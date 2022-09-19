Connect with us

Sick building syndrome: symptoms and prevention

Poor indoor air quality can make your family sick. Breathing in allergens and other contaminants can lead to sick building syndrome (SBS). Fortunately, products are available to improve indoor air quality and help your family breathe more easily.

Symptoms of SBS
Sick building syndrome is an umbrella term for several ailments. Typically, if you have SBS, you’ll exhibit cold- or flu-like symptoms, including

• A sore throat
• Sneezing and a runny nose
• Body aches, chills, and a fever
• Difficulty breathing and a tight chest
• Fatigue and difficulty concentrating
• A burning sensation in your nose
• Dry and itchy skin
• Headache
• Nausea and dizziness
• Irritability

The causes of SBS include mold, pet dander, and bacteria that circulate through your home if your furnace isn’t regularly maintained.


How to prevent sick building syndrome
There are several ways to improve the air quality of your home.

• Clean your ducts and furnace. You should have your ducts professionally cleaned every two years to remove contaminants from your HVAC system. Families with children and pets should do this more often.

• Install an air purification system. Hire a professional service to retrofit an air purifier to your existing HVAC system. A HEPA filter or a UV antibacterial system will effectively clean the air in your home and create a healthier living environment.

Lastly, ask a local HVAC or home improvement specialist what you can do to improve the air quality and prevent SBS in your home.

 

4 ways to store your kitchen knives

Published

3 days ago

on

September 16, 2022

By

You use your kitchen knives every day, so having an efficient place to store them is essential for your kitchen design. Here are four methods for storing kitchen knives.

1. Under-cabinet block. Some knife blocks come with a swivel and attach underneath your cabinets. Additionally, some under-the-cabinet designs are equipped with a fold-away drawer that separates and organizes your knife set.

2. Magnetic wall strips. Storing your knives on a magnetic strip attached to your wall or fridge frees up valuable counter space. Moreover, minimal contact with the blades means your knives will stay sharp.

3. Knife blocks. A knife block allows you to keep your knives close to your workstation for easy access. However, repeatedly inserting and removing them from the block can dull the blades.



4. Drawer docks. Drawer dock products protect and se¬parate your knives, so you can quickly grab what you need. A drawer dock is an excellent solution for young children because it stores sharp knives safely away and out of reach.

Upgrading your kitchen knife storage is easy. Visit your local home renovation outlet and ask about available products.

What to do if a fire breaks out

Published

5 days ago

on

September 14, 2022

By

It’s impossible to predict when a fire will break out. Here are a few steps to take if you ever find yourself in a fire.

• Head for the exit. Get away from the fire immediately. If you’re at home, follow your evacuation plan. If you’re in a public place, go to the nearest emergency exit and move away from the building. If it’s safe to do so, activate the alarm system.

• Don’t stop. Fires spread quickly and can burn through an entire room in less than three minutes. Don’t attempt to retrieve your belongings, and don’t linger.

• Correct your route. If the room is full of smoke, get low to the ground and crawl under it. Inspect any doors before opening them. Start by checking to see if the door or door handle is hot. If it is, find another way in. If not, open the door slowly and ensure the space is safe before going inside. Never use the elevator.


• Think about your safety. If you can’t reach an exit, stay where you are and close the doors. If possible, place a damp towel at the base of the door to block out smoke. Contact the fire department and announce your presence by waving a light or brightly colored cloth through a window.

Fire prevention tools like smoke alarms, portable fire extinguishers, and evacuation plans can minimize the danger when a fire breaks out. Make sure to follow the recommendations of your local fire department.

3 reasons to consider polished concrete for your kitchen

Published

1 week ago

on

September 12, 2022

By

Once used exclusively for sidewalks, garage floors, and basement walls, concrete comes into its own as a design material. In fact, polished concrete is gaining popularity for kitchen floors and countertops because it’s durable and versatile. Here are three benefits of this winning material.

1. It’s low maintenance
Unlike granite, concrete requires little to no maintenance once it’s sealed and polished. You don’t need to reseal it or apply protective wax once a year. All you need to clean polished concrete countertops and floors is soapy water. There’s no need for special, expensive cleaning products.

2. It’s customizable
You can be infinitely creative with polished concrete. This versatile material comes in various colors, so you’re not limited to gray. You can also make your concrete resemble tile or wood to fit the style of your kitchen.

