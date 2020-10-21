Connect with us

Community Events

Show your support for the Warren County High School Band with their annual Fruit Sale Fundraiser

Published

2 hours ago

on

Purchase healthy, grove fresh fruit from Florida Indian River Groves.

Warren County High School Band is beginning our Fruit Sale Fundraiser to help raise needed funds for our organization. Please show your support by purchasing fresh fruit for you, your family and friends to enjoy over the holidays! To place your order online, simply CLICK HERE.

After placing your online order, you will receive a receipt for your purchase via email. You will also be contacted via email regarding delivery and/or pickup options. Please retain a copy of your receipt for your records.

This year, we plan on being able to handle customers who have purchased online with touchless pickup by just having you pop the trunk, and we will place it in there for you.

For those who pre-order but plan to pay at pick up, you may use cash, check, or credit card on site.

For any additional questions, please contact our Fruit Sale Chairperson:

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Community Events

Humane Society’s Polar Plunge event registration now open

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

Join us for our second Annual Polar Plunge! Help our warm, lovely shelter animals by encouraging friends and family to sponsor your plunge! For more information on the event, please reach out to Meghan with the Humane Society — contact info below.

REGISTER: 

  • CLICK HERE to register.

DETAILS: 

  • January 16th, 2021
  • 4H Center Culpeper Lake

SEEKING SPONSORS: 

First Annual Polar Plunge event. Photos courtesy of the Humane Society of Warren County.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

9th annual Tails and Ales fundraising event to be held virtually on Saturday, November 14th

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

The Humane Society of Warren County… “Providing compassion and care for the animals of Warren County since 1947.”

Join the Humane Society of Warren County on Saturday, November 14th, for our 9th annual Tails and Ales fundraising event. Tickets are only $10 as we are going virtual in 2020. We will hold an online auction, and your ticket purchase gets you the link to our bidding site and entry into the door and grand prize drawings. Grand prize includes a one-night stay at the beautiful Mimslyn Inn, dinner for two, tickets to Luray Caverns, a $100 VISA gift card and two Tails and Ales souvenir glasses.

You must provide your email address when purchasing tickets. We will send you a link to the bidding site (Bid Beacon) two weeks prior to the event to preview baskets. The auction will begin on November 14th, and end on November 16th. 50/50 tickets will be sold directly from Bid Beacon.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Humane Society of Warren County, located at 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, over the phone by calling 540-635-4734 ext 221, or directly from our website.

HSWC would like to thank our sponsors: Front Royal Federal Credit Union, Caroline Craig and Peace of Mind Pet Sitting!

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

Veteran benefits application assistance offered this Friday at Able Forces

Published

10 hours ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

Military and Veteran families are welcome to come by the Able Forces Foundation office if you have issues with VA benefits, or need assistance or guidance on issues. Andre Miller of the Department of Veterans Services, and Danielle Cullers, our area’s Homeless Advocate, will be at our office from 9AM to Noon on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Please call for an appointment if possible: 540-631-9600. Our office is located at 115 Chester Street, Suite B, in Front Royal. Strict COVID protocols will be followed.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 23rd

Published

11 hours ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 50% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 23:

• Friday: 7:05
• Sat & Sun: 4:20 & 6:55
• Mon – Thurs: 7:05
Rated PG13  |  Run Time: 1 hour 40 min

• Friday: 7:00
• Sat & Sun: 4:15 & 7:00
• Mon – Thurs: 7:00
Rated PG13  |  Run Time: 1 hour 49 min

• Friday: 7:10
• Sat & Sun: 4:00 & 6:45
• Mon – Thurs: 7:10
Rated R  |  Run Time: 1 hour 45 min

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $9
  • Child (under 12): $6
  • Military: $7
  • Student (college): $7
  • Senior: $7
  • Matinees, All Seating: $6

Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:

  • “Come Play”
  • “Freaky”
  • “Croods 2”
  • “Free Guy”
  • “Let Him Go”
Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

Make a dog’s day with a free bag of treats

Published

1 day ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

Join the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties in celebrating Make A Dog’s Day.  On Thursday, October 22, we invite you to mask up and stop by the adoption center at 111 Featherbed Lane, in Winchester, between 10AM and 5PM.  You can pick up a free bag of treats for your special pooch, and make your dog’s day!

Doggie bags will be handed out while supplies last. One per pooch. Pooch need not be present.

This ‘all treats, no tricks’ event is made possible by our friends at CMA’s Subaru of Winchester and our local Petco Retailer.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

Samuels Public Library celebrating National Friends of Libraries Week with annual book sale

Published

1 day ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

Samuels Public Library is joining libraries across the nation October 18th-24th to celebrate Friends organizations who do so much to support local libraries around the county.

