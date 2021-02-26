Sign your children up for pictures with the Easter Bunny!

You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.

Books & Beyond Informal Discussion

Love talking about books? Join our informal adult book club meeting where each month members catch up and discuss the different books they are reading outside the group’s choice for the month. This event will be held on Saturday, March 3th at 10 A.M. (This group meets on every 1st Wednesday of the month.)

Photo Sharing: Moon and Stars: Our photography group meets virtually, every other week via Zoom. During this presentation we will share moon and star images. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. Register for this event online. This event will be held on Saturday, March 6th at 10 A.M.

Genealogy Club

Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics.

This event will be held on March 10th at 6 P.M.

Wildflower Photography: Our photography group meets virtually, every other week via Zoom. During this presentation we will share places and techniques for photographing the valley’s spectacular wildflowers. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. Register for this event online. This event will be held on Saturday, March 13th at 10 A.M.

Books & Beyond Evening Discussion

Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of March we will be discussing Kristin Hermel’s The book of Lost Names. This event will be held on Monday, March 15th at 6 P.M.

Books & Beyond Morning Discussion

Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of March we will be discussing Kristin Hermel’s The book of Lost Names. This event will be held on Wednesday, March 17th at 10 A.M.

Native American Communities of the Shenandoah Valley

Come travel back in time to begin understanding the heritage of our valley. Join the Friends of Samuels Public Library and the Potomac River keeper Network for this special presentation. Dr. Carole Nash from James Madison University will share her research and insights into the history of Native American Communities of the Shenandoah Valley. This event will be held on Wednesday, March 18th at 7 P.M.

A Brief Introduction to the Mindfulness Practices

Mindfulness-based stress-reduction practices have received significant public attention in recent years. Please join the Friends of Samuels Public Library and mindfulness instructor Brown Sharp II for a virtual presentation. This session will include an introduction to the mindfulness practices. Participants will be encouraged to submit any questions they may have through the Zoom chat feature during the program. This event will be held on Tuesday, March 23rd at 6:30 P.M.