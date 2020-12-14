Six action skills to keep healthy and happy

Staying fit and happy are two keys to living healthy and independent.

Below is a list of six skills everyone should work on as they age:

1. Stay strong.

Maintain your strength and balance by doing some simple weight training. Going to a gym makes it a social event, but you can lift weights at home, too. Just fill a plastic gallon jug with water, lift 10 times, rest, lift 10 times. Add a repetition as your strength grows.

2. Reach out.

Even people who have been very social throughout their lives find that, as they age, they need to expand their list of acquaintances and friends. Social activities keep the mind fresh, your mood elevated and your curiosity keen.

One key idea here is expanding your view of the people and places that might be of interest. A good idea is to try many social events and social gatherings without judging them. Try a variety of things, including gym visits, church, and senior center events.

3. Use technology.

Achievement should not be mocked and technology is an achievement. If tech makes your eyes cross, it really is time to take a computer class or learn to properly use a cell phone. Knowing how to use a computer and cell phone is a modern key to safety, security, and social health.

4. Gather helpers.

Everyone needs some helpers and that doesn’t just mean family. Identify those you can call to help with cleaning, meal prep, or home maintenance. Budget money to pay for regular assistance. It’s wise, not weak!

5. Manage medications.

Here is one place that technology can be a huge help. Lots of medication management items are available online. Find a system that allows you to keep medications in one place and lets you know at a glance whether you have taken them.

6. Invest in safety and simplicity.

Throw out the stuff you don’t need. Don’t be too sentimental, but keep the things that you really care about. Add good lighting. Install safety bars in the bathroom. Make sure walkways are clear.