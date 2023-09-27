Mature Living
Six Comprehensive Ways to Improve the Quality of Life for the Elderly
With the International Day of Older Persons Approaching, Here’s a Guide to Make a Tangible Impact.
As the aging population continues to grow, societal challenges like health problems, physical limitations, and social isolation among seniors come into sharper focus. As the International Day of Older Persons approaches on October 1, 2023, many find themselves pondering how they can effectively support the senior community. Here are six actionable ways to make a positive difference in the lives of your elderly loved ones.
Presence Over Presents: Emotional Support
The weight of emotional support should not be underestimated. Taking time to talk, share stories, or even sit in companionable silence can do wonders for an older adult’s emotional well-being. Companies like Zoom and FaceTime have made virtual communication easier than ever, yet nothing replaces the warmth of an in-person visit.
Household Help: Assistance with Chores
Whether it’s doing the laundry or cooking a meal, household chores can be a genuine burden for seniors with limited mobility. If your schedule doesn’t allow you to provide direct support, consider hiring a housekeeper through reliable platforms like Care.com, which offers vetted professionals experienced in elderly care.
Health Checks: Facilitating Medical Care
Healthcare is a significant concern for the elderly, from routine check-ups to medication management. Services like Medisafe and PillPack are streamlining how prescriptions are managed and filled, allowing you to support your elderly loved ones in an organized, respectful manner.
Physical and Mental Engagement: Exercise and Stimulation
Staying physically and mentally active is paramount to aging gracefully. Companies like SilverSneakers offer fitness programs designed specifically for older adults, which can be a great encouragement for them to stay active. And let’s not forget mental stimulation—simple games or puzzles can keep the mind sharp. Websites like Lumosity offer a range of cognitive games that can be both fun and beneficial.
Community and Companionship: Social Interaction
The benefits of socialization are well-documented, especially for seniors who may be prone to feelings of isolation. Community centers often host events, and platforms like Meetup can help locate groups aligned with your elderly loved one’s interests.
Safety Measures: Ensuring a Safe Home Environment
Simple measures like installing grab bars or smoke detectors can exponentially increase home safety for older adults. Companies like SimpliSafe and ADT offer security systems tailored for seniors, including fall detection and emergency response services.
Improving the quality of life for your elderly loved ones isn’t a monumental task requiring grand gestures. Often, it’s the simple, consistent acts of kindness and support that yield the most significant impact. These six steps offer a comprehensive, doable approach to providing the elderly with the emotional, practical, and medical assistance they need. And as the International Day of Older Persons comes around, there’s no better time to start.
Mature Living
Nordic Walking: The Outdoor Activity Revolutionizing Fitness in Retirement
Not Just a Walk in the Park: Why Nordic Walking is Gaining Ground as a Full-Body Workout.
Once a summer training program for cross-country skiing athletes, Nordic walking is now an outdoor sport that’s carving out its own niche in the fitness world. With more and more seniors taking up the sport as an excellent way to maintain physical health and social engagement, it’s time to dig deeper into what Nordic walking is and why it’s gaining popularity.
At first glance, Nordic walking appears very similar to regular walking or hiking. The fundamental difference is the use of specialized walking sticks, known as Nordic poles. Originally, the sport was devised as a way for cross-country skiers to stay in top form during the summer months. Fast forward to today, and it’s increasingly becoming the go-to outdoor activity for people from all walks of life, especially seniors.
One of the most compelling reasons to opt for Nordic walking over its simpler counterpart is its ability to engage a higher percentage of your body’s muscles. While regular walking chiefly employs the lower limbs, Nordic walking involves an estimated 80 to 90 percent of your body’s muscles. It goes beyond just taking a stroll; it’s essentially a full-body workout. Studies have shown that the sport burns calories at a rate comparable to jogging but without the high-impact stress on your joints.
As the demographic of seniors continues to grow, there is a critical need for low-impact sports that also offer high health dividends. Nordic walking seems to fit the bill perfectly. The use of poles helps distribute your body weight across four points (two feet and two poles), thus relieving your joints from unnecessary stress. Additionally, it’s been shown to improve muscle tone, coordination, posture, and balance—key health metrics that often decline with age.
The essentials for Nordic walking are minimal: a pair of high-quality Nordic poles and comfortable, supportive footwear. The sport’s versatile nature means you can practice it virtually anywhere—from city streets and parks to dedicated walking paths. For those new to the game, various fitness centers and outdoor groups offer introductory sessions to help you get a handle on the techniques and ensure optimal muscle engagement.
