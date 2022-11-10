Sign up now to ring the bell for Salvation Army Front Royal Corps

The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps is gearing up for the annual Red Kettle Campaign, with the familiar cheerful bells ringing out in front of various store fronts throughout the Christmas season. The season will officially kick-off with a brief ceremony outside of Wal-Mart at Riverton Commons on November 18th at 10 am, highlighting this year’s theme “Love Beyond Christmas.”

Funds raised throughout the Kettle Campaign go directly back to the local community to support those in need. Each year, the Front Royal Corps assisted over a thousand local families with rent/mortgage assistance, utilities assistance, hygiene items, clothing, or food.

To be successful and provide this level of assistance, the Kettle Campaign relies on organizations to “adopt” days as well as individual volunteers. Anyone who would like to sign up can do so easily online at RegisterToRing.com. This website even allows you to sign up as a “virtual” bell-ringer, hosting a fundraiser online to garner support from your family and friends.

The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps supports the counties of Warren, Page, and Rappahannock, as well as the city of Strasburg. Kettles will be hosted outside of Wal-Marts in Warren and Page Counties, as well as Big Lots, at Royal Plaza Shopping Center, and outside of the ABC stores a few weekends as well.

Red Kettles will be stationed outside area stores and local businesses, Monday-Saturday, from the beginning of November continuing through Christmas Eve. “With fewer and fewer people carrying cash, we’re also offering several cashless ways to donate,” said Captain Ann Hawk, head of the Front Royal Salvation Army Corps. “Donors can give on their smartphone, using Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo right there at the red kettle.”

The Salvation Army is issuing a rallying cry for Americans to “Love Beyond.” The organization’s message is simply that when we love beyond late bills, love beyond shelter, and love beyond Christmas, we can provide hope and help for millions who need it. Love Beyond is also a symbol of the resources and programs that so many people rely on year-round when they turn to The Salvation Army for assistance.

For more information about the Salvation Army or ringing bells at the kettles, contact Capt Ann Hawk at 540-635-4020. To sign up to ring the bell, or to register a group to ring, visit RegisterToRing.com.