic plant

• Contribute to the stray cat population if it’s not sterilized

• Become more aggressive or stressed

Unless you adopt an older cat that’s used to coming and going as it pleases, it’s generally preferable to keep Mittens indoors. In fact, it’s estimated that outdoor cats live about five years less than indoor cats. And since your cat would be more likely to get hurt or sick, you could end up with higher vet bills.

Keep in mind that your cat can lead a happy and active life indoors if you offer plenty of stimulation with toys and access to windows. You can also use a harness to take your cat on supervised outings, which reduces the risk of your feline getting into trouble.

Precautions for an outdoor cat

If you want to let your feline roam outdoors, there are several steps you should take to maximize its health and safety. Make sure your cat is sterilized, vaccinated, microchipped, treated against parasites, and wears a collar.