Food
Simplify your Christmas feast with a pressure cooker
Pressure cookers aren’t serving up tasteless mush anymore. Today’s electric pressure cookers, such as the ubiquitous Instant Pot, can do it all, and with programmable settings, the options are endless. And since most homes don’t have multiple ovens or endless stovetop burners, pressure cookers can provide a useful workaround when your stove is at capacity.
Try pressure cooker mashed potatoes for tender potatoes that mash easily and won’t force you to babysit a pot of boiling water. A large electric pressure cooker can accommodate about three pounds of potatoes and cooks them to perfection in about ten minutes.
Homemade macaroni and cheese are delicious, but it’s also tricky and time-consuming. A pressure cooker can drastically speed up your cooking time and give you homemade flavor with much less effort.
If your family goes nuts for brisket, a pressure cooker can deliver tender and flavorful meat much faster than an oven or grill. The added bonus: You won’t have to get up at three in the morning to start cooking an enormous piece of meat for dinner at seven in the evening.
Traditional English Christmas pudding makes a rich and dramatic dessert (especially if you douse it with brandy and set it on fire), but most cooks decline to spend six to eight hours babysitting the pudding while it boils on the stove. A pressure cooker cuts the cooking time down to an hour and doesn’t require nearly as much supervision.
Provide a colorful, healthy alternative to sodas with infused water. Combine a pot of water with small slices of your preferred fruits, bring the pot up to pressure, and depressurize again, then drain and chill the mixture. You can dilute with plain water for a hint of flavor, drink full strength, or use it as a mixer for cocktails.
Celebrate with traditional Mexican Rosca de Reyes
Rosca de Reyes, or Kings Day Bread, is a festive traditional orange-flavored yeast bread decorated with dried fruit and eaten on Dia de Reyes, the Feast of the Epiphany, observed Jan. 6 each year. Break out your kitchen scale if you have one — bread is often better and more consistent if you measure ingredients by weight, not volume.
Ingredients
For the bread:
1/2 cup warm water (under 100 degrees Fahrenheit)
1 envelope active dry yeast (or equivalent)
4 cups (565 grams or 20 ounces) all-purpose flour plus more for dusting
3/4 cup (150 grams) white sugar
3 large eggs
3 egg yolks mixed with 4 tablespoons milk
1/4 teaspoon salt
1-1/2 tablespoon orange extract
1-1/2 stick (169 grams) unsalted butter, softened, plus more for the mixing bowl and plastic wrap
Grated zest of one orange
For the topping:
1 egg yolk
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
6 tablespoons margarine or shortening
1/2 cup confectioners sugar
Dried fruits such as figs, candied orange peel, cherries or cranberries
1 egg, beaten (for glazing the bread)
1 tablespoon whole milk or water
White sugar (to sprinkle on the bread)
Instructions
Sprinkle yeast over lukewarm water and stir until dissolved, then let stand until yeast foams. Stir in 1/2 cup of the flour, cover bowl with plastic wrap, and let rise in a warm place until it doubles in size, about 25 minutes.
While your dough proofs, mix flour, eggs, egg yolks, sugar, orange extract, orange zest, salt, and butter in a large bowl and mix until crumbly — a stand mixer is helpful if you have one, but you can use your hands.
Add the yeast mixture and mix until a sticky dough forms. Add flour if necessary, then place dough on a lightly floured surface and knead until a smooth, elastic dough forms — 15-20 minutes by hand or about 7 minutes in a stand mixer. Your dough will be soft, wet, and stretchy, but do NOT over-flour your work area or add additional flour to the dough itself.
Place your kneaded dough in a buttered bowl and cover with the buttered plastic wrap, then let rise until it doubles again, about 90 minutes or longer. A long, slow fermentation results in more flavorful bread.
While the dough rests, make the topping. Mix margarine with confectioner’s sugar until creamy, then add the flour and egg yolk until smooth paste forms.
When the dough is ready, turn it onto a lightly floured surface and knead a few times. Gently form the dough into a thick log, then shape it into a ring. Transfer to a rimmed and greased baking sheet, cover with buttered plastic wrap, and let rise in a warm place for an additional 45 minutes. The dough will double in volume again. While the dough proofs, preheat your oven to 375 Fahrenheit with a rack in the lower third of the oven.
When the dough has doubled in size, brush with two layers of egg wash, then use strips of the confectioner’s sugar paste to decorate the top. Press dried fruit gently into the dough. Sprinkle with white sugar and bake for 10 minutes, then reduce heat to 350 and bake for 10 more minutes. Ovens may vary, so you may require additional time beyond the 10 minutes — the bread is done when it’s a uniform golden brown color.
A brief guide to fondue sets
Whether you serve up meat and vegetables, cheese and bread, or chocolate and fruit, fondue is a great option if you want to have a fun, interactive meal with loved ones. Here are some features to keep in mind if you’re shopping for a new set.
Size
You can find fondue sets able to accommodate between two and eight people. While you should consider the size of your family — as well as the possibility of sharing a meal with additional guests — keep in mind that it can be harder to maintain fondue at the desired temperature in a larger pot.
Type
One decision you’ll have to make when choosing a fondue set is whether to opt for an electric model or the traditional pot that sits over a burner. The latter has the advantage of working even if there’s a power outage. However, it’s easier to control the temperature of an electric pot, which is practical if you alternate between types of fondue.
Material
Fondue pots come in a variety of materials, each with properties that suit certain needs better than others. For example, cast iron retains heat very well, making it ideal for meat fondue. Stainless steel, however, is lightweight and won’t break. Be sure to opt for a pot with a non-stick coating on the inside to make cleaning easier.