Many sports stores are recognizing the sport’s surging popularity and are stocking up on Nordic poles. Experts in these stores can guide you on the best equipment for your needs, ensuring that you set off on the right foot, so to speak.
Nordic walking is shedding its image as a mere off-season training method for winter athletes and is emerging as a fitness routine for everyone. Its minimal equipment needs, full-body engagement, and low-impact nature make it particularly appealing for seniors. As the sport continues to gain traction, it offers not just a new way to keep fit but also a social, multi-generational activity that brings communities together.
Health
Understanding Lewy Body Dementia: More Than Alzheimer’s Lesser-Known Cousin
Demystifying the Second Most Common Progressive Dementia.
Alzheimer’s might steal the spotlight when it comes to dementia-related diseases, but there’s another player on the field that warrants our attention: Lewy body dementia (LBD). Often overshadowed by its better-known relatives, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, LBD is the second most common type of progressive dementia. If someone you know has recently been diagnosed with LBD, understanding the condition can be crucial for managing it effectively.
LBD is a neurocognitive disorder characterized by a decline in thinking, reasoning, and, ultimately, independent function. While Alzheimer’s predominantly affects memory, LBD creates a broader impact on cognitive abilities. Named after Friederich H. Lewy, who first discovered the abnormal protein deposits in the brain, this condition is primarily caused by the presence of alpha-synuclein protein (Lewy bodies) in brain cells. The demographic most affected by this disease is men aged 50 and above.
The condition poses a diagnostic challenge due to its similarities with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Like Alzheimer’s, it impairs cognitive abilities, but unlike Alzheimer’s, memory loss is not always the first symptom. It has motor symptoms similar to Parkinson’s, such as muscle stiffness and tremors, but it’s fundamentally different in how it impacts cognitive function. This ambiguous positioning often leads to misdiagnosis, complicating the medical and therapeutic landscape for LBD.
Lewy body dementia is notorious for its wide range of symptoms. Initial indicators are usually less about memory loss and more about problems with concentration and organizational skills. As the disease progresses, symptoms diversify to include recurrent visual hallucinations, anxiety, and depression. Coupled with the Parkinsons-like symptoms of muscle stiffness and tremors, these signs collectively rob patients of their functional independence.
If you see these red flags in someone who has not yet been diagnosed, a medical consultation should be scheduled immediately. Accurate early diagnosis can significantly help in managing the symptoms and improving the quality of life for the patient.
Despite being the second most common type of progressive dementia, the exact cause of LBD is still shrouded in mystery. Research is ongoing, with much focus being placed on understanding the role of alpha-synuclein in the disease. Medical communities are striving for more accurate diagnostic methods and effective treatment plans, as current medications are often a complex balancing act of managing cognitive, motor, and psychiatric symptoms.
Lewy body dementia is more than just a footnote in the annals of dementia-related diseases. Understanding the complexity of LBD can help in better managing the disease and advocating for more robust medical research. As we continue to explore the unknowns of this condition, education, and early diagnosis remain our best tools in supporting those affected by it.
Mature Living
Making Sense of Medicare: A Guide to Choosing the Right Nursing Home
How the Medicare Care Compare Tool Aids in Making Informed Decisions on Elderly Care.
Choosing a nursing home for a loved one is often fraught with emotional and practical challenges. With a sea of options and varying quality, finding a facility that meets your standards can be overwhelming. That’s where Medicare steps in, offering a unique online tool that aims to help families make informed decisions. But how effective is this tool, and can it genuinely help you in selecting the right nursing home? Let’s dig in.
Medicare, the U.S. government’s healthcare program for seniors, has developed an online resource named “Medicare Care Compare.” Accessible at medicare.gov/care-compare, the tool is designed to make the search for quality elderly care a little less cumbersome.
This web-based platform offers ratings for Medicare-approved nursing homes, home healthcare services, hospitals, and other long-term care and dialysis facilities. Each facility is evaluated based on a variety of metrics, including health inspections, staffing levels, and quality measures such as patient satisfaction. The system then assigns a star rating, ranging from one to five stars, to make it easier for users to gauge the facility’s quality at a glance.
While the Care Compare tool doesn’t replace the importance of visiting a nursing home in person, it does provide a useful initial screening. For families spread out geographically or constrained by time, this online platform can be a godsend, allowing a kind of ‘virtual visit’ before scheduling an actual tour.
