Six arrests in forged gaming ticket scam announced by FRPD

The Warren County Grand Jury of August 8, 2022, has issued the following indictments:

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

On or about May 28, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jacob Dennis Brill did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about April 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Justin Lee Webster did unlawfully and feloniously commit an assault and battery against Officer Colt Leatch, knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law enforcement officer as defined in §53.1-1 of the Code of Virginia, engaged in the performance of his public duties, in violation of §18.2-57(C) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1342-F6

On or about March 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Matthew Ardizzione did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit:

Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about June 11, 2022, in the County of Warren, Daniel Dewayne Beavers did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance in violation of Section

18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about June 11, 2022, in the County of Warren, Daniel Dewayne Beavers did unlawfully and feloniously, while having the custody of J.B., a child, willfully or negligently cause or permit the life of such child to be endangered, in violation of Section 40.1-103, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3810-F6

COUNT THREE: On or about June 21, 2022, in the County of Warren, Daniel Dewayne Beavers did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation

of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9

COUNT FOUR: On or about June 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Daniel Dewayne Beavers did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to sell or distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance,

in violation of Section 18.2-248 and 256 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3012-C9

COUNT ONE: On or about June 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Daniel Dewayne Beavers, did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled

substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about June 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Daniel Dewayne Beavers, did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled

substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

COUNT THREE: On or about June 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Daniel Dewayne Beavers, did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

On or about June 30, 2021, in the County of Warren, Stacy Renee Robbins did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about March 29, 2022, through March 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Nathan Scott Lindgren unlawfully and feloniously used a communications system or other electronic means for the purpose of procuring or promoting the use of a minor for any activity in violation of Section 18.2-370 of the Code of Virginia, 1950 as amended, in violation of Section

18.2-374.3(c) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3701-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about March 29, 2022, through March 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Nathan Scott Lindgren did unlawfully and feloniously, being eighteen years of age or older, attempt with lascivious intent, knowingly and intentionally propose an act of sexual intercourse, anal intercourse, cunnilingus, fellatio, or anilingus, or an act constituting an offense under Section 18.2-361 to B.L., a child under the age of 15 who is not the spouse of the accused, in violation of Sections 18.2-26 and 18.2-370 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC:

SEX-3643-A5

On or about April 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Victoria Marie Deavers did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about December 24, 2021, in the County of Warren, Hunter Deforest Andrews did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Heroin listed in Schedule I of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about January 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Hunter Deforest Andrews did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about February 26, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dustin Kyle Collins did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about June 5, 2021, in the County of Warren, Rhett Travis Bohling did unlawfully and feloniously maliciously burn or cause to be burned, or destroy or caused to be destroyed by the use of an explosive device or substance, in whole or part, the dwelling house or manufactured home of Victoria Bohling, in violation of Section 18.2-77 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ARS-2003-F9

On or about September 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Pamela Sue Butler did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about April 11, 2022, in the County of Warren, Miguel Marcos Antonio Maldonado did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or more by weight by volume or 0.08 grams or more per 210 liters of breath; or while under the influence of alcohol; or while under the influence of a narcotic drug or other self-administered intoxicant or drug, or a combination of drugs, to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely; or while under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug or drugs to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely, with the accused having committed this offense after having commintted two prior violations of Section 18.2-266 or provisions of law set forth in subsection E of Section 18.2-270 within the ten-year period ending on the date of the current offense. The prior violations and the current offense were not all committed within the five-year period ending on the date of the current offense, in violation of Sections 18.2-266 and 18.2-270 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-5449-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about April 11, 2022, in the County of Warren, Miguel Marcos Antonio Maldonado did unlawfully and feloniously while having been the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident in which a person was injured or an attended vehicle or other attended property was damaged, did unlawfully and feloniously fail to immediately stop as close to the scene of the accident as possible without obstructing traffic and fail to report the accused’s name, address, driver’s license number, and vehicle registration number forthwith to the State Police or local law enforcement agency, to the person struck and injured or to the driver or some other occupant of the vehicle collided with or to the custodian of the other damaged property. The accident resulted in damage to property valued at $1,000.00 or more, in violation of Section 46.2-894 of the Code of Virginia, 1950. VCC: HIT-6604-F5

On or about May 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Willie Robert Robbins did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about May 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Ashley Michelle Lopez did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about April 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Justin Lee Deavers did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about June 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, Brandon Roberts Comfort a/ka Brenden N. Roberts, a/ka John Doe, did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 ofthe Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about April 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Michael McCauley did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Metharaphetamine, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

COUNT ONE: On or about April 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Michael McCauley did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled

substance, to-wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

On or about April 20, 2019, in the County of Warren, Alisha Renee Merritt did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about March 20, 2021, in the County of Warren, Grant Lee Sager did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about March 20, 2021, in the County of Warren, Grant Lee Sager did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, towit: Clonazepam, listed in Schedule IV of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3024-M2