Finally, while most fondue sets include long forks, certain models also come with other practical accessories such as small ramekin dishes and a revolving stand.
Family-friendly fondue
If you have young children, look for a fondue set that has non-skid rubber feet and a cool-touch exterior. Keep in mind that electric models are less of a fire hazard than ones with a burner.
Roasted pumpkin hummus
If you love hummus, this creamy combination of chickpeas and roasted pumpkin is sure to become a seasonal favorite.
Start to finish: 50 minutes (10 minutes active)
Servings: 6
Ingredients
• 1 small pumpkin (about 18 ounces), peeled, seeded, and diced
• 6 tablespoons olive oil, divided
• 1 teaspoon ground coriander
• 1 garlic bulb
• 1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed (save some of the liquid)
• 2 tablespoons tahini
• 2 tablespoons maple syrup
• Juice of 1 lemon
• 1 pinch of salt
• 1 teaspoon paprika
• 1 teaspoon sesame seeds
• 1/4 cup Italian parsley, finely chopped
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 425 F. In a large bowl, combine the pumpkin, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, and the ground coriander. Toss until the pumpkin pieces are well coated. Spread evenly on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Cut off the pointed end of the garlic bulb to expose the tops of the cloves. Place the bulb on the baking sheet. Bake for 30 minutes.
2. Remove the pumpkin and garlic from the oven and let cool for about 15 minutes. Hold the garlic bulb at the base, turn it upside down and squeeze out the roasted cloves. Place the garlic, pumpkin, 3 tablespoons of olive oil, chickpeas, tahini, maple syrup, lemon juice, and salt in a blender. Blend until the mixture is a uniform puree. Add seasoning and adjust the consistency with the chickpea liquid as needed.
3. Scoop the hummus into a serving bowl. Drizzle on the remaining olive oil and sprinkle it with paprika, sesame seeds, and parsley. Serve warm with pita chips.
5 types of winter squash to put on your fall menu
Packed with antioxidants, fiber, potassium, and vitamin A, winter squashes are versatile ingredients that can be used to prepare a wide range of delectable dishes. Here are just some of the varieties that would make great additions to your diet this season.
1. Pumpkin
This round, deep orange squash has a mild, sweet taste that makes it a delicious choice for homemade fries and pies. The seeds can also be roasted and enjoyed as a snack.
2. Sweet dumpling
Cream-colored with green stripes, this variety of squash is a particularly good choice for desserts such as pudding and sorbet thanks to its slightly nutty flavor.
3. Buttercup
This round, squat squash has dark green skin and orange flesh that’s sweet and firm. It can be used to make creamy soups and curries, and it pairs well with mashed potatoes.
4. Delicata
Also known as sweet potato squash due to its similar flavor, this striped oblong variety can be cooked or eaten raw. Use it to make everything from jam to fries.
5. Hubbard
This large, blue-gray, or dark green squash has a round base and very bumpy skin. Less sweet than other varieties, it’s a great substitute for potato in stews and shepherd’s pie.
From acorn and butternut to the heart of gold and spaghetti, there are plenty of options when it comes to winter squash. Visit the farms and food markets in your area to find a local selection.
5 types of cakes to (re)discover
Whether you have a major sweet tooth or just enjoy the occasional dessert, here are five irresistible cakes you can make at home or pick up from a local shop.
1. Angel food cake
Light as a feather, this ring-shaped cake is made with flour, sugar, and egg whites — no butter! Enjoy it with fresh fruit, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, or ice cream.
2. Swiss roll cake
This unique type of sponge cake is slathered with jam, icing, or whipped cream before being rolled up. A common iteration is the decadent yule log served around Christmas.
3. Poundcake
This cake is traditionally made with a pound each of flour, butter, eggs, and sugar. Ideal for teatime, it may be flavored with orange or lemon and dusted with icing sugar.
4. Upside-down cake
Baked in a pan with its toppings at the bottom, this moist cake can be made with apples, pineapple, rhubarb, peaches, and more. Serve it with vanilla ice cream or maple syrup.
5. Black Forest cake
This German classic consists of chocolate sponge cake layered with whipped cream, chocolate shavings, and cherries soaked in kirsch (a type of sour cherry brandy).
If you want to treat yourself to these or other desserts, visit the bakeries and pastry shops in your area.
Spaghetti squash with tomato sauce
If you’re looking for a healthy and delicious alternative to pasta, spaghetti squash is now in season. Serve it up with homemade tomato sauce for a delightfully simple fall meal.
Start to finish: 1 hour (20 minutes active)
Servings: 4
Ingredients
• 1 spaghetti squash
• 1/4 cup olive oil, divided
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• 1 can whole tomatoes
• 1 onion, finely chopped
• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
• 1 tablespoon dried oregano
• 1 dried bay leaf
• 1 teaspoon dried chili flakes
• A few fresh basil leaves, to garnish
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 400 F. Slice the squash in half lengthwise, and use a spoon to remove the seeds and stringy pulp from the center. Drizzle half the olive oil over the squash, and season it with salt and pepper. Place the squash cut side down on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Roast in the oven for 45 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, place the other half of the olive oil and the remaining ingredients in a pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and let simmer for about 40 minutes.
3. Remove the squash from the oven and let it cool. In the meantime, puree the sauce using an immersion blender, and add seasoning if needed.
4. Turn over the squash halves and use a fork to scrape the flesh into spaghetti-like strands. Divide the squash among 4 plates, top with sauce, and garnish with fresh basil leaves.