However, the tool is not without its critics. Some argue that the ratings can be misleading, as they may be based on self-reported data from the nursing homes themselves. There is also the question of how up-to-date the information is, given that quality can change over time.
When it comes to promoting this service, Medicare has been relatively low-key, perhaps to avoid the appearance of endorsing specific facilities. This seems like a missed opportunity, especially given that other private-sector databases often charge for similar information. With better marketing, more families could benefit from this free, taxpayer-funded resource.
In an era where data-driven decisions are becoming the norm, Medicare’s Care Compare tool serves as a valuable starting point for families navigating the emotional and complex journey of choosing a nursing home. While not a substitute for a physical visit, it offers an objective lens through which to view and evaluate various facilities. It’s an aid, not a replacement, for your own due diligence. As always, the devil is in the details, and potential users would do well to corroborate these online findings with real-world observations and additional research.
Mature Living
The Resurgence of Board and Card Games Among Seniors
Beyond Entertainment: How Analog Games Are Fostering Connection and Cognitive Health in Older Adults.
In an era where screen time dominates much of our day, board and card games are making a quiet but impactful resurgence, especially among seniors. Though the millennial and Gen Z crowds may monopolize digital gaming platforms, the older generation is finding cognitive and emotional benefits in the tactile and personal experience of analog gaming. From evergreen classics like Scrabble and chess to contemporary inventions, here are six board and card games that are not only entertaining but also beneficial for seniors.
Mental Gymnastics with Qwirkle
Qwirkle offers a colorful variation of Dominoes but adds an extra layer of complexity. Players arrange blocks by color or shape in continuous lines to maximize points. With its easy-to-grasp rules and depth of strategy, Qwirkle engages the mind, promoting cognitive function—a cornerstone of healthy aging.
Skyjo: The New Kid on The Block
Skyjo relies on the basic premise of card games: collect, trade, and discard. The catch? You’re aiming for the lowest score possible. As players navigate their hands through multiple rounds, they also navigate intricate decision-making paths that encourage problem-solving skills.
Sequence: A Familiar Deck, New Rules
Sequence takes the traditional 54-card deck and elevates it into a board game setting. Teams strive to lay down sequences of chips, forcing players to strategize collaboratively. The game hones not only the mind but also social skills, offering an antidote to isolation.
A Linguistic Twist with Bananagrams
If Scrabble and a crossword puzzle had a baby, it would be Bananagrams. Players construct their crosswords using a set of letter tiles, aiming to outpace their competitors. This game not only engages vocabulary and language skills but also stimulates quick thinking.
Lucky Numbers: A Mathematical Puzzle
If numbers are more your forte, Lucky Numbers is your game. It challenges players to fill a 4×4 grid using numbers in a strategic manner, honing mathematical thinking and planning skills. The game also offers a single-player mode for those who prefer individual challenges.
Timeline: Testing Cultural and Historical Acumen
Timeline adds an educational dimension, encouraging players to place events on a chronological line correctly. Far from rote memorization, this game engages players’ understanding of history and culture, keeping brains active and informed.
The Inclusive Gaming Movement
Game publishers have been quick to catch on to this trend, designing games with the older audience in mind. For instance, offerings in large print and accessible product lines like Access+ have been increasingly common, making these benefits more widely accessible.
Board and card games are more than nostalgic pastimes for seniors; they’re tools for staying socially and mentally engaged. With a surge in publisher focus on senior-friendly options, these games are increasingly within reach for older adults. The next time you think about gifting your elderly loved ones something special, consider heading to a game and toy store. It’s not just about fun; it’s about better living.
Mature Living
Credit Wellness in Retirement: Maintaining Scores Amidst Changing Lifestyles
Financial planning doesn’t end with retirement – Credit Scores matter more than ever for seniors.
As individuals transition into their golden years of retirement, they often find themselves in a unique financial situation. Years of diligent financial management and responsible credit use tend to grant them impressive credit scores, reflecting their lengthy credit histories and reduced debts as they prepare to rely on fixed incomes. However, a surprising twist in this financial narrative emerges after retirement, as credit scores begin to waver, even for those with impeccable payment records. Contrary to conventional belief, the fluctuations aren’t directly linked to living on a fixed income since credit scores don’t factor income into their calculations. Instead, it’s the shift in credit activity that influences this change. This article delves into the nuances of credit scores for retirees, exploring their importance and offering insights into maintaining optimal scores even during this phase of life.
