Show your support for the Warren County High School Band with their annual Fruit Sale Fundraiser

Samuels Public Library is joining libraries across the nation October 18th-24th to celebrate Friends organizations who do so much to support local libraries around the county.

The Friends of Samuels Library (FOSL) was established in 1994 and over the years has raised more than $75,000 to support library programs. Currently, FOSL boasts more than 200 members who contribute annually to FOSL, and nearly 30 of these members actively volunteer their time to assist the group with fundraising efforts that include operating Epilogue, a used-book store, sponsoring informative programs and Samuels Library’s annual fundraiser, A Taste for Books, and hosting an annual used book sale.

“The library is a priceless asset to the people of our community and our local friends’ organization is dedicated to supporting the very best library programming and resources that are available for free for everyone to enjoy,” said Melody Hotek, FOSL president.

This year, FOSL will host their annual fall Book Sale during National Friends of Library Week. The book sale will feature a variety of more than 4000 books and DVDs. The sale will run October 23rd – 24th from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm with a special preview night on October 22 for FOSL members only. Books range in price from $.50 – $3.00. A special Name-Your-Own-Price Day will be held October 26th from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm. Social distancing guidelines will be in place including a requirement of face coverings, only 10 people will be allowed in book sale area at a time, and entry/exit to the book sale will take place through patio door ONLY.

“This has been a challenging year for everyone with COVID19,” said Michelle Ross, library director. “We are so thankful for our very active FOSL group that supports our exceptional programming, but also volunteers at our library to help us provide the best services and resources to the citizens of Warren County.”

About Samuels Public Library

Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves more than 200,000 community members, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.