The Friends of Samuels Library (FOSL) was established in 1994 and over the years has raised more than $75,000 to support library programs. Currently, FOSL boasts more than 200 members who contribute annually to FOSL, and nearly 30 of these members actively volunteer their time to assist the group with fundraising efforts that include operating Epilogue, a used-book store, sponsoring informative programs and Samuels Library’s annual fundraiser, A Taste for Books, and hosting an annual used book sale.

“The library is a priceless asset to the people of our community and our local friends’ organization is dedicated to supporting the very best library programming and resources that are available for free for everyone to enjoy,” said Melody Hotek, FOSL president.

This year, FOSL will host their annual fall Book Sale during National Friends of Library Week. The book sale will feature a variety of more than 4000 books and DVDs. The sale will run October 23rd – 24th from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm with a special preview night on October 22 for FOSL members only. Books range in price from $.50 – $3.00. A special Name-Your-Own-Price Day will be held October 26th from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm. Social distancing guidelines will be in place including a requirement of face coverings, only 10 people will be allowed in book sale area at a time, and entry/exit to the book sale will take place through patio door ONLY.

“This has been a challenging year for everyone with COVID19,” said Michelle Ross, library director. “We are so thankful for our very active FOSL group that supports our exceptional programming, but also volunteers at our library to help us provide the best services and resources to the citizens of Warren County.”

About Samuels Public Library

Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves more than 200,000 community members, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

King Cartoons

Front Royal
72°
Clear
7:30am6:23pm EDT
Feels like: 72°F
Wind: 2mph ESE
Humidity: 70%
Pressure: 30.18"Hg
UV index: 0
WedThuFri
min 54°F
81/55°F
77/57°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Oct
19
Mon
all-day WCHS Band Annual Fruit Sale @ ONLINE STORE
WCHS Band Annual Fruit Sale @ ONLINE STORE
Oct 19 – Nov 12 all-day
WCHS Band Annual Fruit Sale @ ONLINE STORE
Please show your support by purchasing fresh fruit for you, your family and friends to enjoy over the holidays! To place your order online, simply click here. Navel, Grapefruit, Juice Oranges — Whole Box $40, Half[...]
Oct
23
Fri
9:00 am Veteran benefits application ass... @ Able Forces Foundation
Veteran benefits application ass... @ Able Forces Foundation
Oct 23 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Veteran benefits application assistance @ Able Forces Foundation
Military and Veteran families are welcome to come by the Able Forces Foundation office if you have issues with VA benefits, or need assistance or guidance on issues. Andre Miller of the Department of Veterans[...]
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Oct 23 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Oct
24
Sat
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: History of Sky M... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: History of Sky M... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 24 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: History of Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
During Fall Farm Days History Weekend, step back in time and see history come to life. Stroll through the Historic Area buildings, interact with our living historians and take a tour of Mount Bleak House[...]
Oct
25
Sun
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: History of Sky M... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: History of Sky M... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 25 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: History of Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
During Fall Farm Days History Weekend, step back in time and see history come to life. Stroll through the Historic Area buildings, interact with our living historians and take a tour of Mount Bleak House[...]
Oct
26
Mon
10:00 am Ask a Master Gardener @ Warren County Extension Office
Ask a Master Gardener @ Warren County Extension Office
Oct 26 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Ask a Master Gardener @ Warren County Extension Office
Answers to your gardening questions and problems! E-mail questions and pictures to greenhelpline.warrenco@gmail.com Mondays from 10:00am -1:00pm, April-October (except holidays) Come in or call 540-635-4549  *in-person and phone help available after coronavirus emergency*
Oct
29
Thu
1:00 pm Virtual Hiring Event: Helping Vi... @ Online Event
Virtual Hiring Event: Helping Vi... @ Online Event
Oct 29 @ 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Virtual Hiring Event: Helping Virginia get back to work @ Online Event
Dear Job Seeker, We are delighted that you are participating in our Virtual Hiring Event sponsored by the Virginia Employment Commission and the Virginia Career Works Centers. I am mindful that many of the citizens[...]
Oct
30
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Oct 30 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
7:00 pm Love Revival – FREE Monthly Comm... @ Love Revival Ministry Center
Love Revival – FREE Monthly Comm... @ Love Revival Ministry Center
Oct 30 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Love Revival - FREE Monthly Community Dinner @ Love Revival Ministry Center
Free Community Dinner for everyone! Come enjoy a hot meal on the last Friday of every month at Love Revival Ministry Center.
Oct
31
Sat
10:00 am Halloween on Main Street @ White Picket Fence
Halloween on Main Street @ White Picket Fence
Oct 31 @ 10:00 am – 8:00 pm
Halloween on Main Street @ White Picket Fence
10-11 am: Dog Costume Parade and judging 1-2 pm: Wedding on the Gazebo 4 pm: Children’s Costume Parade with judging and prizes 5 pm: Trick or Treat on Main Street. Merchants and County Businesses will[...]