3. It’s durable
Polished concrete floors and countertops last many decades. One myth about concrete is that it stains easily. However, the sealant creates a protective layer that prevents liquids like coffee and red wine from penetrating the surface. Plus, you don’t have to worry about peeling or chipping.


Finally, you should have polished concrete floors and countertops installed by a qualified professional contractor. Ask a local home renovation specialist how to incorporate concrete into your kitchen.

 

Lovely red vines hold poison

Published

2 weeks ago

on

September 7, 2022

By

As autumn rolls around this month, people will see lovely bright red vines along trails, wooded areas, and even in the garden.

Very pretty, but don’t touch.

Poison ivy is pretty showy in the fall, especially with its dramatic reds against yellow trees. But its vines and leaves are still just as dangerous.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, more than 10 million Americans will be itching that familiar bumpy, blistering rash from poison ivy and sumac.

Front Royal Virginia

The itchy reaction is a skin rash caused by contact with a substance called urushiol (you-ROO-shee-ol), found in the sap of poison ivy, poison oak, and poison sumac. Urushiol is a colorless or slightly yellow oil that oozes from any part of the plant when it’s cut or crushed, including the stem and the leaves.

You don’t even have to touch the poison plants to develop the rash. Urushiol is hard to destroy, easy to spread, and long-lived. Sticky and almost invisible, it can be carried on the fur of animals or even tools.

Your mower can spit out bits of poison ivy. Inhaling them can be very dangerous. Wearing a mask and safety glasses can decrease your risk.

Once it touches the skin, the urushiol begins to bond in a matter of minutes. In 85 percent of people, a reaction will appear in the form of a line or streak of rash (sometimes resembling insect bites) within 12 to 48 hours. Redness and swelling will be followed by blisters and severe itching.

Before the rash sets in, you have about five to 10 minutes to wash off urushiol with cold water. If you think you have been exposed, immediately wash all exposed areas with cold running water as soon as you can reach a stream, lake, or garden hose. Soap is not necessary and may even spread the oil.

If you do develop a rash, avoid scratching the blisters. The fluid in the blisters will not spread the rash, but urishiol can get under your fingernails and spread the poison. Your nails may also carry germs that could cause an infection.

How to choose a smoke alarm

Published

2 weeks ago

on

September 7, 2022

By

Smoke alarms play a crucial role in fire prevention. Therefore, it’s essential to make the right choice when purchasing one. Keep these tips in mind when shopping.

Type
The type of smoke alarm you choose must be authorized by your municipality and suitable for the location you’ll place it in your house. Here are your options:

• Ionization alarms are very sensitive and react to vapors and smoke in the air. This type of unit is best suited for bedrooms and hallways.

• Photoelectric devices are less sensitive to fumes and smoke than ionization types. These alarms are best for kitchens and bathrooms.


You can also purchase a strobe light smoke alarm. These units combine sound and light, making them ideal for people with hearing impairments.

Power supply
There are two power supply options available. It’s advisable to verify your municipality’s regulations before making a purchase.

• Battery-powered alarms are very common. However, you must remember to replace the battery regularly. Lithium batteries have a lifespan of about ten years.

• Electric units are connected directly to your home’s 120-volt current. However, you must invest in a backup battery to ensure the alarm operates as intended if there’s a power outage.

It’s a good idea to install more than one smoke alarm in your home and replace them every ten years.

 

Debt: there are ways out

Published

2 weeks ago

on

September 6, 2022

By

Are you falling behind on your monthly payments? Do you constantly need to borrow money from loved ones to make ends meet? While you shouldn’t ignore the indicators that you’re pushing your limits with debt, there’s no need to feel your situation is hopeless. It’s possible to get your finances back in balance.

A credit counseling agency can offer personalized advice to help you manage your budget and restructure your finances. They’ll help you understand your options and guide you through the necessary steps. Here are some of the most common solutions.

• Debt consolidation consists of taking out a loan to pay off existing debts like credit cards and lines of credit at a more favorable interest rate. You repay this loan by making a single payment every month. Debt consolidation simplifies your monthly bills.

• Chapter 13 bankruptcy is a less punitive alternative to Chapter 11. This approach lets you keep your assets and pay off a portion of your debt per a schedule negotiated by the courts and a bankruptcy trustee. Once the repayment plan is complete, the remaining amount owed is discharged.


A financial health expert can help you learn how to use credit better, create a more manageable budget and regain control of your finances.