The significance of credit scores continues to resonate with retirees, playing a role in various financial aspects that affect their quality of life. Though the shift from an active workforce to retirement may lessen the need for credit-related transactions such as applying for mortgages or utilizing credit cards, it’s precisely this decrease in credit activity that can lead to a decline in credit scores. According to insights from The Wall Street Journal, credit scores bear relevance beyond one’s working years, notably influencing insurance premiums, healthcare expenses, apartment rentals, and even assisted living arrangements. Therefore, the endeavor to maintain a favorable credit score remains relevant, particularly within the pivotal 660-780 range.
Preserving a robust credit score post-retirement calls for strategic financial decisions. One effective approach is the prudent use of credit cards, where the key lies in ensuring that the balance is paid off in its entirety at the end of each billing cycle. This practice not only showcases responsible credit behavior but also counters the common notion that accumulating debt is inevitable on a fixed income. Rising interest rates, a concern for any borrower, are even more crucial for retirees, as they can swiftly exacerbate debt and render it unmanageable. Opting for credit card usage while diligently settling the balances can contribute to sustaining a commendable credit score.
Surprisingly, some counterintuitive strategies also come into play when it comes to credit score maintenance in retirement. For instance, individuals are advised against closing old accounts, regardless of their inactivity. Such accounts, even if not actively used, contribute to the overall credit history and longevity, which are integral components of credit scoring algorithms. Additionally, retirees might consider pursuing an auto loan, even if they possess the financial capability to purchase the vehicle outright. Repaying this loan promptly, preferably without incurring any penalties, serves a dual purpose. Not only does it bolster the diversity of one’s credit mix, but it also contributes positively to the credit score, defying traditional notions of debt aversion in retirement.
The financial landscape post-retirement presents its own set of challenges, and maintaining a healthy credit score proves to be an essential aspect. While retirement signifies a transition into a more fixed income, it doesn’t imply an end to credit score concerns. Rather, it introduces new dynamics, emphasizing the role of credit scores in insurance, healthcare, and housing decisions. Seniors are encouraged to approach credit strategically, utilizing credit cards responsibly and being open to seemingly unconventional credit actions. By doing so, they can continue to benefit from a strong credit score that enhances their financial well-being during this new phase of life.
Mature Living
Making the Right Choice: 5 Mistakes to Avoid When Choosing a Senior’s Residence
When circumstances require a quick decision in finding a seniors’ residence, it’s crucial not to rush and make hasty choices that may not align with your needs and preferences. This article highlights five common mistakes to avoid when searching for the perfect place to call home during your golden years. By being mindful of these pitfalls, you can make a well-informed decision that ensures a comfortable and fulfilling living experience.
- Seeking Input from Loved Ones: Regardless of time constraints, it’s essential to involve your family and friends in the decision-making process. Their perspectives can provide valuable insights and considerations that may have otherwise been overlooked. Drawing upon their support can help you make a choice that resonates with your overall well-being.
- Assessing Personal Needs: Consider your current level of independence, health, and daily support requirements. Creating a comprehensive list that encompasses these factors ensures that no essential considerations are neglected. Prioritize your physical, emotional, and social needs to find a seniors’ residence that can cater to them effectively.
- Thinking Ahead: Anticipate future changes in your needs as you age. Opt for a facility that offers flexibility and can accommodate evolving requirements. Choosing a seniors’ residence that can provide different levels of care or access to additional support services will enable you to transition seamlessly as your needs change over time.
- Conducting On-Site Visits: Prioritize visiting the residences under consideration before making a final decision. This firsthand experience allows you to assess the living environment, interact with staff and residents, and gauge the overall atmosphere. Visiting multiple establishments and making comparisons ensures that you make an informed choice that aligns with your preferences and expectations.
- Comprehensive Criteria Assessment: Avoid narrowing your selection solely based on a facility’s ability to meet your basic needs. Consider other important factors such as the monthly cost, location, proximity to family members, available leisure activities, and the overall ambiance. Evaluating these criteria holistically will help you find a seniors’ residence that fosters a sense of community, fulfillment, and well-rounded living.
While the urgency of finding a senior’s residence may seem overwhelming, taking the time to make the right decision is paramount. By avoiding these common mistakes, you can approach the selection process with clarity and confidence. Remember, consulting a housing consultant can provide valuable guidance and support when faced with time constraints or difficulty finalizing your choice. Prioritizing your unique needs and aspirations will ensure a harmonious transition to a seniors’ residence that offers comfort, companionship, and an enriching lifestyle.
Wind: 6mph E
Humidity: 58%
Pressure: 30.23"Hg
UV index: 4
70/57°F
73/55°F