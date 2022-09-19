Sick building syndrome: symptoms and prevention

Poor indoor air quality can make your family sick. Breathing in allergens and other contaminants can lead to sick building syndrome (SBS). Fortunately, products are available to improve indoor air quality and help your family breathe more easily.

Symptoms of SBS

Sick building syndrome is an umbrella term for several ailments. Typically, if you have SBS, you’ll exhibit cold- or flu-like symptoms, including

• A sore throat

• Sneezing and a runny nose

• Body aches, chills, and a fever

• Difficulty breathing and a tight chest

• Fatigue and difficulty concentrating

• A burning sensation in your nose

• Dry and itchy skin

• Headache

• Nausea and dizziness

• Irritability

The causes of SBS include mold, pet dander, and bacteria that circulate through your home if your furnace isn’t regularly maintained.

How to prevent sick building syndrome

There are several ways to improve the air quality of your home.

• Clean your ducts and furnace. You should have your ducts professionally cleaned every two years to remove contaminants from your HVAC system. Families with children and pets should do this more often.

• Install an air purification system. Hire a professional service to retrofit an air purifier to your existing HVAC system. A HEPA filter or a UV antibacterial system will effectively clean the air in your home and create a healthier living environment.

Lastly, ask a local HVAC or home improvement specialist what you can do to improve the air quality and prevent SBS in your home.