Silver Linings Series–Sharing sweetness during the pandemic at the Apple House – one donut at a time

WHAT MATTERS Warren–It’s far from business as usual at The Apple House Restaurant and Gift Shop in Warren County, Virginia. Nestled a stone’s throw from the Linden exit of I-66, it’s ideally situated on the direct route from Washington DC to the beloved Skyline Drive. The Apple House has been a favorite tourist stop for more than 55 years, best known for its apple butter cinnamon donuts and family-like service. These days, however, it’s easy to find a parking spot. Gone are the long weekend lines at the restaurant counter, the happy travelers browsing through the crowded gift shop, and the jovial pub regulars sipping on their favorite craft beers. But you’ll find no doom and gloom lurking inside the once-crowded building. Instead, you’ll find an entire team of employees (who fondly refer to themselves as a family, not co-workers) all still working full time to find creative ways to not merely survive but to thrive during the COVID-19 crisis.

Always putting staff over profit, community over “bottom-line” and service over selfishness, the owners of The Apple House have family traditions of laughing instead of crying (unless doing both at the same time), succeeding instead of failing (even when it means shutting their doors to customers) and making the world a better place (one donut at a time). It’s no surprise that owners George McIntyre and daughter Katie Tewell turned the Quarantine challenges into opportunities to serve their community in new ways, and even expand their workforce and grow their business. They’ve launched new homemade sangria products, are offering custom 6-packs of beer through enticing window displays, now provide curbside takeout and delivery as well as sponsor virtual trivia and bingo nights through the AH Bushel Pub. The creative entrepreneurs have even launched an online apple donut shipping service that has skyrocketed sales (and served up a taste of home to those in quarantine).

“We’ve shipped over 551 dozen donuts to nearly 50 states since March 16th when we launched the online ordering opportunity,” shared Katie. The dining room has been converted to a shipping station complete with a coloring section where staff line up to decorate boxes with messages like “Donut stop believing,” “Donut worry be happy,” and “Donut Panic, The Apple House is here.” Also included in each shipment is a brochure about Front Royal/Warren County. “We really do love the community and are looking now at what we can do to bring things back to life as we know it and share the good word. We are encouraging everyone to share the blessings of our community with whatever resources and tools they have to show that we are behind each other one hundred percent,” offered George who’s also serving on a small committee drafted by the Town Manager to kick-start Front Royal once the restrictions are lifted.

Community service is something the father-daughter duo has embraced long before this current world crisis. Both have been recipients of countless recognitions including the Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year award. George and wife, Karen, were slated to be honored as Blue Ridge Arts Council Citizens of the Year at a fundraising extravaganza this month. Though the event was canceled, not even threats of a deadly virus can halt the family’s dedication to helping those in need. They have partnered with other local businesses to serve meals and deliver donuts to workers who are on the front lines– from fire and rescue personnel to hospital employees and local law enforcement officers. They’ve also made special deliveries to hundreds of area residents who are quarantined at local nursing homes.

More than 1,000 Apple House donuts have been donated so far. And most have been hand-delivered by seventy-year-old George who refuses to quarantine himself, “As far as I’m concerned, I’ve had a wonderful life. The people here have been wonderful over the years, and I am so proud to be a part of this community. I’m not afraid, what I’m afraid of is letting them get down and feel like we aren’t thinking about them, which we all are.” What a nice reminder to “Donut forget” that we’re in this together. It’s our choice each day to look for opportunities to smile, serve and taste the sweetness of “success in the silver linings” throughout this crisis instead of wandering down the path of bitterness, fear, and despair.

“We can’t let you in, but we are excited for our family and friends to stop by and see us online or at the door,” invite Katie and George with smiles almost as big as their hearts. Visit theapplehouse.net or https://www.facebook.com/TheAppleHouse/ and start planning now for your post-pandemic road trip to see inside the local landmark that’s been sharing sweetness since 1963.

